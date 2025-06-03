Info copytrading

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Hello, I would like to conduct a study on the signals available in MT4 and MT5. For this, I would like to have the data displayed on the website in a .csv or similar format. Is it possible to extract them from the web? Thank you very much.
 

go to the signal - Trading history - and you will see it on the lower left corner -

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And look at this article for some ideas:
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals

Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
  • www.mql5.com
The article is devoted to the analysis of trading signals for the MetaTrader 5 platform, which enable the automated execution of trading operations on subscribers' accounts. Also, the article considers the development of tools, which help search for potentially promising trading signals straight from the terminal.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

go to the signal - Trading history - and you will see it on the lower left corner -

------------------

And look at this article for some ideas:
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals

Thanks for your response. What I'd like to have is more supplier data like we see on the website, but in an Excel spreadsheet. That way, I can apply my filters and find the ones I'm really interested in. Would that be possible?
 
Davidtsb2022 #:
Thanks for your response. What I'd like to have is more supplier data like we see on the website, but in an Excel spreadsheet. That way, I can apply my filters and find the ones I'm really interested in. Would that be possible?
I already replied about how to export the history of the signal - look at
If need some more data so read this article: Automatic Selection of Promising Signals

I do not know any other options sorry.

Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
  • www.mql5.com
The article is devoted to the analysis of trading signals for the MetaTrader 5 platform, which enable the automated execution of trading operations on subscribers' accounts. Also, the article considers the development of tools, which help search for potentially promising trading signals straight from the terminal.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
I already replied about how to export the history of the signal - look at
If need some more data so read this article: Automatic Selection of Promising Signals

I do not know any other options sorry.

Thank you again for your response, but I don't want to export a signal's history. I'd like to have the data for all MQL5 signals so I can compare different providers. Would that be possible? Thank you very much.
 
Davidtsb2022 #:
Thank you again for your response, but I don't want to export a signal's history. I'd like to have the data for all MQL5 signals so I can compare different providers. Would that be possible? Thank you very much.

I do not know such a ready made option.
Look at this article - because the author made some feature to analyze many signals by performance to compare them between each other - he compared 42 signals on one page (by ROI, drawdown, leverage, and so on):
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals

Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
  • www.mql5.com
The article is devoted to the analysis of trading signals for the MetaTrader 5 platform, which enable the automated execution of trading operations on subscribers' accounts. Also, the article considers the development of tools, which help search for potentially promising trading signals straight from the terminal.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I do not know such a ready made option.
Look at this article - because the author made some feature to analyze many signals by performance to compare them between each other - he compared 42 signals on one page (by ROI, drawdown, leverage, and so on):
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals

I'll review the article to see what conclusion I reach. I still thought it would be possible to export the data from the website to Excel so I could apply custom criteria. Thank you very much.
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