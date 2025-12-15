How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 120
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Very good article was published -
----------------
Reversing: Reducing maximum drawdown and testing other markets
In the previous article, we analyzed the reversing strategy. We tested the strategy on two Forex instruments. We also tried to use different indicators to improve the system performance.
As a result, we found out that the reversing strategy can work with an average annual yield of about 50%. But this is a high-risk strategy, because maximum drawdowns could exceed the initial deposit amount. With the initial deposit of 10,000 dollars, the maximum drawdowns on the analyzed financial instruments reached 12,000-15,000 dollars with any indicators. Can this variable be improved? How will the taken measures affect the strategy profitability? This will be the subject of the first part of this article.
After dealing with this issue, we will move on to the second subject — we will try to trade various financial instruments in addition to Forex symbols. We will try to find out, which market is the most optimal for this trading strategy. Are there any considerable differences in reversing trading in different markets.
In all tests within the article, we will use the M15 timeframe and the maximum number of steps in a chain set to 8. The reasons for choosing these parameter values were described in the previous article.
In addition, we will not use any indicators in all tests, except GBPUSD and XAGUSD. The strategy performs an entry in the fixed direction, once the previous trade chain is closed. For GBPUSD and XAGUSD, entry depends on the CCI indicator values. Testing has shown that CCI can increase profitability for the above symbols.
An archive attached below contains all SET files with proper Expert Advisor settings for each symbol considered in this article. These settings were used for tests, the resulting profit charts of which are presented in the article.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.20 18:141966 beta build is available
How do I find an expert who is experienced in creating widgets on the newest MT5 platform? Thanks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:38
Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beginner Journey: How to promote signals to gain subs?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 18:40
Signals /Widgets
Signal widget displays the current information about one signal. Its content is updated automatically.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:37As the users are asking om PM about how to promote their signals and market products so I am just re-posting this information about.
And just want to remind that the promotion of signals and market products is prohibited on the forum sorry.
-----------
One way to promote your signal is to create any external blog and place a widget there:
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets
This is the my personal example with my google blog:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5 Widget
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.23 11:51
I installed widget (Top Signals) for my google blog in easy way using this link for example so everybody can do it (widget for some particular signal or signals, or widget for some broker). I did not place it on some other websites because I am not a signal provider and I am not market vendor. But I think that google blogs' promotion as a widget (together with simple promotion using facebook, twitter and google+) are fully enough to get some subscribers/clients.
But if some signal provider (or Market vendor) wants to get many subscribers/clients so it may be necessary to go to more quick way - go to the other Metatrader forums to promote your signal or product in direct way - just my experience.
And the other good and quick possibility is the following: open the signal page and click on share:
--------------------
And calendar widget: Add the new Economic Calendar widget to your website for free!
the article: Embed MetaTrader 4/5 WebTerminal on your website for free and make a profit
-------------
And the other good and quick possibility is the following: open the signal page and click on share:
--------------------
And calendar widget: Add the new Economic Calendar widget to your website for free!
the article: Embed MetaTrader 4/5 WebTerminal on your website for free and make a profit
Hello, I need to hire someone to create a MT5 widget on stocks. How do I find somebody with such an experience here?
You can use Freelance service for that.
You can use Freelance service for that.
New article was published -
--------------
DIY multi-threaded asynchronous MQL5 WebRequest
Implementation of trading algorithms often requires analyzing data from various external sources, including Internet. MQL5 provides the WebRequest function for sending HTTP requests to the "outside world", but, unfortunately, it has one noticeable drawback. The function is synchronous meaning it blocks the EA operation for the entire duration of a request execution. For each EA, MetaTrader 5 allocates a single thread that sequentially executes the existing API function calls in the code, as well as incoming event handlers (such as ticks, depth of market changes in BookEvent, timer, trading operations, chart events, etc.). Only one code fragment is executed at a time, while all remaining "tasks" wait for their turn in queues, till the current fragment returns control to the kernel.
Using OpenCL to test candlestick patterns
When traders start mastering OpenCL, they are confronted with the question of where to apply it. Such illustrative examples as multiplication of matrices or sorting large amounts of data are not widely used in the development of indicators or automated trading systems. Another common application — working with neural networks — requires certain knowledge in the area. Studying neural networks can cost a lot of time for a common programmer without guaranteeing any results in trading. This circumstance may turn down those who would like to feel the full power of OpenCL when solving elementary tasks.
Developing the symbol selection and navigation utility in MQL5 and MQL4
Experienced traders are well aware of the fact that most time-consuming things in trading are not opening and tracking positions but selecting symbols and looking for entry points.
Of course, these are not huge issues if you work only with 1-2 symbols. But if your trading toolkit consists of hundreds of stocks and dozens of Forex symbols, it may take several hours only to find suitable entry points.
In this article, we will develop an EA simplifying the search for stocks. The EA is to be helpful in three ways: