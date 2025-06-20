Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 26
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
And this is simple/short explanation about how to trade Brainwashing system (look at the image below):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.29 08:53
When we entered and when we had exit? This trade (see the image on the previous post) had 18 pips in profit. And this is full explanation about how to trade:
Is this the correct interpretation of the signal, or does the itrend need to occur at the same time as signal?
itrend confirmation is on the same bar/dot(s), or itrend confirmation is coming later (as on your screenshot for example).
itrend confirmation is on the same bar/dot(s), or itrend confirmation is coming later (as on your screenshot for example).
Thanks very much ND. PS my black dot is asctrend @risk=5 in case you wondered.
TESTING THE BRAIN TREND SYSTEM IN 2023.
Background to the testing
Alterations to the system
Position sizing
Position sizing is risk based, where no more than 3% of equity is risked on a trade, based on the trade going against by 5 standard deviations (hard stop).
Test period and periodicy
For your information, the top performing pairs on the M15 chart were: CADJPY, EURGBP and GBPUSD.
Results:
This initial test result revealed substantial losses in the morning, but many profits occurring during approximately 10am to 2pm GMT (11-3 CET).
Trading only during these hours roughly yielded a substantially improved profit factor, but far fewer trades:
Note, the 3% risk taken seems a sizeable position, however, in the vast majority of cases, this stop is not hit, as the system takes the trade out as a form of trailing stop.
Average risk:reward is slightly better than 1:2.
Return over 7 years is just shy of 600%.
NOTE: The profit on the graph is less than the profit reported due to simulation of commissions.
My next step is to try to improve the smoothness of the equity curve.
Any comments welcomed.
Interesting entry today on the M5 - but as I look at the M3 - it offered a better entry. Maybe worth watching.
Worth to follow thank you .Will love to learn from your experience share .
AscTrend
The beginning
After
What results does it give in 2024?