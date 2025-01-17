Tokyo premium kai

Thank you for your inquiry. This EA leverages dollar-buying demand generated by Japanese companies’ settlement activities, executing trades in predetermined directions on the 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, and 25th of each month, as well as from the 23rd through month-end. Although the sales site is in Japanese, you can view all trading history and forward-test results from July 2022 onward for your reference.https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/en/systemtrade/fx/38838?via=search_product


More from author
Dengeki Scal
Izumiru Teramoto
Experts
ドル円相場における押し目のタイミングを自動で検出し、効率的なトレードを実現する自動売買ツールです。初心者から上級者まで幅広いトレーダーに対応可能な設定が特徴です。 主な機能 押し目買い戦略 : 市場動向を分析し、押し目のタイミングでエントリーします。 カスタマイズ可能な設定 : リスク管理やロット数を自由に調整可能。 24時間稼働 : VPSを利用することで常時稼働可能です。 バックテスト済み : 過去のデータを基にパフォーマンスを確認済み。 ご注意 利益の保証について 本EAの利用により利益を得られることを保証するものではありません。外国為替証拠金取引（FX）はリスクを伴う金融商品であり、元本割れや損失が発生する可能性があります。 リスク管理の重要性 本EAを使用する際には、リスク管理を徹底してください。ロット数の設定や資金管理を適切に行うことで、予期せぬ損失を最小限に抑えることが可能です。 免責事項 本EAの利用に関連して生じた損害について、当方は一切の責任を負いません。ご購入およびご利用は自己責任でお願いいたします。
Seven core
Izumiru Teramoto
Experts
数年間の集大成となるEAを作成しました。 本EAは長期実績のある4本のドル円EAを1本にまとめ、このEAだけでポートフォリオが完成するEAとなっております。 ①TOKYO PREMIUM（アノマリー） ②Essential_USDJPY (5分足トレンドフォロー) ③HYPER_SEVEN_FLASH(1時間足デイトレード) ④DENGEKI_SCAL(1分足トレード) これらの4つの異なるロジックを同時に稼働させることで非常に安定した成績を残すことが可能となっております。詳細はバックテストでご確認ください。 以下、ご購入者様向けに説明書を記載します。 推奨通貨 USDJPY セットする時間足:1分足 1. 複利ロット計算の仕様 1.1 有効化／基準 UseCompoundLots = true で複利計算ON。 RiskPercent % だけ口座残高（または有効証拠金）を1ポジションでリスクに晒す。 UseEquityForRisk が true の場合は有効証拠金、false の場合は残高を参照。 1.2 算出式 参照資金 = AccountEquity() あるいは Accou
