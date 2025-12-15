How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 130

New article -

Native Twitter Client for MT4 and MT5 without DLL 

Tweeter provides free platform for anyone to post anything on their site. It can be as valuable as financial tips or as valueless as any prominent person can be in expressing her/his thoughts. Since this article primary focus on the media instead of its contents, let's get started.

For those who can code in other programming languages might find these Twitter Libraries are useful for reference. They are great ressources that provide great insight into implementation details which are sometime not obvious from simply reading API documentation only.
I am not getting the right time displayed on the cross when I position on the candles. Its about 30 min behind.

Also I don't get two signal levels on MACD charts. kndly help me.

Also how to use MQL...

Also which indicator gives the more accurate advance indication about the price of a stock. Thanks

 
The time on the chart is the time of the broker's server.

There is standard MACD indicator which is located here on MT5:


If you do not like this default MACD indicator so you can select and install the other one from the CodeBase or from the Market (there are a lot of them).

MQL5 is the programming language. The programmers are using this mql5 programming language to create custom EAs/indicators/tools.

Sbout th.e best indicator so you should select it by yourself sorry.

 
Some more information (for newbies):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to start a Live account?

Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.29 10:29

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820


 

And just to summarize everything -  - 

1. User Memo

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26

Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo
2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal

3. Summaries

3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning) 
    MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 
    MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud 

3.3. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary 

3.4. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

3.5. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

3.6. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

3.7. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)

3.8. Ichimoku

3.9. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

3.10. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

3.11 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming

4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! 

5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 

6. How to add the broker to MT5:

6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account

7. Signals

8. Market

9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5

9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530 

9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892

9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979 

9.4. Monitor VPS 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677 

9.5. Synchronize - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 

10. Brokers

10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904

10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742

11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036  

12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200 
All Freelance links/information - this post.

13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum

13.1. Thread with the discussion

13.2. Forum rules

14. The thread about threadswhat's going around the forum everywhere  
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)

15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread

16. How to subscribe to topic or  invite a person into the topic - the thread

17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.

18. Club of telepaths - the post in eng forum and the thread in rus thread. 

19. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340 

20. Automatic translation feature
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348 

21. How to download free Indicator and instal it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958 

22. How to attach indicator to the chart; how to change the settings of the indicator which was attached to the chart
Just to remind -

Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading activity in the platform implies forming and sending market and pending orders to be executed by a broker, as well as managing current positions by modifying or closing them. In the platform, you can review your account trading history, configure alerts of market events and much more. Opening Positions # Opening of a position or...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.20 15:43

Use tips - the instruction about HowTo

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 Platform beta build 2605: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester

MetaQuotes, 2020.09.10 17:03

The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, September 11, 2020. We invite all traders to join the new version testing, to evaluate all its features and to help developers fix the errors.

To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 2605, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version:



The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the public beta testing.

The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Expanded fundamental analysis facilities.

    Added new trading instrument properties, which enable a more accurate categorization of symbols:

    • Sector — the sector of the economy which the asset belongs to, such as energy, finance, healthcare and others.
    • Industry — the industry type which the asset belongs to, such as sportswear, accessories, car manufacturing, restaurant business and others.
    • Country — the country of the company whose shares are traded on the stock exchange.

    Based on these properties, a separate system has been implemented in Market Watch, enabling efficient operations with symbols. Select a category from the menu, and all available instruments will be added to a list for in-depth analysis:

    Relevant properties have been added to contract specifications:



    Furthermore, fundamental data on trading symbols can now be opened directly from the platform. Links to the largest aggregators have been added to the Market Watch context menu:


    The availability of extended data is controlled by the broker. However, we have ensured the default availability of the advanced information for the maximum number of instruments. As soon as brokers update their servers to the new version, the appropriate country, sector and industry data will appear in your platforms.
  2. Terminal: Improved Signals and Market showcases. Rental and subscription buttons have been added to the left-side panel:


    Further improvements concern the section design. This includes brighter button colors, larger MQL5 login buttons and other improvements.

