Brainwashing System / Asctrend System - page 4

newdigital:

Just one example about losing trade - stop loss was moved (by me :) ... as i do not have any special tools yet) by trailing stop ... and trailing stop is the line of the indicator ... to make it shorter - it is +1 pips (4 digit pips):

 

That is why this system can be used with very very small deposit size. 


What trade are talking about, there is no trade on this chart ?
 
angevoyageur:
What trade are talking about, there is no trade on this chart ?
There is no trade - I did not open this trade. But good advantage of this system is that it can be backtested - because level of iTrend indicator is adjusted automatically based on the bar of the history. 
 
newdigital:
There is no trade - I did not open this trade. But good advantage of this system is that it can be backtested - because level of iTrend indicator is adjusted automatically based on the bar of the history. 
Ok, can you show on the chart this "losing trade" ? I missed it.
 

This is the explanation (on the chart):

 

  

 
newdigital:

This is the explanation (on the chart):

Thank you, very clear now

I have a suggestion, when the signal bar exceeds a certain range, it would not be avoid to trade?

 
angevoyageur:

Thank you, very clear now

I have a suggestion, when the signal bar exceeds a certain range, it would not be avoid to trade?

Did not understand sorry ... one signal bar is not enough - we should have iTrend confirmation concerning the level. And all signal ssystems are traded on close bar.
 
newdigital:
Did not understand sorry ... one signal bar is not enough - we should have iTrend confirmation concerning the level. And all signal ssystems are traded on close bar.
Ok. The bar/candle where the signals appears (with the blue circle and confirmed by iTrend, and when it's closed) has a range (Open-Close) of 32 pips. It's a great candle compared to other (in this chart) for a H1 timeframe. Maybe when the signal bar is >30 pips we can avoid to trade, just an idea to filter bad signal. We can check if it a good rule or not by "backtesting" on the chart as you suggested in a previous post.
 
angevoyageur:
Ok. The bar/candle where the signals appears (with the blue circle and confirmed by iTrend, and when it's closed) has a range (Open-Close) of 32 pips. It's a great candle compared to other (in this chart) for a H1 timeframe. Maybe when the signal bar is >30 pips we can avoid to trade, just an idea to filter bad signal. We can check if it a good rule or not by "backtesting" on the chart as you suggested in a previous post.

Yes, understand now. Good idea.

I will try to backtest it for some weeks for 4 majors to see about how original rules are working, and how this one works for example. 

 

Backtesting brainwashing for USDJPY H1 for the last week:

- first trade with 72 pips in profit

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, H1, 2013.05.27

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

bw backtest 1st trade

USDJPY, H1, 2013.05.27, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


- second trade from the last week may be still open for now with 86 pips in profit.


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

USDJPY, H1, 2013.05.27

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

bw usdjpy backtest 2nd trade

USDJPY, H1, 2013.05.27, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


So, totally 158 pips in profit just for the last week for USDJPY H1 only.

 
newdigital:

Backtesting brainwashing for USDJPY H1 for the last week:

- first trade with 72 pips in profit


- second trade from the last week may be still open for now with 86 pips in profit.



So, totally 158 pips in profit just for the last week for USDJPY H1 only.

Can you show the trades on the charts please ? Maybe only with a trend line.
