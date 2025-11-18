In your opinion, which linear channels are most useful for technical analysis? - page 2
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Based on my experience: Equidistant Channel is effective but you need to understand that most meaningful levels to mark on your charts are the result of collision of several technical factors included the swift momentum due fundamental factors on the same levels (not right to the pips)
Technical analysis work as a self fulfilling prophecy most of the time (while other times even if you have a great technical analysis outlook it can be totally meaningles to the price dynamics and remain just a sort of graphic art in those cases) but the experienced traders is capable to increase the odds that a trade will work in his/her favour thanks to the global understanding of the market dynamics, not only one or two elements in your favor. This global understanding is especially required when you are conducting a serious business plan with large capitals.
Short answer: support/resistance levels created by the price itself.
Andrew's Pitchfork is a techinque based on price itself so it can be very effective for the Pitchfork expert.
Indicators like Linear regression channels, Bollinger bands or Standard Deviations Channels and others are just a rough indication based on the past, of course this doesn't mean that indicators can't be used succesfully.
Hope this help.
Kind Regards,
I can share this one non-repaint
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IMHO, any type of straight channel is more useful with additional bands applied. The nearer a band is to the centerline, the more likely price is to statistically return to that zone.
This is a linear regression channel with standard deviation bands. I was able to vote in the OP's 11 year old poll.😁
I just draw a trendline, duplicate it and put it above/below the first one, now I have my channel, I find this is the easiest way to do that. I don't use the channel very often tho.
ICT came up with this "PD Array" concept where there are 25% equidistant levels or what he calls "quadrants" placed on most recent (or most significant) D1 candle. The 0% mark is the open price of the D1 candle, the equilibrium is marked at 50% of the candle (low to high). The low to the 50% equilibrium consists of "Discount" quadrants. The 50% equilibrium to the high consists of "Premium" quadrants. The premium quadrants are marked from the open to the high if there's an unusually large upper wick.
It's very interesting when you switch to a lower timeframe as there are bounces on the levels that are even more religious than price bounces on Fibonacci ratio levels. I think he really figured something out after many years of experimenting.