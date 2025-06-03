Info copytrading
- API for displaying info on the web
- MT4 chart on a website
- How to make a dll from TensorFlow or Keras?
go to the signal - Trading history - and you will see it on the lower left corner -
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And look at this article for some ideas:
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
- www.mql5.com
go to the signal - Trading history - and you will see it on the lower left corner -
------------------
And look at this article for some ideas:
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
Thanks for your response. What I'd like to have is more supplier data like we see on the website, but in an Excel spreadsheet. That way, I can apply my filters and find the ones I'm really interested in. Would that be possible?
If need some more data so read this article: Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
I do not know any other options sorry.
- www.mql5.com
I already replied about how to export the history of the signal - look at #1
If need some more data so read this article: Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
I do not know any other options sorry.
Thank you again for your response, but I don't want to export a signal's history. I'd like to have the data for all MQL5 signals so I can compare different providers. Would that be possible? Thank you very much.
I do not know such a ready made option.
Look at this article - because the author made some feature to analyze many signals by performance to compare them between each other - he compared 42 signals on one page (by ROI, drawdown, leverage, and so on):
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
- www.mql5.com
I do not know such a ready made option.
Look at this article - because the author made some feature to analyze many signals by performance to compare them between each other - he compared 42 signals on one page (by ROI, drawdown, leverage, and so on):
Automatic Selection of Promising Signals
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