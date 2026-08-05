How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 132

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I need to get the system correct steps by steps deposit and start trading in easier way
 
Olusola Oludayo:
I need to get the system correct steps by steps deposit and start trading in easier way

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
 

What to check before openning the position in Metatrader -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can't place new order MT 5

Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.08 17:41

Well... I want to place an order in Metatrader ...

1. I should check - did I connect Metatrader to my trading account? seems - yes:


2. Did I connect Metatrader to internet? yes, I did -


3. I want to open an order on EUR/USD, does this pair exist on my account? Yes:

4. Check the specification for this pair/symbol and minimum lot size: does this broker allow me to trade it with 0.01 lot sdize? Yes, I can trade this pair by openning 0.01 as a minimum lot size:



5. After that - New Order (F9), and open sell or buy trade (or pending order for example).

----------------

All information about the symbol 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Can't place new order MT 5
Can't place new order MT 5
  • 2017.07.09
  • www.mql5.com
need help, MT 5 can't execute new order trade thx...
 

I have a few questions/comments.

1. It appears when changing settings of an EA in MetaTrader 5, one needs to close down the platform and open it again to have the changes take effect. Correct?

2. Exactly what % change is the Change % column calculating? Is it the % gain/loss of current price over the entry price?

3. May I ask why MT5 does not have  a Long Only and Sell Only function like MT4? 


Thanks

 
inspect0r:

I have a few questions/comments.

1. It appears when changing settings of an EA in MetaTrader 5, one needs to close down the platform and open it again to have the changes take effect. Correct?

2. Exactly what % change is the Change % column calculating? Is it the % gain/loss of current price over the entry price?

3. May I ask why MT5 does not have  a Long Only and Sell Only function like MT4? 


Thanks

1. I am not closing/openning Metatrader to change the settings in the EA.

  • we can change the settings in already attached EA to the chart, or
  • we can change the settings during the attaching EA to the chart, or
  • we can change the settings by openning EA in MetaEditor, and compile it with new settings (so, the new settings will become the defaoult setting for this EA).

2. I did not find anything about it in the manual here.

3. I do not know. Seems the coders are able to make in programmatically by modifying the code of the EA.

MetaTrader 5 Help
MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2815: Access to the Depth of Market from Python, revamped Debugger, and Profiler improvements

MetaQuotes, 2021.02.25 17:28

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, February the 26th, 2021. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Added ability to access Depth of Market data via the Python API.

    Three new functions allow quick obtaining of data for statistical calculations and machine learning tasks, which can be implemented using a plethora of out-of-the-box Python libraries.

    • market_book_add — subscribes the MetaTrader 5 terminal to receive events related to changes in the Depth of Market for the specified symbol.
    • market_book_get — returns a tuple from BookInfo containing the Depth of Market records for the specified symbol.
    • market_book_release — cancels MetaTrader 5 terminal subscription to events related to changes in the Depth of Market for the specified symbol.

  2. Terminal: The maximum length of Push messages has been increased from 256 to 1024 characters. Now, you can send more information from your MQL5 programs on mobile devices.
  3. Terminal: Added a preliminary version of the Task Manager, which can be called by pressing the F2 key.

    The Task Manager enables monitoring of resources consumed by the platform. You can view the amount of memory consumed by charts, CPU resources used by Expert Advisors and other performance metrics. If your platform performance slows down, you can easily detect and fix the problem.


    Use the Task Manager to control the resources consumed by the platform


  4. Terminal: Enhanced Subscriptions service. A special indication has been added for symbols having delayed quotes:

    • Symbols in Market Watch are marked with a clock icon, and the delay value is displayed in the tooltip
    • Data delay notification is displayed on charts


    Symbols with delayed quotes are marked with a special indication


  5. Terminal: Fixed display of the Subscriptions list when there is no trading account connection.
  6. Terminal: Fixed links in emails and newsletters. All links now open in the default browser. Previously, links opened only in Internet Explorer.
  7. Terminal: Fixed connections from the WebRequest function to hosts with IPv6 addresses and Cloudflare protection.
  8. Terminal: Improved functionality and responsiveness of the VPS service.
  9. Terminal: Improved operation under Wine and MacOS/Crossover, including the version for macOS Big Sur with the M1 processor.
  10. MQL5: Fixed error in the ArrayPrint function. The function could occasionally fail to print arrays.
  11. MQL5: Optimized file operations performed by File* functions. Now, file reading and writing operations run much faster.
  12. MQL5: Removed the restriction requiring the specification of size for the second, third and fourth dimensions of a dynamic array, when the array is used as a function parameter. This increases code reuse and flexibility.
    void func(int &arr[ ][ ][ ][ ])
  {
  }
  13. MQL5: Fixed ArrayBsearch function operation. The function could return an incorrect index of the found element during a binary search.
  14. MetaEditor: More new features have become available in the revamped debugger.

    • Arrays are now displayed in the observation window in accordance with the sorting set by ArraySetAsSeries.
    • Added support for local static variables.
    • Fixed display of the specified array element value.
    • Fixed handling of 'static' class fields.
    • Other improvements for more accurate and reliable debugging.

  15. MetaEditor: Added option "Enable optimizations in profiling".

    Code optimization mode can be disabled in order to include more details in the profiling report. Code speed without optimization can be several times slower, but this mode provides a wider code coverage. Please note that with optimization code bottlenecks can be imprecise.

