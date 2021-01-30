Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.
The features:
- Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running.
- Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you place your trade your stop loss will be activated at the desired amount of pips. Especially ideal in volatile market conditions.
- Auto Break Even: Your trade will be put into break even after your desired amount of pips in profit.
- Break Even Slider: This allows you to put your break even into. So you could set your auto breakeven at 15 pips and put the breakeven slider at 5 pips, meaning that if the trade reverses you will secure 5 pips.
- Partial Take Profit: This allows you to book your profits in with your trade. You have 3 partial up's available that you can turn on and off. You can choose the percentage of the position you want to close at the desired pip level.
Works as stated. Very helpful and easy to use. It didn't work at first due to a fault of my own.