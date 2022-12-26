Break Of Structure Pro





Is price action king?

1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade.





Price action is a trading technique that allows a trader to read the market and make subjective trading decisions based on the recent and actual price movements and break of structure, rather than relying solely on technical indicators.





Use top down analysis (Monthly, Weekly, Daily etc...) which ever you choose to determine trend direction, then place Break Of Structure Pro in that direction long or short. You set the parameters and Break Of Structure Pro will enter the trade (bull or bear ) in any direction for ultimate profits! Break Of Structure Pro use the Zig Zag Indicator to read the market structure. You just set the parameters for your stop loss and profit target for maximum profits!









How do you become a pro in price action trading?

What Break Of Structure Pro will do for you:

1) Ability to take advantage and use pure price action trading.

2) Ability to take advantage of important candle stick patterns.

3) Ability to take advantage of low and high quality price action trading.

4) Ability to take advantage of flags, triangles, head and shoulders and other high percentage patterns.

5) Ability to take advantage of Market behavior.

6) Ability to trade with price action to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade.

7) Ability to use support and resistance and trendlines to trade profitably.





What does price action mean in trading?

Price action is the movement of a security's price plotted over time. Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of stocks, commodity's or other asset charts. Price action is also a leading indicator and not lagging like most indicators. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions.





Does break of structure price action trading really work?

Break Of structure price action trading do work very well; however the trader must understand that it requires some degree of patience to successfully trade the markets using price action and break of structure. There are specific setups (uptrends, downtrends and ranging markets) that a break of structure price action trader should look for and identify with on the charts before placing a trade using Break Of Structure Pro.





What is the best price action trading strategy?

Here are some common price action strategies to consider:

1) Trend Trading. Many traders look at the trends in price movements to make trading decisions.

2) Pin Bar entry. A pin bar pattern is a candle with a long wick. Inside Bar breakout entry. A candle in the range of its previous candle that breaks out of its range.

3) Trend after a breakout entry. Head and Shoulders Reversal entry etc... All of these pattern entries and more work well with Break Of Structure Pro for maximum profits.





Is the break of structure price action strategy profitable?

Like any trading strategy or tool, profitability depends on how it is employed. Many successful investors and traders have all shown that trading break of structure using price action trading can be very profitable.





How do you predict price action direction?

Why do some price action traders fail?

Price action trading requires some degree of patience. This is because it requires the trader to wait for confirmation of market direction. Once market direct is confirmed then you use Break Of Structure Pro to trade in that direction for maximum profits!

You just set the parameters for your stop loss and profit target for maximum profits!