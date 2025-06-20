Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, May: Bearish with Weekly Rally and Monthly Ranging with 1.0461 Key Support Level
Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.20 04:55
This week's candle was opened in 1.1200 and W1 price is breaking next resistance levels for now: 1.1391
So, if someone used my suggestion and opened buy stop order at 1.1240 (see first post of this thread) - it should be +180 pips in profit for now (based on 'equity open trades').
This week's candle was opened in 1.1448 after the price broke 1.1391 resistance in the last week. Next resistance level is 1.1466
W1 price is going to be ranging between 1.1448 resistance and 1.0520 support levels.
-------------
If we look at Brainwashing system setup so it is not confirmed uptrend was started on ranging:
------------
If wee use PriceChannel Parabolic system so we can get same information: market rally may be started in ranging way:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.13 11:26
Indicators and Template
How to install
Timeframes to be used
The system is ready to use without any settings changed. Timeframes: M15, H1 and H4. Pairs - majors (I did not trade the other timeframes sorry).
Rules for this manual trading system
- more to follow ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.15 08:26
This indicator (PriceChannel_Stop_v9) is uploaded to this post
Just for information
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.25 09:22
This is good and valid trade for NZDUSD based on NZD - RBNZ Interest Rate Decision
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.23 15:55
This is recent explanation - USDJPY M30 : 26 pips in profit ... not so much but it is M30 timeframe so +26 pips is good for M30
And this is the example about this system (EURUSD M30 timeframe): all valid trades since 1st of December till now:
I mean the following - this system can provide good profit with small losses. It was 3 valid/confirmed trades for USDCHF M30:
Total: +247 pips.
It was the performance of Brainwashing system for EURUSD M30 since 1st of December (previous post): +247 pips by 3 trades (3 buy/sell signals on the main window confirmed by iTrend indicator's levels - yes, 3 only for December).
About USDCHF: 3 tradesd as well:
Total: +265 pips.
Thus, we are having 512 pips (4 digit pips) for 2 pairs M30 timeframe (USDCHF and EURUSD) since the first of December till now.
Hello, you would still have the indicators in mq4 to deliver me?
I'm studying some strategies and their indicators could serve me well.
Thanks,
Hi Rodrigo da Silva Boa,:
I do not want to advertise some external forums here but you can easy find Brainwashing trading system there (as it is free and well-developed system for MT4 as well).
EUR/USD
M5. No confirmed signal.
M15. No confirmed signal.
M30. No confirmed signal for buy or sell for now.
H1. No confirmed signal.
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. Buy confirmed signal:
USD/CHF
M5. No confirmed signal.
M15. No confirmed signal.
M30. No confirmed signal fo buy or sell for now.
H1. No confirmed signal.
H4. No confirmed signal.
D1. No confirmed signal.