ASCTrend system - page 133

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Vladimir Karputov #:

I understand that according to version '2' no one has yet written an adviser?

I have an expert written for the Price Channel indicator shown above. 

 

Some good trade from Asctrend system on 5m chart last Friday.




 
Sergey Golubev #:

PriceChannel_Signal_v2 EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( I took the indicator here ) generates several signals: two types of signals to open a 'BUY' position, two types of signals to open a 'SELL' position, one signal to close 'BUY' and one signal to close 'SELL'. No Stop Loss, No Take Profit, No Trailing.

It would be useful to add the breakeven and trailing stop options to this EA.
 
ASCTrend is the early recognition of the market trend coupled with the ability to set optimal stops that escort the trader towards ultimate profit
 

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Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2013.02.26 12:09

By the way, braintrading system was already converted to MT5 and we can find it in CodeBase. But BrainTrading system is very different from asctrend:

  • asctrend: the system was originally developed on the following way: we are openning the position when the trend is established already and, most probably - we will open the trade in the middle or in the end of the trend (using red/blue dots/arrows on the chart). We more care about exit in this situation.
  • braintrend: we are entering to the market in the beginning of the trend so it may be many false entrance/signals. But when it is real good signal so we care about exit less than in asctrend; we care about entrance.

So, those systems may look very similar on the charts but they are having different ideology concerning enter and exit. 'Different ideology' means the following: we need different additional indicators for those systems.

More about the dofferences between AscTrend, Braintrading system and Brainwashing trading system:

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PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.10 06:34

PriceChannel Parabolic system is not the same with Brainwashing.
PriceChannel Parabolic is new development (with many versions but new ones).

Brainwashing system can be compare with AscTrend and with BrainTrading - 

  • AscTrend system -  you can receive the signal (receive a signal on the main chart as dot or arrow = signal system) to buy or sell when the trend is already established. You do not care much about false entry. You should care about where to exit (because you may receive buy/sell signal in the end of the trend).

  • BrainTrading system. You are receiving the buy/sell sigbnal in the beginning of the trend. The trend is not yet established, and it may be many false entries. But you do not care about exit, because 2 BrainTrading insicators are working as stop loss and trailing stop. Means: if you got good entry so you can just follow the indicators for exist.

  • Brainwashing. You can get valid buy/sell signal if iTrend indicator agrees in that. Irrespective off - good trend, ranging market condition, high impacted news events coming - you can get the buy/sell signal confirmed by iTrend indicator.
    The Brainwashing system is often used to recover deposit after losses.



 
ALIADELZADEH #:

ASC TREND DASHBOARD


could you please modify these indicators like added unique id  to could added it more time in the same chart   ( dc rsi , dc stoch , dc open , and now dc asc trend ) i think it usfuel indicator so i hope you could do that 

thank in advance 

 
Tadawul, I do not know how to use it. I want to know how to use it
 

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PriceChannel Parabolic system

Sergey Golubev, 2024.06.05 10:51

As the forum users are permanent asking about "How to start" so please find the following information:

-----------------------

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820


 
Ivan Titov #:
It would be useful to add the breakeven and trailing stop options to this EA.

That's a good idea. I was testing this EA, and there are good results when the market is volatile, but it can't survive when the market is choppy. It definitely needs something like that
 

Just an idea to combine Donchian channel with asctrend signal.


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