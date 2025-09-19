Parabolic SAR indicator - page 30
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Dear
I am try to use Parabolic SAR with my EA. I need to use Accelerator (Step) set up to be below 0.02. However, despite having specified the value below 0.02, what I see is the EA using 0.02 as an accelerator (seeing this when I place a cursor on the Parabolic SAR trend and the values themselves). Can any one assists to show how I navigate past this.
Thanking you in advance
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
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The Parafrac V2 Oscillator: Integrating Parabolic SAR with Average True Range
The proliferation of technical indicators often leads to chart congestion and analysis paralysis for traders. This article introduces the Parafrac V2 Oscillator, an evolved technical analysis tool engineered through the synthesis of the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) and the Average True Range (ATR) indicators. This new oscillator addresses a critical limitation observed in its predecessor, the Parafrac Oscillator, which combined Parabolic SAR with Fractal indicators, where extreme, single-bar price spikes could generate anomalous and misleading signals.
By substituting the Fractal component with the ATR, a well-established measure of market volatility, the Parafrac V2 provides a more robust and smoothed mechanism for identifying trend dynamics, potential reversal zones, and bullish/bearish divergences. This paper delineates the theoretical foundation of the composite indicators, justifies the methodological shift from Fractals to ATR, and provides a framework for traders to develop and calibrate proprietary trading signals based on this novel oscillator.