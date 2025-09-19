Parabolic SAR indicator - page 29

New comment
 

ParabolicSAR Trend Line EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

ParabolicSAR Trend Line EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Trading signals are the price breaking through the lines of the custom ParabolicSAR Trend Line indicator (the 'SAR High' and 'SAR Low' lines are checked). Therefore, the adviser should work only inside the bar - make sure that the ' Search signals, in seconds ' parameter is greater than or equal to '10'.

 

Hello,

I found this the other day (4tfparabolic sar https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177773/page2), but unfortunately it just hangs the platform, or shows all red boxes, despite having all three files available, compiled, and loaded. I've tried dropping the active bars down to lessen the data load, still nothing. Anyone able to take a look under the hood and see whats needed to fix this up?

Paraboilc sar histogram
Paraboilc sar histogram
  • 2007.08.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hello every body please i am searching for paraboilc sar as HISTOGRAM with colors in separet windows...
 

SAR Color Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5

SAR Color Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5

SAR Color Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Additional style DRAW_FILLING to the iSAR indicator (Parabolic SAR, SAR).
 

Parabolic SAR of average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Parabolic SAR of average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Parabolic SAR is calculated using high and low prices. This indicator allows you to :

  • use any price (not just high and low)
  • use average of the price (instead of using "raw" price)
Parabolic SAR of average
Parabolic SAR of average
  • www.mql5.com
Parabolic SAR of average
 

Learn how to design a trading system by Parabolic SAR

Learn how to design a trading system by Parabolic SAR

In this article, you will learn in detail about a new useful technical indicator that can be used in your trading as per your trading style if it is suitable. This technical indicator is the Parabolic SAR. We will learn how to design a trading system to be used in the MetaTrader5 trading platform after writing the code of this trading system by the MetaQuotes Language Editor built in with the MetaTrader 5. If you want to learn how to get the MetaTrader 5 and how to find the MetaQuotes Language Editor you can check the topic of Writing MQL5 code in the MetaEditor.

Learn how to design a trading system by ATR
Learn how to design a trading system by ATR
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will learn a new technical tool that can be used in trading, as a continuation within the series in which we learn how to design simple trading systems. This time we will work with another popular technical indicator: Average True Range (ATR).
[Deleted]  
very nice indicator, 
Thanks,
 

SAR Color Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

SAR Color Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

SAR Color Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Colored SAR indicator. Several types of alerts when changing colors.
SAR Color Alert
SAR Color Alert
  • www.mql5.com
Colored SAR indicator. Alerts on color change
 
Mladen Rakic #:

Parabolic SAR SR 2

winner246

Here you go. It has one extra parameter : Extend. If you set it to true you are going to get what you described. Here is such an example :

Thanks alot mate @Maladen Rakic,

Can you also please add MTF to the SAR SR2 .mq4 please? I think in forex station already have the

 "!! parabolic sar (mtf + sr + btn) file" .ex4, but I need the mq4 cannot find, as I need

the mq4 to do some customization.

Appreciate very much if you can send me share the "!! parabolic sar (mtf + sr + btn) file" in mq4? Thanks so much in advance and to hear from you soon....

 

Automating Trading Strategies with Parabolic SAR Trend Strategy in MQL5: Crafting an Effective Expert Advisor

Automating Trading Strategies with Parabolic SAR Trend Strategy in MQL5: Crafting an Effective Expert Advisor

Algorithmic trading strategies have greatly revolutionized financial trading by allowing traders to quickly make informed decisions. This has helped to eliminate human error and emotional biases as the automated systems follow predetermined parameters in the fast-paced market environment. Therefore, in automated trading, there is consistency as the system uses the same logic to execute trades every time.

It is a common practice to build and implement automated techniques using MetaTrader 5. This article delves deeply into the process of creating an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses the Parabolic SAR indicator to execute trades automatically.

Automating Trading Strategies with Parabolic SAR Trend Strategy in MQL5: Crafting an Effective Expert Advisor
Automating Trading Strategies with Parabolic SAR Trend Strategy in MQL5: Crafting an Effective Expert Advisor
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will automate the trading strategies with Parabolic SAR Strategy in MQL5: Crafting an Effective Expert Advisor. The EA will make trades based on trends identified by the Parabolic SAR indicator.
1...222324252627282930
New comment