    A milder profiling mode can be set by disabling the "Enable inlining in profiling".


    Added ability to enable and disable code optimization during profiling

    The optimization management option has also been added to project settings.

    • If optimization is disabled in the project, then the new option is ignored, and thus optimization will always be disabled for profiling (including inlining operations).
    • If optimization is enabled in the project, then the new option will be taken into account during profiling compilation.

  16. MetaEditor: Added logging for debugging and profiling processes. Environment settings are logged at operation start; collected data statistics is logged at operation stop.
    MQL5 profiler    starting 'ExpertMACD.ex5' on history with parameters:
    MQL5 profiler       symbol: 'EURUSD'
    MQL5 profiler       period: 'H1'
    MQL5 profiler       date from: '2021.01.01'
    MQL5 profiler       date to: '2021.02.22'
    MQL5 profiler       ticks mode: 'every tick'
    MQL5 profiler       execution delay: 0 ms
    MQL5 profiler       deposit: 10000
    MQL5 profiler       currency: 'USD'
    MQL5 profiler       leverage: 1:100
    MQL5 profiler       profit in pips: NO
    MQL5 profiler    profile data received (4640 bytes)
    MQL5 profiler    758 total measurements, 0/0 errors, 470 kb of stack memory analyzed
    MQL5 profiler    7782 total function frames found (1929 mql5 code, 342 built-in, 1403 other, 4108 system)
  17. Tester: Fixed specification of non-trading hours in advanced testing settings.
  18. Updated documentation.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 
inspect0r:

I have a few questions/comments.


3. May I ask why MT5 does not have  a Long Only and Sell Only function like MT4? 


Thanks

Please see
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade

The Class CTrade has two methods: Buy() and Sell().

Is that you are looking for?
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2860: Improvements for Wine and SQL integration enhancements

MetaQuotes, 2021.03.24 15:50

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March the 26th, 2021. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Added ability to enable/disable additional MQL5.community services. For example, if you are not interested in MQL5 programming articles or copy trading features of the Signals service, you can disable the relevant section to optimize resources and terminal workspace.


    Disable unused services to save resources and workspace

    All services are enabled by default.

  2. Terminal: We have significantly optimized terminal operation under Wine on macOS and Linux:

    • Now undocked service windows (Navigator, Toolbox) cannot be dragged beyond terminal borders. Previously, this could cause difficulty in dragging windows back to the terminal.
    • Fixed resizing of service window contents when resizing the window.
    • Fixed display of performance metrics in Task Manager.
    • Improved display of icons on the toolbar.
    • Fixed unread message counter in chats.
    • Fixed display of chart system commands: Hide, Expand and Close.
    • Fixed log display.
    • Fixed display of chart tooltips.
    • Fixed chart print commands.
    • Fixed display of the top menu when using Linux skins.
    • Fixed search in GitHub, MSDN and Stack Overflow in MetaEditor.

    We recommend all users to update Wine to the latest stable version. This will increase the platform performance and reliability.
  3. Terminal: Added support for "Market To Limit" orders when trading on BORSA Istanbul. Such an order is initially executed as a market order. If liquidity is not enough, the remaining volume is added to the order book as a limit order with the last deal price.
  4. Terminal: Fixed volatility chart display. Now, the chart is built in accordance with the expiry date selected on the options board.
  5. Terminal: Fixed adding of trading instruments to the Market Depth via the quick search bar. If the symbol name has a space, this symbol will not be added to the list.


    To add an instrument to the Market Watch, type its name in the search bar


  6. MQL5: Expanded possibilities for working with SQL databases. Queries now support a variety of statistical and mathematical functions.

    Statistical functions

    • mode
    • median (50th percentile)
    • percentile_25
    • percentile_75
    • percentile_90
    • percentile_95
    • percentile_99
    • stddev or stddev_samp — sample standard deviation
    • stddev_pop — population standard deviation
    • variance or var_samp — sample variance
    • var_pop — population variance

    Mathematical functions


    Example
    select
  count(*) as book_count,
  cast(avg(parent) as integer) as mean,
  cast(median(parent) as integer) as median,
  mode(parent) as mode,
  percentile_90(parent) as p90,
  percentile_95(parent) as p95,
  percentile_99(parent) as p99
from moz_bookmarks;
  7. MQL5: Added new macros:

    • __COUNTER__ — increases by one on each call. Separate counters are provided when used in templates and macros.
    • __RANDOM__ — generates a random ulong number; it is an analogue of the MathRand function.

  8. MQL5: Fixed operation of synchronous chart requests in cases when the chart symbol does not exist. Now, the functions return a relevant error instead of waiting indefinitely for a result. A situation with a non-existent symbol be caused by switching between trading accounts with different sets of trading instruments.
  9. MQL5: Optimized and accelerated CopyTicks* functions.
  10. MetaEditor: Changed order of profiling and debugging using historical data.

    Profiling now always runs in non-visual mode. Default debugging also runs in non-visual mode. The appropriate option can be enabled manually in MetaEditor settings:


    For visual debugging enable the appropriate option in MetaEditor settings


  11. MetaEditor: Added ability to profile services. The process is similar to other MQL5 programs.
  12. MetaEditor: Fixed display of function names in the profiler report. Under certain conditions, the names could be specified as <unknown>.
  13. Documentation has been updated.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 
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