Dynamic Trader EA MT5

Buy orders ( Long trades ) :

Stop Loss is set to Bid price-ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss

Take Profit is set to Bid price+ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit

Sell orders ( Short trades ) :

Stop Loss is set to Ask price+ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss

Take Profit is set to Ask price-ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit

Clarifications following the upgrade :

Version 1.0

In this version, every trade has a dynamic Take Profit and is protected with a dynamic Stop Loss.

All you have to do is to set ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss and ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit depending on the asset traded and timeframe.



Version 1.1

In this version, the EA uses an exit strategy based on signals generated by the indicators involved.

If you set UseStopLoss to false, then ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss should be set to 0, in this case the exit strategy will be applied.

If you set UseStopLoss to true, then set ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss.

If you set UseTakeProfit to false, then ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit should be set to 0, in this case the exit strategy will be applied.