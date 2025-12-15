How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 130
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast and levels for CAD
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.07 15:11
New feature found here:
New article -
----------------
Native Twitter Client for MT4 and MT5 without DLL
Tweeter provides free platform for anyone to post anything on their site. It can be as valuable as financial tips or as valueless as any prominent person can be in expressing her/his thoughts. Since this article primary focus on the media instead of its contents, let's get started.For those who can code in other programming languages might find these Twitter Libraries are useful for reference. They are great ressources that provide great insight into implementation details which are sometime not obvious from simply reading API documentation only.
I am not getting the right time displayed on the cross when I position on the candles. Its about 30 min behind.
Also I don't get two signal levels on MACD charts. kndly help me.
Also how to use MQL...
Also which indicator gives the more accurate advance indication about the price of a stock. Thanks
The time on the chart is the time of the broker's server.
There is standard MACD indicator which is located here on MT5:
If you do not like this default MACD indicator so you can select and install the other one from the CodeBase or from the Market (there are a lot of them).
MQL5 is the programming language. The programmers are using this mql5 programming language to create custom EAs/indicators/tools.
Sbout th.e best indicator so you should select it by yourself sorry.
Some more information (for newbies):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start a Live account?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.29 10:29
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
And just to summarize everything - -
============
1. User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo
2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
3. Summaries
3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3.3. MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
3.4. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
3.5. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
3.6. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
3.7. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
3.8. Ichimoku
3.9. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
3.10. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
3.11 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
============
4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
============
5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
============
6. How to add the broker to MT5:
6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
============
7. Signals
============
8. Market
============
9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979
9.4. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
9.5. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
============
10. Brokers
10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742
============
11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036
============
12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
All Freelance links/information - this post.
============
13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum
13.1. Thread with the discussion
13.2. Forum rules
============
14. The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)
============
15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread
============
16. How to subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
============
17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.
============
18. Club of telepaths - the post in eng forum and the thread in rus thread.
============
19. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader (how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340
============
20. Automatic translation feature
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348
============
21. How to download free Indicator and instal it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
============22. How to attach indicator to the chart; how to change the settings of the indicator which was attached to the chart
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/344569
Just to remind -
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.20 15:43
Use tips - the instruction about HowTo
=========
----------------
----------------
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Platform beta build 2605: Fundamental analysis and complex criteria in the Strategy Tester
MetaQuotes, 2020.09.10 17:03
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, September 11, 2020. We invite all traders to join the new version testing, to evaluate all its features and to help developers fix the errors.
To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 2605, navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version:
The final build of the new MetaTrader 5 platform will be released after the public beta testing.
The new version features the following changes:
Added new trading instrument properties, which enable a more accurate categorization of symbols:
Based on these properties, a separate system has been implemented in Market Watch, enabling efficient operations with symbols. Select a category from the menu, and all available instruments will be added to a list for in-depth analysis:
Furthermore, fundamental data on trading symbols can now be opened directly from the platform. Links to the largest aggregators have been added to the Market Watch context menu:
Further improvements concern the section design. This includes brighter button colors, larger MQL5 login buttons and other improvements.
The enumeration contains the following values:
Use the following code to check the real number validity:
The properties are returned as a string.
The sector and the industry which the instrument belongs to can be obtained as an enumeration value. This can be done by requesting the following properties using the SymbolInfoInteger function:
The ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR and ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY enumerations have been added for working with these properties.
The development of the profiler will continue. Further improvements will become available in upcoming platform releases.
The highest value of one parameter (for example the profit) is not always the best option in terms of the complex analysis. The complex criterion gradually selects the best passes: firstly, by the number of deals, then by the Expected Payoff, Recovery Factor, and so on. The new option allows reception of the best optimization passes according to all parameters. Furthermore, you can select the optimal pass based on the desired parameter, such as the highest profit.
Select the new criterion in the strategy tester settings and start optimization.
The "Complex Criterion max" value will be displayed in a separate "Result" tab in optimization results. Passes can be sorted by this column. The new criterion supports color-coded lighting to visually highlight the best passes. Values below 20 are highlighted in red, and values above 80 are shown in dark green.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2650: Background chart loading and MQL5 code profiler improvements
MetaQuotes, 2020.10.08 16:39
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 9, 2020. The new version features the following changes:
In order to save traffic, the trading platform downloads symbol price history only when the relevant data is requested, for example when the price chart is opened or when testing is launched. However, this may not always be convenient for actively used symbols. If you enable the new option, the charts of the symbols for which you have open positions or pending orders, will be updated in the background mode whenever you launch the platform. Thus, you will not have to wait for data download after chart opening, and the relevant data will be immediately available for analysis.
Added new parameters
We have previously announced the usage of the Sampling method for the new profiler. The profiler makes pauses in the MQL program operation (~1000 times per second) and collects statistics on how many pauses were performed in certain code segments. This also includes the analysis of call stacks to determine the share of each function in the total code operation time. After profiling, users receive statistics on how many times the operation was paused and how many times each of the functions appeared in the call stack:
Added ability to disable function inlining during profiling
During the compilation of MQL programs, functions are inlined, i.e. the function code is added directly to the function call site. This enables significant performance acceleration. However, this procedure makes the profiling of functions difficult. On order to obtain a report on "pure" functions, you can disable inlining in the MetaEditor settings:
Updated report design
We have redesigned the profiling report and the presentation of profiling information in the source code window. The modernized design will be more familiar to Visual Studio users.
Additionally, it is now possible to customize the border color for the function tooltips.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.