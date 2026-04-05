Rsi push and email

The standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, in which we have added notification functions to the phone and email. In the indicator settings, you can specify the upper and lower limits of the indicator, upon reaching which the indicator will send you a notification to your phone and email. The notification will be sent in the following format: currency pair + timeframe + notification time. If you use this free standard indicator in your trading strategy, then our improved version of this indicator may be useful for you. Also in the indicator settings there are all the standard parameters that are in the free version.





Indicator settings: