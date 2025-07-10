ASCTrend system - page 133
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I understand that according to version '2' no one has yet written an adviser?
I have an expert written for the Price Channel indicator shown above.
Some good trade from Asctrend system on 5m chart last Friday.
PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( I took the indicator here ) generates several signals: two types of signals to open a 'BUY' position, two types of signals to open a 'SELL' position, one signal to close 'BUY' and one signal to close 'SELL'. No Stop Loss, No Take Profit, No Trailing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators
Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.26 12:09
By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend:
So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.10 06:34
PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).
Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading -
The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.
ASC TREND DASHBOARD
could you please modify these indicators like added unique id to could added it more time in the same chart ( dc rsi , dc stoch , dc open , and now dc asc trend ) i think it usfuel indicator so i hope you could do that
thank in advance
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2024.06.05 10:51
As the forum users are permanent asking about "How to start" so please find the following information:
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Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
It would be useful to add the breakeven and trailing stop options to this EA.
Just an idea to combine Donchian channel with asctrend signal.