Algo Forge makes trading bot development a collaborative process. This is a unified Git hub for algorithmic traders, where they can create, study, and improve projects without leaving the MQL5 ecosystem.



Algo Forge supports online shared programming projects. You can create a shared project in MetaEditor, add participants and distribute appropriate permissions. Only an MQL5 account is needed for participating in the project. You may set any of your projects as public and seek assistance from MQL5.community members.



Visit Explore section to find and use ready-made projects from other developers. If you like any indicator, EA or library, simply Fork this repository to get your own copy in your workspace, and then clone it in MetaEditor.



Find out how you can quickly connect and explore any open source solutions of MQL5 Algo Forge community in the detailed article.

