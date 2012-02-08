CodeBaseSections
OpenCL Test - script for MetaTrader 5

Renat Fatkhullin
80103
(40)
opencltest.mq5 (8.82 KB) view
Starting from build 581, the native support of the OpenCL interface has been added for using GPU capacities.

Here is a small working example of the Mandelbrot fractal calculation in OpenCL. The OpenCL accelerates calculations of fractal approximately up to 100 times in comparison with the CPU calculations.


Mandelbrot set in MQL5, generated using OpenCL


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/825

