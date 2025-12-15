How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 123
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good article was published -
----------------
Price velocity measurement methods
TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC" using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in "Every tick" mode, as well as the most accurate "Every tick based on real ticks" mode applying actual historical data.
Arranging a mailing campaign by means of Google services
A trader may want to arrange a mailing campaign to maintain business relationships with other traders, subscribers, clients or friends. Besides, there may be a necessity to send screenshots, logs or reports. These may not be the most frequently arising tasks but having such a feature is clearly an advantage. It would be definitely difficult or even outright impossible to use convenient MQL tools here. At the end of the article, we will get back to the issue of using exclusively MQL tools to solve this task. Until then, we will use the combination of MQL and C#. This will allow us to write the necessary code relatively easily and connect it to the terminal. Besides, it will also set a very interesting challenge related to this connection.
The article is intended for beginner and mid-level developers who want to deepen their knowledge of writing libraries and integrating them with the terminal, as well as become more familiar with Google services.
MetaTrader 5 build 2121 (beta) -
The thread about this beta build is rus part of the forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/320777
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the strategy tester
Vladimir Karputov , 08/08/24 14:17
The following test icons are now available:
in the tests themselves, a new item appeared "profit in pips":
I continue to inspect and probe further ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the strategy tester
Renat Fatkhullin , 08/08/24 14:27
This is still beta, we will repeatedly change the tester's interfaces.
Today we will begin public tests of build 2122 on our MetaQuotes-Demo, and the release will be in early September.
MetaTrader 5 build 2121 (beta) -
The thread about this beta build is rus part of the forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/320777
Dear Sergey.
Are the upcoming changes in the strategy tester going to be compatible with custom configuration startup files, since no new commands are added so far?
Kind regards
Dear Sergey.
Are the upcoming changes in the strategy tester going to be compatible with custom configuration startup files, since no new commands are added so far?
Kind regards
I think - they are changing the strategy tester from one beta build to an other ... so it is not a final one.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the strategy tester
MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2019.08.08.30 21:14The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2129 is available.
To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 2129, login to MetaQuotes-Demo server and navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
they should really make a Mql5 book in order to MT5 suceed
honest_knave, 2017.01.22 14:59
English: https://www.mql5.com/files/pdf/mql5.pdf
Portuguese: https://www.mql5.com/files/pdf/mql5_portuguese.pdf
I am a newbee and how to you get a data signal on Meta 5
Meta 5 is Metatrader 5 as I understand.
And what is data signal?
As I understand - you need the following information -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New to Trading
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.07 12:30
Please, find some information below -
1. MQL5.community - User Memo
2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820