  3. Terminal: Fixed potential profit/loss calculation for Stop Loss and Take Profit chart levels.


  4. Terminal: Fixed errors in the calculation of synthetic instruments. The errors could occasionally cause the platform to freeze at startup.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of built-in Fractals indicator values in the Data Window.
  6. Terminal: All icons in the platform toolbars have been updated to support HiDPI monitors.
  7. Terminal: Fixed position volume adjustment for copied trading signals. The adjustment operation could sometimes fail due to incorrectly applied stop levels, which caused the "invalid stops" error.
  8. Terminal: Optimized price history rebuilding after relevant changes on the server.
  9. MQL5: Added MathClassify function. It determines the type of a real number and returns a result as a value from the new ENUM_FP_CLASS enumeration.
    ENUM_FP_CLASS  MathClassify(
   double  value      // real number
   );
    The enumeration contains the following values:

    • FP_SUBNORMAL — a subnormal number which is closer to zero than the smallest representable normal number DBL_MIN — 2.2250738585072014e-308.
    • FP_NORMAL — a normal number in the range between 2.2250738585072014e-308 and 1.7976931348623158e+308.
    • FP_ZERO — a positive or a negative zero.
    • FP_INFINITE — a number which cannot be represented by the appropriate type, positive or negative infinity.
    • FP_NAN is not a number.

    Use the following code to check the real number validity:
    if(MathClassify(value)>FP_ZERO)
  {
   Print("value is not a valid number");
  }
  10. MQL5: Added symbol properties which can be obtained using SymbolInfoString functions:

    • SYMBOL_COUNTRY — the country of the company whose shares are traded on the stock exchange.
    • SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME — the sector of the economy which the asset belongs to, such as energy, finance, healthcare and others.
    • SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME — the industry type which the asset belongs to, such as sportswear, accessories, car manufacturing, restaurant business and others.

    The properties are returned as a string.

    The sector and the industry which the instrument belongs to can be obtained as an enumeration value. This can be done by requesting the following properties using the SymbolInfoInteger function:

    • SYMBOL_SECTOR
    • SYMBOL_INDUSTRY

    The ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR and ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY enumerations have been added for working with these properties.

  11. MQL5: A new memory management mechanism has been implemented in MQL5 programs. It enables up to 3 times faster memory allocation and avoids potential memory access errors.
  12. MQL5: Optimized and accelerated operations with the account tick history via History* functions.
  13. MQL5: Fixed WebRequest call from the OnDeinit entry point. In earlier versions, the function call could not be implemented in the case of an Expert Advisor stop.
  14. MQL5: Fixed WebRequest function calls from services. Previously, a function call could fail after service restart.
  15. MQL5: Added check for double type support on a device when using OpenCL. The float type cannot be used in financial calculations due to excessive rounding. Therefore, the platform explicitly requires double-support for calculations. If the double type is not supported, an appropriate message will be written to the platform log: device '<name>' does not support type 'double'. Previously, a common error message was shown in such cases.
  16. MQL5: Significantly accelerated execution of the AccountInfoDouble function with the ACCOUNT_EQUITY and ACCOUNT_BALANCE parameters.
  17. MQL5: Fixed application of templates to a chart through the ChartApplyTemplate function.
  18. MQL5: Fixed ChartSetInteger function call with the CHART_BRING_TO_TOP parameter.
  19. MQL5: A new Conjugate method has been added to the built-in Alglib library. This method enables conjugate number calculation for complex numbers. The library is located at MQL5\Include\Math\Alglib.
  20. MQL5: Completely revised code profiler. The new profiler operates with a higher accuracy and at a higher speed.

    • The analysis is now based on the code which is optimized similarly to the compilation of a program's release version. This enables a more accurate determination of code execution speed, as exactly the same code will be used during program execution.
    • The new profiler uses the "Sampling" profiling method. This lightweight and accurate method collects application performance statistics by collecting call stack data and by calculating performance at regular intervals.
    • Unlike the previous versions, the new profiler does not make any changes to the analyzed code. The previously used Instrumentation method added certain constructs to the code, which were used to measure the function speed. This could affect the final code speed.

    The development of the profiler will continue. Further improvements will become available in upcoming platform releases.

  21. Tester: Optimized operations with MQL5 Cloud Network. Fixed loading of Expert Advisors on agents.
  22. Tester: Added new optimization criterion "Complex Criterion max". This is an integral and complex measure of a test pass quality. It measures multiple parameters:

    • Number of Deals
    • Drawdown
    • Recovery Factor
    • Expected Payoff
    • Sharpe Ratio

    The highest value of one parameter (for example the profit) is not always the best option in terms of the complex analysis. The complex criterion gradually selects the best passes: firstly, by the number of deals, then by the Expected Payoff, Recovery Factor, and so on. The new option allows reception of the best optimization passes according to all parameters. Furthermore, you can select the optimal pass based on the desired parameter, such as the highest profit.

    Select the new criterion in the strategy tester settings and start optimization.


    The "Complex Criterion max" value will be displayed in a separate "Result" tab in optimization results. Passes can be sorted by this column. The new criterion supports color-coded lighting to visually highlight the best passes. Values below 20 are highlighted in red, and values above 80 are shown in dark green.




