Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
You need to find the broker to open real account and after that - select the signal to subscribe.
The instructions:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
The informaion which all subscriners should know:
Please, use English language for this forum:
Is it now possible to copy signals with any virtual server?
You can use any VPS, MQL5 VPS included.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
PLEASE HELP - signal copy error "XAUUSD... no symbol found"
I just subscribed to a signal, but got below error when copying. My account can trade XAUUSD, but the provider signal shows "XAUUSD..."
deal #380416410 sell 0.01 XAUUSD... at 3902.12 skipped as no symbol found
Got more errors
Looks like "system searches" is not happening
"On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy"
skipped as no symbol found
I think - it is related to the mapping.
mapping
Are you sure that your broker has a XAUUSD symbol, have you tried opening a trade with it?
Check your available symbols in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
I am using MT5 and I can trade XAUUSD
That is strange indeed, I suggest you to contact the Service Desk or cancel your subscription within 24 hours to get an automatic refund.
More details