MQL5 Storage: source code repository
MQL5 Algo Forge — Git platform for MQL5 trading strategy developers
Algo Forge is a modern Git-based project management system fully integrated with MetaEditor and accessible via the forge.mql5.io web portal. It has replaced the outdated MQL5 Storage, providing developers full control over versions, branches, and collaboration.
Algo Forge combines the reliability of Git with the simplicity of MetaEditor. Create private or public repositories, manage branches, commit, push, and pull directly from the editor. All Git features are available without the console in a single click.
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Getting started with MQL5 Algo Forge
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What is Git and how it works in MQL5 Algo Forge
|To log in, use your MQL5 account both on forge.mql5.io website and in MetaEditor. Authorization is unified, additional logins are not required.
Once logged in, you can explore all of its features. Public projects are available in the Explore section, where you can browse projects, study their code, share your own work, and collaborate with others.
|Git is a system that remembers what your files looked like at different points in time.
It helps prevent the loss of important changes, makes it easy to roll back, supports branching for experiments, and enables multiple developers to collaborate on the same project. Available features:
– A full-fledged Git system with branches, commits, and history
– Creation of private and public repositories
– Forks, pull requests, viewing contributors and commits
– Direct integration with MetaEditor and MQL5.community
– Web access to projects and collaborative development
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Access codes from anywhere in the world
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Data security
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With the MQL5 Algo Forge, you can access your code files from any computer. Specify your MQL5 account in MetaEditor settings and download available files from the storage.
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With MQL5 Algo Forge, your source codes always remain secure. Only you can access the data, which is stored on a protected server. In addition, your local copy can be quickly restored from the storage in case of computer hard disk failure.
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Shared projects
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Searching and cloning projects
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Algo Forge makes trading bot development a collaborative process. This is a unified Git hub for algorithmic traders, where they can create, study, and improve projects without leaving the MQL5 ecosystem.
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Visit Explore section to find and use ready-made projects from other developers.
If you like any indicator, EA or library, simply Fork this repository to get your own copy in your workspace, and then clone it in MetaEditor.