  23. MetaEditor: We have initiated the global revision of smart code management functions (IntelliSense).

    • Hints now show the full function signature in addition to its name.
    • The font for the hints is now set in accordance with MetaEditor settings.

    Further improvements will become available in upcoming platform releases.

  24. Updated documentation.


    The update will be available through the Live Update system.


     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2650: Background chart loading and MQL5 code profiler improvements

    MetaQuotes, 2020.10.08 16:39

    The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 9, 2020. The new version features the following changes:


    1. Terminal: The Options tab features a new setting entitled "Preload chart data for open positions and orders".

      In order to save traffic, the trading platform downloads symbol price history only when the relevant data is requested, for example when the price chart is opened or when testing is launched. However, this may not always be convenient for actively used symbols. If you enable the new option, the charts of the symbols for which you have open positions or pending orders, will be updated in the background mode whenever you launch the platform. Thus, you will not have to wait for data download after chart opening, and the relevant data will be immediately available for analysis.




    2. Terminal: Fixed generation of daily bars after weekends.
    3. Terminal: Fixed chart updating. Charts could occasionally fail to update after the additional download of updated price data.
    4. Terminal: Optimized updating of the account trading history cache. The optimization enables the reduction of data delays when using History* functions.
    5. Terminal: Fixed display of the Comment column when displaying trading history as positions.
    6. Terminal: Fixed display of the Signal subscription renewal button.
    7. MQL5: More improvements within the total update of the code profiler. The following functions have been implemented in addition to the innovations presented in build 2615:

      Added new parameters
      We have previously announced the usage of the Sampling method for the new profiler. The profiler makes pauses in the MQL program operation (~1000 times per second) and collects statistics on how many pauses were performed in certain code segments. This also includes the analysis of call stacks to determine the share of each function in the total code operation time. After profiling, users receive statistics on how many times the operation was paused and how many times each of the functions appeared in the call stack:

      • Total CPU [unit,%] — how many times the function appeared in the call stack.
      • Self CPU [unit,%] — the number of "pauses" which occurred directly within the specified function. This variable is crucial in identifying bottlenecks: according to statistics, pauses occur more often where more processor time is required.


      Added ability to disable function inlining during profiling
      During the compilation of MQL programs, functions are inlined, i.e. the function code is added directly to the function call site. This enables significant performance acceleration. However, this procedure makes the profiling of functions difficult. On order to obtain a report on "pure" functions, you can disable inlining in the MetaEditor settings:




      Updated report design
      We have redesigned the profiling report and the presentation of profiling information in the source code window. The modernized design will be more familiar to Visual Studio users.




    8. MQL5: Fixed CopyTicksRange function operation. The function could sometimes return incomplete data.
    9. MQL5: New error code TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED — opening of a position or placing of a pending order is not allowed because hedge positions are prohibited. The error is returned if a user tries to execute a trading operation in the case the hedging is disabled for the account and the user already has an opposite order or position for the same symbol.
    10. MQL5: Removed the ability to call MessageBox when debugging indicators. MessageBox cannot be called from indicators because it suspends the thread execution for the whole time while waiting for the user's response.
    11. MQL5: Optimized and significantly accelerated addition of trading instruments to the Market Watch using the SymbolSelect function.
    12. MQL5: Fixed ArrayInsert function behavior for fixed-sized arrays. Now, the behavior corresponds to its description in the documentation: when elements are inserted, the size of the destination array does not change and the elements to the right of the insert position are shifted to the right (the last 'count' elements are "dropped off"), while the elements are copied from the source to the released space.
    13. Tester: Fixed working with custom trading condition settings during testing; the settings dialog has been revised.

      • Fixed calculation of custom commissions. To enable commissions, it is now enough to specify the symbol name rather than the entire path.
      • Rearranged tabs for more efficient operation.
      • Renamed the dialog and the option enabling custom settings.
      • Optimized column width in the settings tables.
      • When the "Use custom settings" option is disabled, all other settings in the dialog are deactivated. Previously, the settings remained editable, and users might mistakenly think the settings would be applied during testing.




    14. Tester: Fixed an occasional error related to the receiving of orders from the trade history by ticket.
    15. MetaEditor: Added color scheme presets for the code editing window: light (default), dark and blue. You can customize the editor without having to configure the editor view manually.

      Additionally, it is now possible to customize the border color for the function tooltips.



       
    16. MetaEditor: All icons in the toolbars have been updated to support HiDPI monitors.
    17. Documentation has been updated.

    The update will be available through the Live Update system.


