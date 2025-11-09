Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 4
ServiceDesk answered my first ticket.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hello.
1. You can renew subscription before its expiration date using "Renew" button in MetaTrader terminal or the same command in My Subscription section on MQL5.com
2. Open positions will not be closed after subscription end.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ok. The answer came too late, but better late than never.
My assumptions were correct.
I never saw a "Renew" button, but it doesn´t matter because starting a new subscription is possible and the result is the same.
Thank you for the screenshot.I wasn´t aware of that new tab in the terminal.
Hi,
Can anyone explain me why some platforms or accounts don't have the option "signals" ?
Hi,
Can anyone explain me why some platforms or accounts don't have the option "signals" ?
Because the broker don't provide Signals.
Some brokers, like Trader's Way, initially have the signal service "turned off." It took 30 seconds for them to turn it on for me.
I am not sure why they don't have it turned on by default.
if I have a number of subscribers how can I disable one?
where can I find information about the subscribers of the signals?
example: I'm a Provider of signals and would like to know:
- The number of subscribers
- All lot that copy!
- The leverage that use!
- etc....
You can't have information about subscribers.
And please don't double post.
but if you want to disable only one active subscriber and leave the others, as I do?
I think that the provider has the right to enable or not a subscriber!
because the provider must not have info on subscribers?
would help to analyze the data.
for example at least the% chosen by the subscriber!
in my case I wanted to offer the signal free but about which the masses was performed.
In fact, he wanted to be my suggestion!
like when I suggested changing the sl and tp from mice with indication of the profit and loss on the dotted line ...
I think the provider has the right to know its subscribers and their characteristics ... at least% with which they have decided to follow the signs.
the subscriber through the diary know my balance ... because the provider does not have the same info??