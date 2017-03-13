Gann Square of 144 for MT5

5
The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously.

Parameters

Square — selection of a Gann square model:
  • 90 — square of 90 (or square of nine);
  • 52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104);
  • 144 — universal square of 144;
  • 144 (full) — "full" version of the square, combined lines from other squares. As far as is known, W.D. Gann did not have such a markup;
  • for Arcs — simplified square for arcs;
Grid — variants of grids:
  • 4x4 (52) — 4 by 4 grid, 52 markup;
  • 5x5 (40);
  • 8x8 (90);
  • 8x8 (104);
  • 8x8 (144);
  • 16x16 (144);
  • 36x36 (144);
  • disable — disable the grid;
Arcs — variants of arcs:
  • 4x4;
  • 5x5;
  • disable — disable the arcs;
Square parameters at start:
Length of Square, Bars (X-axis) — length of the square in bars;
Height of Square, Points (Y-axis) — height of the square in points;
Build at the start — build the square at the start:
    — in the center of the chart — in the center of the chart;
    — at the specified time — at the specified time;
    — to use the previous — use the previous square (if present on the chart);
    Freeze the size of the box — fix the scale of the Gann box;
    Leave the square on the chart — leave the square on the chart when removing the indicator;
    Display the rays to the right — display the rays to the right;
    Display the scale numbers — display the scale numbers;
    Display the name of the Square — display the name of the square;
    Direction of Square — direction to build the square, up or down;
    Time of the bar to start building the Square — time of the bar to start plotting the box;
    Upper price for build the Square (if the Height is zero) — upper price of the box, if the "Height of Square" parameter is zero, then the square is plotted for these prices;
    Lower price for build the Square (if the Height is zero) — lower price of the box, if the "Height of Square" parameter is zero, then the square is plotted for these prices;
    Prefix (change for several boxes) — prefix of the box objects, it should be changed if multiple squares are used simultaneously;
      Colours
      Color 1 on a white background — the color of line 1 on a white background; 
      Color 1 on a black background — the color of line 1 on a black background; 
      Width 1 — line width 1; 
      Style 1 — line style 1; 
      Color 2 on a white background — the color of line 2 on a white background; 
      Color 2 on a black background — the color of line 2 on a black background; 
      Width 2 — line width 2; 
      Style 2 — line style 2;
        Arcs
        Color on a white background;
        Color on a black background;
        Width — the width of the arc line;
          Grid
          Grid color on a white background;
          Grid color on a black background;
          Width lines — the width of the grid lines;
          Style lines — the style of the grid lines;
            Lines 1/3
            Display the Grid of one-third — show the grid 1/3;
            Font size;
            Text color on a white background;
            Text color on a black background;

            Key control
            Enable WASD keys — activate control with 'WASD' keys. 'W' is up, 'A' is left, 'S' is down, and 'D' is right;
            Horizontal shift (bars) — horizontal shift of the Square (bars);
            Vertical shift (points) — vertical shift of the Square (points);
            All timeframes — display a square on all timeframes of the chart;
            M1-MN1 — display a square on the corresponding period M1-MN1.
              Reviews 7
              benny12
              350
              benny12 2025.07.21 07:47 
               

              Maasterpiece indicator,..many thks

              Multi Disipliner
              352
              Multi Disipliner 2022.02.21 21:18 
               

              its nice

              Quantum Trader
              3029
              Quantum Trader 2021.07.22 16:42 
               

              I am using sice awhile , good coded product , the concept is great . Developer responding well . 5 stars .thanks

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              benny12
              350
              benny12 2025.07.21 07:47 
               

              Maasterpiece indicator,..many thks

              DownTheRabbitHole
              351
              DownTheRabbitHole 2022.06.28 03:49 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Multi Disipliner
              352
              Multi Disipliner 2022.02.21 21:18 
               

              its nice

              Quantum Trader
              3029
              Quantum Trader 2021.07.22 16:42 
               

              I am using sice awhile , good coded product , the concept is great . Developer responding well . 5 stars .thanks

              Januário Dias Oliveira
              98
              Januário Dias Oliveira 2021.04.17 01:48 
               

              estou acompanhando o aplicativo estou vendo nenhuma pontuação.

              Devonish
              3278
              Devonish 2020.10.30 13:46 
               

              I like it. Developer is helpful. Thanks.

              Loai Al Moulim
              232
              Loai Al Moulim 2018.08.17 15:08 
               

              Nice Tool

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