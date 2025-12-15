How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 139
Mountain or Iceberg charts
How do you like the idea of adding a new chart type to the MetaTrader 5 platform? Some people say it lacks a few things that other platforms offer. But the truth is, MetaTrader 5 is a very practical platform as it allows you to do things that can't be done (or at least can't be done easily) in many other platforms.
MQL5 Cookbook - Services
Since recently, MetaTrader 5 features a new program type known as a service. According to the developer, services allow users to create custom price feeds for the terminal, i.e. to implement price delivery from external systems in real time, just like it is implemented on brokers' trade servers. This is not the only feature of services.
In this article, I will consider the nuances of working with services. The article is focused mostly on beginners. Based on this, I tried to make the code completely reproducible and more complicated from one example to another.
Matrices and vectors in MQL5
By using special data types 'matrix' and 'vector', it is possible to create the code which is very close to mathematical notation while avoiding the need to create nested loops or to mind correct indexing of arrays in calculations. In this article, we will see how to create, initialize, and use matrix and vector objects in MQL5.
Matrix Utils, Extending the Matrices and Vector Standard Library Functionality - the article
In python a Utils class is a general purposed utility class with functions and lines of code which we can reuse without creating an instance of a class.
The Standard library for matrices provides us with some very important features and methods that we can use to Initialize, transform, manipulate matrices, and much more but like any other libraries ever built it can be extended to perform extra stuff that might be necessary/needed in some of the applications.
This algorithm speeds up calculations on most processors. The new algorithm is currently supported in the matrix::GeMM method.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3640: Web Terminal in 11 languages
MetaQuotes, 2023.03.16 17:37
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March 17, 2023. The new version features the following updates:
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3640
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3640
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3660: Improvements and fixes
MetaQuotes, 2023.03.23 09:48
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March 24, 2023. It features a number of platform fixes and improvements.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3660
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3660
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Greetings, I have iMac installed MT5, but I can't install my indicator, the files are not copied. Why?
MT5 is not on the parallel, i.e. there is no vindos.
How to solve this problem?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
OpenCL in trading
MetaQuotes, 2023.04.10 11:42
OpenCL is a framework that provides an open standard for writing programs that can run on different types of hardware platforms, such as CPUs, GPUs, and specialized processing units. It allows software developers to write code in a single language that can be executed on multiple devices, regardless of their vendor or architecture.
OpenCL comprises a runtime and programming interface that offer a level of platform independence, allowing developers to write code that can be executed on any OpenCL-enabled device. Moreover, it provides a set of low-level APIs that enable developers to control the device, memory, and kernel execution explicitly, giving them fine-grained control over their applications.
OpenCL has extensive applications in scientific computing, image and video processing, machine learning, and other domains. It enhances the performance of applications by utilizing the parallel computing power of multiple devices, enabling faster and more efficient execution.
One of the most significant advantages of OpenCL is its ability to utilize the computing power of GPUs, which can perform specific types of calculations much faster than CPUs. This makes it particularly useful for applications that involve heavy calculations, such as scientific simulations, image and video processing, and machine learning.
Overall, OpenCL provides a flexible framework for developing applications that can leverage the power of different types of computing devices, making it a valuable tool for developers working on high-performance computing applications.
MQL5 supports OpenCL since 2016, for the deails see chapter Working with OpenCL of MQL5 Reference. See also Class for Working with OpenCL programs.
The examples of OpenCL use can be found in MQL5\Scripts\Examples\OpenCL.
Here is an Seascape example of OpenCL
See also articles:
OpenCL: From Naive Towards More Insightful Programming
How to Install and Use OpenCL for Calculations
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.11 03:41
In this article, we will briefly recall the theory of backpropagation networks and will create universal classes for building networks using this theory: the above formulas will be almost identically reflected in the source code. Thus, beginners can go through all steps while learning this technology, without having to look for third-party publications.
If you already know the theory, then you can safely move on to the second part of the article, which discusses the practical use of classes in a script, an indicator, and an Expert Advisor.