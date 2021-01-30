Total Trade Manager SL BE TP

3

Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading. 

The features:

  • Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running.
  • Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you place your trade your stop loss will be activated at the desired amount of pips. Especially ideal in volatile market conditions.
  • Auto Break Even: Your trade will be put into break even after your desired amount of pips in profit.
  • Break Even Slider: This allows you to put your break even into. So you could set your auto breakeven at 15 pips and put the breakeven slider at 5 pips, meaning that if the trade reverses you will secure 5 pips.
  • Partial Take Profit: This allows you to book your profits in with your trade. You have 3 partial up's available that you can turn on and off. You can choose the percentage of the position you want to close at the desired pip level.


Reviews 2
BMinton
196
BMinton 2021.05.25 12:55 
 

Works as stated. Very helpful and easy to use. It didn't work at first due to a fault of my own.

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3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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mic
49
mic 2024.02.14 16:11 
 

i bought this one never answer to my question........after ......bad communication

BMinton
196
BMinton 2021.05.25 12:55 
 

Works as stated. Very helpful and easy to use. It didn't work at first due to a fault of my own.

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