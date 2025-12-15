How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 123

TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS

 

The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC" using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars;  detailed modeling in "Every tick" mode, as well as the most accurate "Every tick based on real ticks" mode applying actual historical data. 

 

Arranging a mailing campaign by means of Google services 

A trader may want to arrange a mailing campaign to maintain business relationships with other traders, subscribers, clients or friends. Besides, there may be a necessity to send screenshots, logs or reports. These may not be the most frequently arising tasks but having such a feature is clearly an advantage. It would be definitely difficult or even outright impossible to use convenient MQL tools here. At the end of the article, we will get back to the issue of using exclusively MQL tools to solve this task. Until then, we will use the combination of MQL and C#. This will allow us to write the necessary code relatively easily and connect it to the terminal. Besides, it will also set a very interesting challenge related to this connection.

The article is intended for beginner and mid-level developers who want to deepen their knowledge of writing libraries and integrating them with the terminal, as well as become more familiar with Google services.

 

MetaTrader 5 build 2121 (beta) -

MetaTrader 5 build 2121

The thread about this beta build is rus part of the forum: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/320777


MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the strategy tester

Vladimir Karputov , 08/08/24 14:17

The following test icons are now available:

build 2121 иконки тестов

in the tests themselves, a new item appeared "profit in pips":

buils 2121 profit in pips

I continue to inspect and probe further ...

MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the strategy tester

Renat Fatkhullin , 08/08/24 14:27

This is still beta, we will repeatedly change the tester's interfaces.

Today we will begin public tests of build 2122 on our MetaQuotes-Demo, and the release will be in early September.


 
Dear Sergey.

Are the upcoming changes in the strategy tester going to be compatible with custom configuration startup files, since no new commands are added so far?

Kind regards

 
Schilcher:

Dear Sergey.

Are the upcoming changes in the strategy tester going to be compatible with custom configuration startup files, since no new commands are added so far?

Kind regards

I do not know.
I think - they are changing the strategy tester from one beta build to an other  ... so it is not a final one.
 

MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the strategy tester

MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2019.08.08.30 21:14

The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2129 is available.

To update the MetaTrader 5 platform up to build 2129, login to MetaQuotes-Demo server and navigate to Help \ Check Desktop Updates \ Latest Beta Version.


 
I am a newbee and how to you get a data signal on Meta 5
 
mk2r:
I am a newbee and how to you get a data signal on Meta 5

Meta 5 is Metatrader 5 as I understand.
And what is data signal?

As I understand - you need the following information -

New to Trading

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.07 12:30

Please, find some information below -

1. MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 
 
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

4. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

If you are looking for indicators with dots/arrows for buy or sell orders - look at the following thread: Signal Systems
