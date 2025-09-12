USD/JPY candle calculated from BTC/USD and BTC/JPY
I calculated the USD/JPY candle from the BTC/USD and BTC/JPY rates and
displayed it in orange on the USD/JPY chart.
There is a slight discrepancy between the two candle, but they show almost identical price movements.
I make this chart on a trial basis, thinking that some kind of signal might occur when the trend reverses.
Files:
USDJPYM1.png 174 kb
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It is unclear from your post what issue you wish to address.
What is your question?
There are no questions in particular.
My point is to provide new topics and raise my Rating.
Is this inappropriate use?
I am a beginner, so I am sorry if I misunderstood the rules.
Shumpei Zaitsu #: There are no questions in particular. My point is to provide new topics and raise my Rating. Is this inappropriate use?
I am a beginner, so I am sorry if I misunderstood the rules.
Please, post only if you have a proper question or something useful with which to contribute to an existing discussion.If you wish to post content such as technical analysis, news events, trading advice, etc., then please post it on your profile wall or in your blog — https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs
I understand the above.
When posting topics like this, I share on my blog, etc.
Thank you for your advise.
Thank you for your advise.
Shumpei Zaitsu:
I calculated the USD/JPY candle from the BTC/USD and BTC/JPY rates and
displayed it in orange on the USD/JPY chart.
There is a slight discrepancy between the two candle, but they show almost identical price movements.
I make this chart on a trial basis, thinking that some kind of signal might occur when the trend reverses.
Appreciate your insight.
From your chart, I could see that there are usually 20~30pts difference.
Might not produce an indicator that could predict trends, but an arbitrage indicator might be possible.
(if the spread & commission is low enough)
I've created an indicator for the monitoring of BTC-USD-JPY data.
Here attached my attempt for the monitoring indicator.
Hope we will have a nice discussion ahead.
Here attached my attempt for the monitoring indicator.
Hope we will have a nice discussion ahead.
Files:
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