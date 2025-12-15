How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 126
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.12 15:28
Released beta 2208:
You can update via the Help menu -> Check for Updates.
New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.22 11:30
November 27, 2019 we will release a build with new graphic capabilities for building complex 3D visualizations.
We offer to see a demonstration:
An example in the form of an ex5 file can be run on the current beta version 2224, available by the Help -> Check for Updates command.
New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.22 12:12
This is the new CCanvas3D class that extends the capabilities of CCanvas.
We have added a ton of native DirectX 11 methods in MQL5 so that you can visualize complex models in 3D projections.
In the release, native work with SQLite SQLite in MQL5 will most likely also be available, if we have time. This will greatly simplify the work with massive data and make quick selections.
New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.24 20:10
There is no need to worry about the size of the terminal - it is very compact and integral within its capabilities.
We added DirectX to enable the creation of a new class of programs. Powerful and more professional due to high-quality visualization.
SQLite will dramatically simplify work with massive and heterogeneous data. No need to deal with primitive file bindings, just save to the database.
We go further:
It will be possible to compile existing libraries in EX5 with minor corrections. All potentially dangerous api calls will be replaced by MQL5 controlling wrappers.
Something will be available in the release on November 27, and the rest in the next beta and releases.
New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.25 20:13
Build 2228 Available:
Now, such visualizations are easily done directly in MQL5 using the standard CCanvas3D library.
New MetaTrader 5 Platform beta build 2245: DirectX functions for 3D visualization in MQL5 and symbol settings in Strategy Tester
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.11.29 13:41
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on November 29, 2019. We invite all traders to join the testing of the new platform in order to evaluate all its features and to help developers fix errors.
To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 2245, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version:
The final version of the new MetaTrader 5 platform build will be released after the public beta testing.
The new version features the following changes:
To display the trading history as positions, the terminal uses information about deals executed during the requested period. Only the positions closed within this period will be shown in history. If the position is still open or its close time does not fall within the selected interval, it will not be displayed in history. Therefore, the total profit and commission in the 'positions' mode can differ from those in the 'orders/deals' history mode.
For example, you are viewing the past week history. During this period, 100 deals were executed, 98 of which opened and closed 20 positions. The last two deals opened new positions, which have not been closed up to now. In this case, the history of deals contains 100 records and appropriate total values calculated based on these deals. When viewing the history as positions, you will see 20 records collected based on 98 deals. Only this data will be taken into account when calculating total values. If the broker charges entry deal fees, the final commission value in the deals history will differ from the commissions shown in the positions history, because two last deals will be ignored in case latter case.
The new CCanvas3D class is an extension of the CCanvas custom graphics class. It is available in the \MQL5\Include\Canvas\ directory. The class features functions for rendering three-dimensional objects via DirectX API.
Detailed documentation for the new library will be published soon.
New function usage examples are available under \MQL5\Experts\Examples\:
Compile them and run on a chart to view the 3D visualization possibilities in MQL5.
The following functions are available:
The property allows setting the type of the chart that opens at the end of optimization, as well as program parameters for the X and Y axes.
The property only sets the default chart view. It can be changed manually at any time, using the context menu.
Custom settings for financial instruments
Now you can change settings of the main trading instrument, using which testing/optimization is performed. Almost all specification parameters can be overwritten: volumes, trading modes, margin requirements, execution mode and other settings. Thus, if you need to check an Expert Advisor under different conditions, there is no need to create a separate custom symbol and download its history. This can be done by changing standard symbol settings.
If the symbol specification is customized, the gear icon and the symbol icon are marked with an asterisk. This shows that custom parameters are used for the current test.
Last settings/Expert Advisors/charts
Use the new context menu commands for fast testing or optimization setup. Choose the last used tester settings, recent charts or applications:
If appropriate compilers are installed on your PC, MetaEditor will detect them and add to settings. Optionally, you can specify paths to required components under the Compilers tab. From the same tab, you can download the components by clicking Install next to the appropriate field.
After that you can compile C/C++ and Python projects similarly to MQL5 programs.
There is no need to search for appropriate functions in a trader's room on the broker site. Fast navigation commands are available directly in terminals: users can switch to deposit and withdrawal pages from the Accounts and Trading sections:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
SQLite in MQL5: New Features and Performance Testing
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.12.07 09:24
In build 2265, we implemented regular functions for working with databases based on SQLite 3.30.1:
Since we are focused on performance as much as possible, here are the results of LLVM 9.0.0 vs MQL5 tests. Time in milliseconds, the less the better:
Bases can be stored both on disk and only in memory using the DATABASE_OPEN_MEMORY flag . Wrapping massive inserts / changes in a DatabaseTransactionBegin / Commit / Rollback transaction speeds up operations hundreds of times.
The speed in MQL5 is absolutely the same as in native C ++ with one of the best compilers. A benchmark package for playback is attached.
We also implemented the unique DatabaseReadBind function, which allows you to read records directly into the structure, which simplifies and speeds up bulk operations.
Here is a simple example:
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2265: DirectX functions for 3D visualization in MQL5 and setting up tools in the strategy tester
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.12.07 08:28
Look at the new features of 3D graphics with examples in release 2265:
And a set of functions for working with SQLite databases .
Some tools do not work with new 2265 build of MT5 - how to fix?
Aytugan Khafizov, 2019.12.09 17:30
We released a MT5 terminal beta-version with fix for ticksize and StringTrim issues.
Please open demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo server to download update
And provide us with feedback.
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2280
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.12.12 15:54
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, December the 13th, 2019. The update features important additions and fixes based on the feedback we have received after the previous MetaTrader 5 build 2265 major update:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
SQLite in MQL5: New Features and Performance Testing
Rashid Umarov , 2019.12.17.17: 01
Added examples of working with functions - I give in order of complexity:
In the first part of the article series, we analyzed Merrill patterns and applied them to different data arrays, such as the price and price-based oscillators ATR, CCI and WPR, among others. The purpose of the article was to explore and evaluate the prospects of using the specified patterns on forex and other markets. The second part was devoted to the creation of a Strategy Builder to assemble simple strategies using the previously discussed patterns. In the third part, we will expand the strategy creation and testing functionality. We will add the possibility to work with lots in addition to points, as well the functionality for viewing testing results.