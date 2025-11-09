Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 167

Dd112233 #:

To copy signals from this site, we need a trade copy robot in addition to a virtual server?

You need to find the broker to open real account and after that - select the signal to subscribe.

The instructions:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

The informaion which all subscriners should know:

  1. How to Select a Deal Volume https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
  2. mapping: summary post  

Please, use English language for this forum:

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Is it now possible to copy signals with any virtual server?
 
You can use any VPS, MQL5 VPS included.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 

PLEASE HELP - signal copy error "XAUUSD... no symbol found"

I just subscribed to a signal, but got below error when copying. My account can trade XAUUSD, but the provider signal shows "XAUUSD..."

deal #380416410 sell 0.01 XAUUSD... at 3902.12 skipped as no symbol found

Got more errors


 
Looks like "system searches" is not happening

"On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy"

 
Future Solution #:
skipped as no symbol found

I think - it is related to the mapping.

mapping

Are you sure that your broker has a XAUUSD symbol, have you tried opening a trade with it?

Check your available symbols in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Are you sure that your broker has a XAUUSD symbol, have you tried opening a trade with it?

Check your available symbols in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.

I am using MT5 and I can trade XAUUSD


 
Future Solution #:

I am using MT5 and I can trade XAUUSD


That is strange indeed, I suggest you to contact the Service Desk or cancel your subscription within 24 hours to get an automatic refund.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

That is strange indeed, I suggest you to contact the Service Desk or cancel your subscription within 24 hours to get an automatic refund.

More details


