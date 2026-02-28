Oscillators - page 4
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CHO Color N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The i Chaikin (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) indicator determines the trend at a given interval (parameter ' CHO: trend N Bars '). There can be three types of trend in total: no trend, up trend and down trend. Color display is implemented using the DRAW_COLOR_LINE graphic style.
more info:MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → Technical Indicators → Oscillators → Chaikin Oscillator
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.13 09:34
Aroon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar S. Chande, CEO of the "Tuscarora Capital Management" company and the author of the books "The New Technical Trader: Boost Your Profit by Plugging into the Latest Indicators" and "Beyond Technical Analysis: How to Develop and Implement a Winning Trading System" in 1995 to determine trend direction and strength.
Its main advantage is to allow a trader to determine the beginning of a new trend, or the end of an existing trend.
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AroonOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Four levels have been added to the input parameters and the description of these levels is displayed in the indicator subwindow.
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Aroon Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5
A very lightweight strategy based on the Aroon custom indicator.
The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment when a new bar is born. The EA checks the signal only at the moment of the birth of a new bar, trades only with a constant lot (parameter ' Lots '), does not have Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing - positions are closed with an opposite signal.
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Aroon Simple 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
The following parameters were added: 'Stop Loss', 'Take Profit', 'Trailing on ...', 'Search signals on ...', 'Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss)', 'Trailing Step'.
The principle of forming trading signals has been changed. The original indicator has been changed for the new principle of trading signals - now it is the AroonOscillator indicator and it is also used by the EA.
Learn how to design a trading system by Williams PR
We will learn that through many topics in this article the same as the following:
Learn how to design a trading system by Chaikin Oscillator
Here is a new article that completes our series about learning how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicators because we will learn how to do that using a new technical indicator which is the Chaikin Oscillator.
We will learn about this technical indicator in detail through the following topics:
Hi friends
can you give me a true Bull-Bear-Volume indicator
i download it but doesn't work correctly and i just can see a blank indicator window
tanks too much
Hi friends
can you give me a true Bull-Bear-Volume indicator
i download it but doesn't work correctly and i just can see a blank indicator window
tanks too much
Learn how to design a trading system by Relative Vigor Index
Welcome to my new article in our series to learn new technical tools in detail and design a simple trading system with this tool. It is the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) indicator, we will cover it through the following topics:
Learn how to design a trading system by Awesome Oscillator
How to create a custom True Strength Index indicator using MQL5
Building and testing Aroon Trading Systems
This type of article is very helpful to you because it can be consumed in a little time than you need to do the work by yourself to find a good setup of the trading system, but you still need to work after finding what is interesting for your way to dive more and optimize until reaching to the ultimate results that can be profitable for your trading. We just try to present here trading tools that can be used individually or in combination with other tools to save you time in finding what you need to focus on and develop it more in your favor. It also provides how to code these systems to be tested in the Strategy Tester, which means you can save a lot of time by automating your testing process instead of testing manually.
We will cover the following topics in this article: