Trade Assistant - page 5
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Percentage of Balance - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA closes all positions and removes all pending orders based on the following:
The check is carried out at each tick - as soon as the size of the Trading Account Funds changes by a specified percentage (in "plus" or "sine"), the adviser will begin the process of closing all positions and deleting all pending orders. In this case, no exceptions are made either by symbol or by Magic number. Also, no checks are made on the close location of the stops - the adviser will stubbornly try to complete his task.
Trailing Activate - expert for MetaTrader 5
For trailing, a new parameter ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' is used - this is essentially a breakeven for trailing. Trailing activates only after the position reaches profit in ' Trailing activate if profit is >= ' Points.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
trade manager(scalping manual tool)
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.08 07:06
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool
In this article, we introduce a custom MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor (EA) that empowers traders with a Trade Assistant Tool, combining graphical precision with user-friendly controls to place Buy/Sell Stop and Limit orders efficiently. We’ll cover these steps in this order:
By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of how to build and test this tool, paving the way for advanced enhancements in the preceding parts.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
trade manager(scalping manual tool)
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.10 07:08
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
trade manager(scalping manual tool)
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.01 13:46
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.26 07:35
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis