Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 5
In fact, he wanted to be my suggestion!
like when I suggested changing the sl and tp from mice with indication of the profit and loss on the dotted line ...
I think the provider has the right to know its subscribers and their characteristics ... at least% with which they have decided to follow the signs.
the subscriber through the diary know my balance ... because the provider does not have the same info??
for completeness of information about my subscribers
the subscriber knows everything about the provider but the provider does not know anything about the subscribers ...
in the diary of the platform of the subscriber is also the balance of the provider ... then I wonder why it should not have more information on subscribers ... I do not want to know what they have on the income God forbid ... but at least all items that are copied ... those are!
data that seem generic type:
who their broker!
the degree of confidence in the signal (% of the balance)
as negotiate with my trading system (lots)
as they lose or gain
you give an example:
if you wanted me remunerated on the basis of performance how do I know that on balance apply?
that's all ... but I do not understand one thing:
I do not do controversy, I want to suggest ideas ...
the signals service would be perfect if Metaquotes find a way (perhaps with a magic number) not to be in conflict with the operations of the subscriber! Metaquotes, in my opinion, should treat the signals as aperete operations from a normal EA, then if the customer of its operations and those of the signal may not run because he has no margin that's his problem!
example: I have a subscriber account with a balance of € 50,000;
I decide to follow a signal and dedicate 20% of my balance!
why can not I do my operations and blocked all tentere account? to restart the platform asks me to align and close my trade, but then what is the use of% attribute the account?
another example:
I do not want a specific account, because it annoys me, follow my signal as I forbid it??
1. The fee will be automatically extracted from user 's acc balance at the end of the period ? Gaining or losing is not relevant ?
2. What if signal expired and there are still positions by the provider ? Who is responsible for these remaining positions ?
3. "Slippage 2.00 x 13". Please explain what it means ?
4. Drawdown (abs, max, relative) : are they calculated on Balance ?
1. The fee will be automatically extracted from user 's acc balance at the end of the period ? Gaining or losing is not relevant ?
2. What if signal expired and there are still positions by the provider ? Who is responsible for these remaining positions ?
3. "Slippage 2.00 x 13". Please explain what it means ?
4. Drawdown (abs, max, relative) : are they calculated on Balance ?
Both methods
Hello everyone,
I'm new to following signals/metatrader 5 and although i have found answers to most of my questions online I still have a few points that i would like to ask :)
My question is this, when i tried to follow a signal provider I got the following message:
I don't really understand what floating profit means? Also it say's 7.39 USD. Does that mean that if I sync now I would lose 7.39? Would it give any further problems/losses if I sync now?
And if I decide to wait on average how long would it take to get a 'negative' floating profit?
And will metatrader automatically sync when it sees the floating profit is negative, ore should i just keep checking myself?
Thanks a lot!