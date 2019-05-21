The Serpent Rider Binary Options

Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end.

Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you.

Perhaps you've journeyed through the vast ocean of Binary Options indicators, only to find underwhelming results, simply put, trash. With our tool, witness a leap in accuracy that stands out from the rest. Experience the Binary Options revolution.

Simple yet Effective to use:

- Follow the arrow. Up arrow Call,, Down arrow Put..

- Expiry: This indicator is best for 1 candle, 2 candle or 3 candle expiry. --> if you are on the 1 min chart this means, you can choose for 1 min expiry, 2 min or 3 min.. if you are trading the 5 min chart, you can choose 5 min expiry, 10 in or 15 min. etc.

- Works best for EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURJPY, AUDUSD

- This indicator comes with an Alert, which still gives you time to place trade.





This is indicator is also compatible with Binary Options trading Bots such as MT2IQ (for IQ Options borkers).

If you are trading the 1 min chart expect at least 5 signals in 1 hour.

## For martingale users, place the martingale on the NEXT SIGNAL, not the next candle. ##





Always remember in trading and any other thing in life "You cannot predict the future, but you CAN increase the odds in your favor"





Lets go!







