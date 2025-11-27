Trade Assistant - page 5

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Percentage of Balance - expert for MetaTrader 5

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The EA closes all positions and removes all pending orders based on the following:

  • Close and delete all:% of profit from Balance - percentage of profit from Balance.
  • Close and delete all:% of loss from Balance - percentage of loss from Balance.
  • Start Balance ('<= 0.0' -> off) - the initial balance - if it is less than or equal to '0.0' - then the parameter uses the balance of the trading accoun.

The check is carried out at each tick - as soon as the size of the Trading Account Funds changes by a specified percentage (in "plus" or "sine"), the adviser will begin the process of closing all positions and deleting all pending orders. In this case, no exceptions are made either by symbol or by Magic number. Also, no checks are made on the close location of the stops - the adviser will stubbornly try to complete his task.

Percentage of Balance
Percentage of Balance
  • www.mql5.com
Всего три входных параметра: Close and delete all: % of profit from Balance - процент прибыли от Баланса Close and delete all: % of loss from Balance - процент убытка от Баланса Start Balance (' off) - начальный баланс - если он меньше или равен '0.0' - значит параметр использует Баланс торгового счёта Проверка проводится на каждом тике - как...
 

Trailing Activate - expert for MetaTrader 5

Trailing Activate - expert for MetaTrader 5

For trailing, a new parameter ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' is used - this is essentially a breakeven for trailing. Trailing activates only after the position reaches profit in ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' Points.

Trailing Activate
Trailing Activate
  • www.mql5.com
Assistant - works on the current symbol, has the 'Trailing activate if profit is >=' parameter in the trailing parameters
 
Thank you for sharing.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

trade manager(scalping manual tool)

Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.08 07:06

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool

In this article, we introduce a custom MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor (EA) that empowers traders with a Trade Assistant Tool, combining graphical precision with user-friendly controls to place Buy/Sell Stop and Limit orders efficiently. We’ll cover these steps in this order:

  1. Conceptual Design and Objectives of the Trade Assistant Tool
  2. Implementation in MQL5
  3. Backtesting
  4. Conclusion

By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of how to build and test this tool, paving the way for advanced enhancements in the preceding parts.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

trade manager(scalping manual tool)

Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.10 07:08

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback

In our previous article, Part 1, we built a Trade Assistant Tool in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5 to simplify placing pending orders. Now, we take it further by enhancing its interactivity with dynamic visual feedback. We introduce features like a draggable control panel, hover effects for intuitive navigation, and real-time order validation to ensure our trade setups are precise and market-relevant.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

trade manager(scalping manual tool)

Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.01 13:46

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring

In our previous article (Part 6), we developed a Dynamic Holographic Dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for monitoring symbols and timeframes, featuring RSI, volatility alerts, and interactive controls with pulse animations. In Part 7, we create an informational dashboard that tracks multi-symbol positions, total trades, lots, profits, pending orders, swaps, commissions, and account metrics like balance and equity, with sortable columns and Comma Separated Values (CSV) export for comprehensive oversight.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.26 07:35

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis

Multi‑timeframe analysis has long been a core method for traders who want a more profound understanding of market direction. A signal that looks strong on a lower timeframe can quickly lose appeal when viewed against the trend of a higher one. Many traders have experienced an M15 setup that fails because H1 or H4 are moving in the opposite direction. Confirming alignment across multiple time horizons often makes the difference between a trade that works and one that fails. In trading circles, the topic has been explored in various ways. Some approaches rely on numeric comparisons and calculated statistics, while others present symbolic indicators or trend readings. My own published works have also touched on multi‑timeframe confirmation, using different logical angles in each case. The Timeframe Visual Analyzer( the expert advisor I am introducing), builds on that collective foundation, taking a fresh route by turning those relationships between timeframes into something visually clear and interactive.

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