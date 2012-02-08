Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
OpenCL Test - script for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Renat Fatkhullin
- Views:
- 80103
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Starting from build 581, the native support of the OpenCL interface has been added for using GPU capacities.
Here is a small working example of the Mandelbrot fractal calculation in OpenCL. The OpenCL accelerates calculations of fractal approximately up to 100 times in comparison with the CPU calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/825
CMO
In this version of Chande Momentum Oscillator the smoothed price is used for the calculations.Ultra Spearman Rank Correlation
This trend indicator is based on SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator values and analysis of its signal lines.
JCFBaux
The oscillator consisting of Momentums series.KalmanFilter
The indicator displays the fast adaptive line that allows to evaluate a trend line.