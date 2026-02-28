Oscillators - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Volume zone oscillator
vzo.mq4
Will val
WILL VAL oscillator
WV = 100*(Val-Min)/(Max-Min), where
Val = MA1-MA2,
MA1 - EMA(Pr) with [Length1] number of periods,
MA2 - EMA(Pr) with [Length2] number of periods,
Max, Min - maximum and minimum Val at range from (i-Length3+1) to (i),Pr = Close(Current instrument)/Close(Instrument).
will_val.mq4
Min Price Change Oscillator
Min Price Change Oscillator
min_price_change_oscillator.mq4
Hurst Oscillator
hurst_oscillator.mq4
Rahul Mohindar histogram
rahul_mohinder_osc.mq4
Tosc and rtl indicators
tosc.mq4
rtl.mq4
Midpoint Oscillator
mpo.mq4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Multi_Oscillator
ccjjaa, 2009.01.05 20:42
Fix version is attached.
Force Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
OsMA Color 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) indicator based on the DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM drawing style shows it is colored in three colors: