Parabolic SAR indicator - page 30

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Dear

I am try to use Parabolic SAR with my EA. I need to use Accelerator (Step) set up to be below 0.02. However, despite having specified the value below 0.02, what I see is the EA using 0.02 as an accelerator (seeing this when I place a cursor on the Parabolic SAR trend and the values themselves). Can any one assists to show how I navigate past this.

Thanking you in advance

 
Niyoshaka Stanley Lameck #: what I see is the EA using 0.02 as an accelerator

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Be precise and informative about your problem

We can't see your broken code.

Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.

 

How to add Trailing Stop using Parabolic SAR

How to add Trailing Stop using Parabolic SAR

Using the Parabolic SAR for a trailing stop is especially useful in trending markets, where this tool helps to maximize profits while allowing you to keep a position open as long as the trend continues. However, keep in mind that during flat periods or low volatility, using Parabolic SAR may lead to premature closing of positions due to frequent changes in the position of the indicator dots.
How to add Trailing Stop using Parabolic SAR
How to add Trailing Stop using Parabolic SAR
  • www.mql5.com
When creating a trading strategy, we need to test a variety of protective stop options. Here is where a dynamic pulling up of the Stop Loss level following the price comes to mind. The best candidate for this is the Parabolic SAR indicator. It is difficult to think of anything simpler and visually clearer.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.21 17:52

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 40): Parabolic SAR

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 40): Parabolic SAR

We stick to this format for this article, where we go over pattern by pattern for the parabolic SAR before concluding with a test run that combines multiple patterns as we did in the last articles. The parabolic SAR is computed almost independently with each new bar, since some of the parameters that go into its formula need to be adjusted, as we will see below. This trait, though, makes it very sensitive to price changes and trends in general, which in turn makes the case for its use within a custom signal class. For this article, we are going to explore 10 separate patterns of this indicator by testing each independently and then concluding, as in the recent articles, with a test run that combines a selection of these patterns.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.20 07:29

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool

In this article, we focus on developing an Expert Advisor (EA) using MQL5, designed to identify potential market reversals. The EA employs the Parabolic SAR for signal detection, generating trading signals by monitoring technical indicators, evaluating their validity in real time, and identifying optimal exit points when predefined levels are reached.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.

Sergey Golubev, 2025.06.11 15:15

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 69): Using Patterns of SAR and the RVI

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 69): Using Patterns of SAR and the RVI

The Parabolic Stop-And-Reverse (SAR) indicator and the Relative Vigour Index (RVI) oscillator are our next pairing to consider within these series. This time, this duo brings together trend identification with momentum tracking. As we have in past articles, we consider 10 possible signal patterns that can be generated from combining these two indicators, and we have them tested in a wizard assembled Expert Advisor. With that, let's look at the definitions of these 2 indicators.

 

Parafrac Oscillator: Combination of Parabolic and Fractal Indicator

Parafrac Oscillator: Combination of Parabolic and Fractal Indicator

This article proposes a strategic synthesis, focusing on the fusion of the Parabolic SAR and the Fractal indicator. Our objective is to leverage the distinct strengths of both – the Parabolic SAR's trend direction and potential reversal points, alongside the Fractal's identification of significant price extremes – to engineer a new oscillator indicator. This novel tool will subsequently serve as the foundation for developing a refined trading strategy, aiming to capitalize on the synergistic potential of these established analytical components.
Parafrac Oscillator: Combination of Parabolic and Fractal Indicator
Parafrac Oscillator: Combination of Parabolic and Fractal Indicator
  • 2025.08.14
  • www.mql5.com
We will explore how the Parabolic SAR and the Fractal indicator can be combined to create a new oscillator-based indicator. By integrating the unique strengths of both tools, traders can aim at developing a more refined and effective trading strategy.
 

The Parafrac V2 Oscillator: Integrating Parabolic SAR with Average True Range

The Parafrac V2 Oscillator: Integrating Parabolic SAR with Average True Range

The proliferation of technical indicators often leads to chart congestion and analysis paralysis for traders. This article introduces the Parafrac V2 Oscillator, an evolved technical analysis tool engineered through the synthesis of the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) and the Average True Range (ATR) indicators. This new oscillator addresses a critical limitation observed in its predecessor, the Parafrac Oscillator, which combined Parabolic SAR with Fractal indicators, where extreme, single-bar price spikes could generate anomalous and misleading signals.

By substituting the Fractal component with the ATR, a well-established measure of market volatility, the Parafrac V2 provides a more robust and smoothed mechanism for identifying trend dynamics, potential reversal zones, and bullish/bearish divergences. This paper delineates the theoretical foundation of the composite indicators, justifies the methodological shift from Fractals to ATR, and provides a framework for traders to develop and calibrate proprietary trading signals based on this novel oscillator.

The Parafrac V2 Oscillator: Integrating Parabolic SAR with Average True Range
The Parafrac V2 Oscillator: Integrating Parabolic SAR with Average True Range
  • 2025.09.18
  • www.mql5.com
The Parafrac V2 Oscillator is an advanced technical analysis tool that integrates the Parabolic SAR with the Average True Range (ATR) to overcome limitations of its predecessor, which relied on fractals and was prone to signal spikes overshadowing previous and current signals. By leveraging ATR’s volatility measure, the version 2 offers a smoother, more reliable method for detecting trends, reversals, and divergences, helping traders reduce chart congestion and analysis paralysis.
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