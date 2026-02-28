Oscillators - page 4

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CHO Color N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CHO Color N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The i Chaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator determines the trend at a given interval (parameter ' CHO: trend N Bars '). There can be three types of trend in total: no trend, up trend and down trend. Color display is implemented using the DRAW_COLOR_LINE graphic style.

more info: 

MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → Technical Indicators → Oscillators → Chaikin Oscillator
CHO Color N Bars
CHO Color N Bars
  • www.mql5.com
iChaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) при помощи графического стиля DRAW_COLOR_LINE показывает три состояния тренда: "нейтральный", "тренд вверх" и "тренд вниз"
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.13 09:34

Aroon - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar S. Chande, CEO of the "Tuscarora Capital Management" company and the author of the books "The New Technical Trader: Boost Your Profit by Plugging into the Latest Indicators" and "Beyond Technical Analysis: How to Develop and Implement a Winning Trading System" in 1995 to determine trend direction and strength.

Its main advantage is to allow a trader to determine the beginning of a new trend, or the end of an existing trend.

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AroonOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

AroonOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

AroonOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Four levels have been added to the input parameters and the description of these levels is displayed in the indicator subwindow.

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Aroon Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5

A very lightweight strategy based on the Aroon custom indicator.

The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment when a new bar is born. The EA checks the signal only at the moment of the birth of a new bar, trades only with a constant lot (parameter ' Lots '), does not have Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing - positions are closed with an opposite signal.


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Aroon Simple 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Development of Aroon Simple .

The following parameters were added: 'Stop Loss', 'Take Profit', 'Trailing on ...', 'Search signals on ...', 'Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss)', 'Trailing Step'.

The principle of forming trading signals has been changed. The original indicator has been changed for the new principle of trading signals - now it is the AroonOscillator indicator and it is also used by the EA.


 

Learn how to design a trading system by Williams PR 

Learn how to design a trading system by Williams PR

In this new article from our series about how to design a trading system based on the most popular technical indicators, we will learn how to design different simple trading systems based on a new technical indicator which is the Williams Percent Range (WRP).

We will learn that through many topics in this article the same as the following:

  1. Williams' %R definition
  2. Williams' %R strategy
  3. Williams' %R strategy blueprint
  4. Williams' %R trading system
  5. Conclusion
    Learn how to design a trading system by Williams PR
    Learn how to design a trading system by Williams PR
    • www.mql5.com
    A new article in our series about learning how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicators by MQL5 to be used in the MetaTrader 5. In this article, we will learn how to design a trading system by the Williams' %R indicator.
     

    Learn how to design a trading system by Chaikin Oscillator



    Learn how to design a trading system by Chaikin Oscillator

    Here is a new article that completes our series about learning how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicators because we will learn how to do that using a new technical indicator which is the Chaikin Oscillator.

    We will learn about this technical indicator in detail through the following topics:

    1. Chaikin Oscillator definition
    2. Chaikin Oscillator strategy
    3. Chaikin Oscillator strategy blueprint
    4. Chaikin Oscillator trading system
    5. Conclusion
    Learn how to design a trading system by Chaikin Oscillator
    Learn how to design a trading system by Chaikin Oscillator
    • www.mql5.com
    Welcome to our new article from our series about learning how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicator. Through this new article, we will learn how to design a trading system by the Chaikin Oscillator indicator.
     

    Hi friends

    can you give me a true Bull-Bear-Volume indicator

    i download it but doesn't work correctly and i just can see a blank indicator window

    tanks too much

     
    Javad Abdoli #:

    Hi friends

    can you give me a true Bull-Bear-Volume indicator

    i download it but doesn't work correctly and i just can see a blank indicator window

    tanks too much

    Look at CodeBase here (search results link).
     

    Learn how to design a trading system by Relative Vigor Index

    Learn how to design a trading system by Relative Vigor Index

    Welcome to my new article in our series to learn new technical tools in detail and design a simple trading system with this tool. It is the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) indicator, we will cover it through the following topics:

    1. Relative Vigor Index definition
    2. Relative Vigor Index strategy
    3. Relative Vigor Index strategy blueprint
    4. Relative Vigor Index trading system
    5. Conclusion
    Learn how to design a trading system by Relative Vigor Index
    Learn how to design a trading system by Relative Vigor Index
    • www.mql5.com
    A new article in our series about how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicator. In this article, we will learn how to do that by the Relative Vigot Index indicator.
     

    Learn how to design a trading system by Awesome Oscillator

    Learn how to design a trading system by Awesome Oscillator

    Here is a new article in our series about learning how to design a trading system based on the most popular technical indicators for beginners through learning the root of things. We will learn a new technical tool in this article and it will be the Awesome Oscillator indicator as we will identify it in more detail to learn what it is, what it measures, and how to use it based on the main concept behind it through simple strategies, and how to create a trading system based on these mentioned strategies.
    Learn how to design a trading system by Awesome Oscillator
    Learn how to design a trading system by Awesome Oscillator
    • www.mql5.com
    In this new article in our series, we will learn about a new technical tool that may be useful in our trading and it is the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. We will learn how to design a trading system by this indicator.
     

    How to create a custom True Strength Index indicator using MQL5

    How to create a custom True Strength Index indicator using MQL5

    ..how you can create the True Strength Index Indicator from scratch. We will learn the specifics of this indicator and see how to calculate it in our code. Not that only, but we will learn how we can use this customized indicator in a trading system based on a trading strategy by creating an Expert Advisor.
    How to create a custom True Strength Index indicator using MQL5
    How to create a custom True Strength Index indicator using MQL5
    • www.mql5.com
    Here is a new article about how to create a custom indicator. This time we will work with the True Strength Index (TSI) and will create an Expert Advisor based on it.
     

    Building and testing Aroon Trading Systems

    Building and testing Aroon Trading Systems

    This type of article is very helpful to you because it can be consumed in a little time than you need to do the work by yourself to find a good setup of the trading system, but you still need to work after finding what is interesting for your way to dive more and optimize until reaching to the ultimate results that can be profitable for your trading. We just try to present here trading tools that can be used individually or in combination with other tools to save you time in finding what you need to focus on and develop it more in your favor. It also provides how to code these systems to be tested in the Strategy Tester, which means you can save a lot of time by automating your testing process instead of testing manually.

    We will cover the following topics in this article:

    Building and testing Aroon Trading Systems
    Building and testing Aroon Trading Systems
    • www.mql5.com
    In this article, we will learn how we can build an Aroon trading system after learning the basics of the indicators and the needed steps to build a trading system based on the Aroon indicator. After building this trading system, we will test it to see if it can be profitable or needs more optimization.
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