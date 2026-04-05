Rsi push and email
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, in which we have added notification functions to the phone and email. In the indicator settings, you can specify the upper and lower limits of the indicator, upon reaching which the indicator will send you a notification to your phone and email. The notification will be sent in the following format: currency pair + timeframe + notification time. If you use this free standard indicator in your trading strategy, then our improved version of this indicator may be useful for you. Also in the indicator settings there are all the standard parameters that are in the free version.
Indicator settings:
- period - Averaging period for index calculation.
- applied_price - The applied price. Can be one of the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enum values.
- maximum - when the indicator reaches this value, the trader receives a notification by phone and email.
- minimum - when the indicator reaches this value, the trader receives a notification by phone and email.