Volatility 10 Auto Scalper

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This Panel is made for Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.

There are another functionalities like Martingale strategy and a range sequence detection, it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are made to help users to notify ant to anticipate the future price directional. This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new profit protection strategy called the traling Stop Control.

A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls.

It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart for a price trend indicator.