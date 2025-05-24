Signal: Automatic symbol mapping does not work as expected
If automatic mapping doesn't work, you can only use another broker/server setup for copying this symbol.
Check the Slippage tab of the signal for suggested broker/server setups other subscribers use.
You can move your subscription to another account once a week.
Yes, I'm aware that I can move to another broker. However, I do think it's important to understand how the mapping works in order to foresee such issues. As per the Metaquotes post the mapping should work in this particular situation. If not, the post/documentation should be updated
Yes, I'm aware that I can move to another broker. However, I do think it's important to understand how the mapping works in order to foresee such issues. As per the Metaquotes post the mapping should work in this particular situation. If not, the post/documentation should be updated
I know what you mean, but there you have it, it doesn't work in your case and there is nothing else you or we can do about it.
Signals provider broker uses 'XAUUSD.' (with a period)
Subscribers broker uses 'XAUUSD' (without a period)
According to https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13, automatic mapping should make a match on the first 6 characters. However the subscribers MT5 terminal (build 4755) logs "no symbol found"...
It also depends about margin calculation for your symbol in symbol's specification (it should be Forex margin calculation).
Besides, it depends on how many symbols for Gold is proposed by your broker for your account.
More details - summary post #7
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So, it should be 3 factors (for subscribers):
- symbol name (XAUUSD or XAUUSD. or any similar);
- margin calculation type;
- more than one symbol for Gold for subscribers.
All 3 factors = mapping.
- 2018.11.27
- zestfulmocha
- www.mql5.com
Just saying "fix this" here isn’t enough. It would be like going to a Microsoft forum and expecting a Windows update because of a comment, it just doesn’t work that way.
- www.mql5.com
According to https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13, automatic mapping should make a match on the first 6 characters. However the subscribers MT5 terminal (build 4755) logs "no symbol found"
Example about those 3 factors (you are talking about 1 factor only, but there are the other two for example):
1. Provider is having "XAUUSD." but subscribers are having "XAUUSD" - so it is ok (it is passed the mapping).
2. Margin type for XAUUSD (for subscribers; because it is checked for subscribers only). I checked it in my MT5 with one broker:
So, the margin type for XAUUSD in my trading account is not Forex. It means - the XAUUSD will not be copied for me because of that (it is not passed the mapping).
3. I checked about how many gold symbols I have in my Metatrader with my trading account/broker, and found that I have one XAUUSD only (I selected "Show all" symbols in the Market Watch to check).
I do not have XAUUSDt, and I do not have GOLD or any similar. Just one XAUUSD only. And it is passed the mapping.
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Just to summarize about mapping.
First factor is ok (no problem), the 3rd factor is fine too, but second factors - not.
And as we know - the mapping = 1 factor + 2nd factor + 3rd factor (all together).
And if at least one factor is not passed the mapping so it means the trades will not be copied.
If automatic mapping doesn't work, you can only use another broker/server setup for copying this symbol.
Check the Slippage tab of the signal for suggested broker/server setups other subscribers use.
You can move your subscription to another account once a week.
What does it mean if slippage tab is empty?
It maeans that this signal provider is using a broker that has never been copied before and therefore there aren't any slippage data for used broker/server setups.
That is why it is important for a signal provider to use a well known and respectable broker and not uknown and unpopular ones.
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Signals provider broker uses 'XAUUSD.' (with a period)
Subscribers broker uses 'XAUUSD' (without a period)
According to https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773#q13, automatic mapping should make a match on the first 6 characters. However the subscribers MT5 terminal (build 4755) logs "no symbol found"
Why is that?
Cheers,
Jesper