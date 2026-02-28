Oscillators - page 3

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Volume zone oscillator

vzo.mq4

Files:
vzo.mq4  3 kb
vzo.gif  54 kb
 

Will val

WILL VAL oscillator

Formulas:

WV = 100*(Val-Min)/(Max-Min), where

Val = MA1-MA2,

MA1 - EMA(Pr) with [Length1] number of periods,

MA2 - EMA(Pr) with [Length2] number of periods,

Max, Min - maximum and minimum Val at range from (i-Length3+1) to (i),

Pr = Close(Current instrument)/Close(Instrument).

will_val.mq4

Files:
will_val.mq4  3 kb
will_val_mql.png  79 kb
 

Min Price Change Oscillator

Min Price Change Oscillator

min_price_change_oscillator.mq4

 

Hurst Oscillator

hurst_oscillator.mq4

 

Rahul Mohindar histogram

rahul_mohinder_osc.mq4

 

Tosc and rtl indicators

tosc.mq4

rtl.mq4

Files:
tosc.mq4  2 kb
rtl_tosc_mql.png  69 kb
rtl.mq4  2 kb
 

Midpoint Oscillator

mpo.mq4

Files:
midpoint_oscillator.png  77 kb
mpo.mq4  2 kb
 

Fix version is attached.


Files:
multi_oscillator_v1.mq4  9 kb
 

Force Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Force Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

IForce (Force) indicator rendered using the DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM drawing style .
 

OsMA Color 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

OsMA Color 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The iOsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) indicator based on the DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM drawing style shows it is colored in three colors:

  • indicators are above zero and the current bar of the histogram is above the previous one (DodgerBlue)
  • the indicator is below zero and the current bar of the histogram is below the previous one (Tomato)
  • the third color (Silver) closes the histogram in other cases
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