salab:

In fact, he wanted to be my suggestion!
like when I suggested changing the sl and tp from mice with indication of the profit and loss on the dotted line ...
I think the provider has the right to know its subscribers and their characteristics ... at least% with which they have decided to follow the signs.
the subscriber through the diary know my balance ... because the provider does not have the same info??

Perhaps if you subscribe to your subscribers (pay them) you can ask to have access to their information . . .
 
Can you tell us why you need these informations ?
 

for completeness of information about my subscribers
the subscriber knows everything about the provider but the provider does not know anything about the subscribers ...
in the diary of the platform of the subscriber is also the balance of the provider ... then I wonder why it should not have more information on subscribers ... I do not want to know what they have on the income God forbid ... but at least all items that are copied ... those are!

data that seem generic type:
who their broker!
the degree of confidence in the signal (% of the balance)
as negotiate with my trading system (lots)
as they lose or gain

you give an example:
if you wanted me remunerated on the basis of performance how do I know that on balance apply?

that's all ... but I do not understand one thing:
I do not do controversy, I want to suggest ideas ...

the signals service would be perfect if Metaquotes find a way (perhaps with a magic number) not to be in conflict with the operations of the subscriber! Metaquotes, in my opinion, should treat the signals as aperete operations from a normal EA, then if the customer of its operations and those of the signal may not run because he has no margin that's his problem!

example: I have a subscriber account with a balance of € 50,000;
I decide to follow a signal and dedicate 20% of my balance!
why can not I do my operations and blocked all tentere account? to restart the platform asks me to align and close my trade, but then what is the use of% attribute the account? 

another example:

I do not want a specific account, because it annoys me, follow my signal as I forbid it??

 

1. The fee will be automatically extracted from user 's acc balance at the end of the period ? Gaining or losing is not relevant ?

2. What if signal expired and there are still positions by the provider ? Who is responsible for these remaining positions ? 

3. "Slippage 2.00 x 13". Please explain what it means ?

4. Drawdown (abs, max, relative) : are they calculated on Balance ?

 
sonthanhthuytu:

1. The fee will be automatically extracted from user 's acc balance at the end of the period ? Gaining or losing is not relevant ?

Read Rules please

V. Payments

  1. All payments shall be made in the MQL5.com internal payment system, hereinafter called the Payment System. The Payment system account is created automatically for every MQL5.community user upon registration on MQL5.com.
  2. To subscribe to a selected Signals Source, the account shall have sufficient funds to cover the Subscription fee.
  3. Money can be deposited to the internal Payment System via Gate2Shop, WebMoney and PayPal. Money can only be withdrawn via WebMoney and PayPal.
  4. The Subscriber's account is automatically charged for the Subscription fee for the entire subscription period (a week or month) in advance upon subscribing.
  5. The Subscriber's payment for the use of the Signals is automatically received by the Signals Provider only upon expiration of the Subscription period.

VI. Possible Risks and Disclaimer

  1. When subscribing to Signals, you unconditionally understand and accept all risks associated with the copying of trading operations of others in your trading account:
    • No past trading successes of a selected Signals Source can guarantee future profits.
    • Implementation of Signals/Failure to implement Signals can result in differences between your results and the results of the Signals Source.
    • Differences in trading conditions in your trading account and in the account of the Signals Source can jeopardize the possibility of implementing trading signals.
    • Communication failures can lead to missed Signals.
  2. The "Signals" service Administration does not take any responsibility for any suffered losses or short-received profit when using or being unable to use the Signals under Subscription.
 
sonthanhthuytu:

2. What if signal expired and there are still positions by the provider ? Who is responsible for these remaining positions ?

Only you. See my previous post
 
sonthanhthuytu:

3. "Slippage 2.00 x 13". Please explain what it means ?

Average slippage is 2 points measured on 13 occasions.
 
sonthanhthuytu:

4. Drawdown (abs, max, relative) : are they calculated on Balance ?

Both methods


 

Hello everyone,

I'm new to following signals/metatrader 5 and although i have found answers to most of my questions online I still have a few points that i would like to ask :)

My question is this, when i tried to follow a signal provider I got the following message:

http://i802.photobucket.com/albums/yy305/webbie146/question1_zps32ee1f34.jpg

I don't really understand what floating profit means? Also it say's 7.39 USD. Does that mean that if I sync now I would lose 7.39? Would it give any further problems/losses if I sync now?

And if I decide to wait on average how long would it take to get a 'negative' floating profit?

And will metatrader automatically sync when it sees the floating profit is negative, ore should i just keep checking myself?

Thanks a lot!

 
how to make my own signal from the account that have subscribed to another signal? i have unsubscribed that signal for this account , but when I would make my own signal from this account there is a message: "Specified account has been used for subscribing to signals. Signals resale is prohibited". so how to delete the subscriptions history? I really want to make the signal from this account,  so help me please...
