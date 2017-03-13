Gann Square of 144 for MT5

The Gann Box (or Gann Square) is a market analysis method based on the "Mathematical formula for market predictions" article by W.D. Gann. This indicator can plot three models of Squares: 90, 52(104), 144. There are six variants of grids and two variants of arcs. You can plot multiple squares on one chart simultaneously.





Parameters

Square — selection of a Gann square model:

90 — square of 90 (or square of nine);

52 (104) — square of 52 (or 104);

144 — universal square of 144;

144 (full) — "full" version of the square, combined lines from other squares. As far as is known, W.D. Gann did not have such a markup;

for Arcs — simplified square for arcs;

Grid — variants of grids:

4x4 (52) — 4 by 4 grid, 52 markup;

5x5 (40);

8x8 (90);

8x8 (104);

8x8 (144);

16x16 (144);

36x36 (144);

disable — disable the grid;

Arcs — variants of arcs:

4x4;

5x5;

disable — disable the arcs;

Square parameters at start:



Height of Square, Points (Y-axis) — height of the square in points;

Build at the start — build the square at the start: Length of Square, Bars (X-axis) — length of the square in bars;Height of Square, Points (Y-axis) — height of the square in points;Build at the start — build the square at the start:

— in the center of the chart — in the center of the chart; — at the specified time — at the specified time; — to use the previous — use the previous square (if present on the chart);



Leave the square on the chart — leave the square on the chart when removing the indicator;

Display the rays to the right — display the rays to the right;

Display the scale numbers — display the scale numbers;

Display the name of the Square — display the name of the square;

Direction of Square — direction to build the square, up or down;

Time of the bar to start building the Square — time of the bar to start plotting the box;

Upper price for build the Square (if the Height is zero) — upper price of the box, if the "Height of Square" parameter is zero, then the square is plotted for these prices;

Lower price for build the Square (if the Height is zero) — lower price of the box, if the "Height of Square" parameter is zero, then the square is plotted for these prices;

Prefix (change for several boxes) — prefix of the box objects, it should be changed if multiple squares are used simultaneously; Freeze the size of the box — fix the scale of the Gann box;Leave the square on the chart — leave the square on the chart when removing the indicator;Display the rays to the right — display the rays to the right;Display the scale numbers — display the scale numbers;Display the name of the Square — display the name of the square;Direction of Square — direction to build the square, up or down;Time of the bar to start building the Square — time of the bar to start plotting the box;Upper price for build the Square (if the Height is zero) — upper price of the box, if the "Height of Square" parameter is zero, then the square is plotted for these prices;Lower price for build the Square (if the Height is zero) — lower price of the box, if the "Height of Square" parameter is zero, then the square is plotted for these prices;Prefix (change for several boxes) — prefix of the box objects, it should be changed if multiple squares are used simultaneously;

Colours



Color 1 on a black background — the color of line 1 on a black background;

Width 1 — line width 1;

Style 1 — line style 1;

Color 2 on a white background — the color of line 2 on a white background;

Color 2 on a black background — the color of line 2 on a black background;

Width 2 — line width 2;

Style 2 — line style 2; Color 1 on a white background — the color of line 1 on a white background;Color 1 on a black background — the color of line 1 on a black background;Width 1 — line width 1;Style 1 — line style 1;Color 2 on a white background — the color of line 2 on a white background;Color 2 on a black background — the color of line 2 on a black background;Width 2 — line width 2;Style 2 — line style 2;

Arcs



Color on a black background;

Width — the width of the arc line; Color on a white background;Color on a black background;Width — the width of the arc line;

Grid



Grid color on a black background;

Width lines — the width of the grid lines;

Style lines — the style of the grid lines; Grid color on a white background;Grid color on a black background;Width lines — the width of the grid lines;Style lines — the style of the grid lines;

Lines 1/3