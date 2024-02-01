Dynamic Trader EA MT5

Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5, a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator, MACD  ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility.

IMPORTANT!
Read carefully the informations and instructions below to take full advantage of the EA, then if you have any questions, or you wish to receive good working setfiles after the purchase, please feel free to send me a private message.

Recommendations

Currency pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit : $1000
Account type: Any
 

Specifications

Trade : EURUSD, GPBUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUAUD
It can work in normal mode ( default mode, ProfitFactor=1 ) and in Martingale mode ( ProfitFactor=2,3,...).
Very easy to install.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

Setting

The EA works fine with indicators default parameters.

Buy orders ( Long trades ) :
Stop Loss is set to Bid price-ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss

Take Profit is set to Bid price+ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit

Sell orders ( Short trades ) :
Stop Loss is set to Ask price+ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss
Take Profit is set to Ask price-ATR*ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit

Clarifications following the upgrade :

Version 1.0
In this version, every trade has a dynamic Take Profit and is protected with a dynamic Stop Loss.

All you have to do is to set ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss and ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit depending on the asset traded and timeframe.


Version 1.1
In this version, the EA uses an exit strategy based on signals generated by the indicators involved.
If you set UseStopLoss to false, then ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss should be set to 0, in this case the exit strategy will be applied.
If you set UseStopLoss to true, then set ATRMultiplier_For_StopLoss.
If you set UseTakeProfit to false, then ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit should be set to 0, in this case the exit strategy will be applied.

If you set UseTakeProfit to true, then set ATRMultiplier_For_TakeProfit.

Normal mode ( just leave ProfitFactor to 1 )
Martingale mode ( Set the parameters below )
ProfitFactor ( Factor to multiply Tradesize after each profitable trade )
LossFactor ( Factor to multiply Tradesize after each losing trade )
RestartProfit ( After a profitable trade use Tradesize as set at start )
RestartLoss ( After a losing trade use Tradesize as set at start )
RestartLosses ( After a number of consecutive losses use Tradesize as set at start )

RestartProfits ( After a number of consecutive profits use Tradesize as set at start )

If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false and adjust MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, and MaxShotTrades.

Examples :

For Netting accounts, you may set  MaxOpenTrades=1,  MaxLongTrades=1,  MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade one direction ( Long or Short )

For Hedging accounts,  you may set  MaxOpenTrades=2,  MaxLongTrades=1,  MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade in both directions ( Long and Short at the same time )



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