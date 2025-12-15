How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 119
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.10.25 17:24The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on October 26, 2018. The update will feature the following changes:
This feature is convenient when using multiple monitors. Thus, you may set the main platform window on one monitor to control your account state, and move your charts to the second screen to observe the market situation. To detach a chart from the terminal, disable the Docked option in its context menu. After that, move the chart to the desired monitor.
A separate toolbar on detached charts allows applying analytical objects and indicators without having to switch between monitors. Use the toolbar context menu to manage the set of available commands or to hide it.
Group chats and channels can be public or private. Their creators decide whether it is possible to join them freely or only by invitation. You can also assign moderators to channels and chats for additional communication control.
The minimal volume and its change step depend on financial instrument settings on the broker's side.
To work with .NET library functions, simply import DLL itself without defining specific functions. MetaEditor automatically imports all functions it is possible to work with:
To call functions from the library, simply import it:
The C# code of the Inc function of the TestClass looks as follows:
As a result of execution, the script returns the value of 42.
The work on support for .NET libraries continues. Their features are to be expanded in the future.
WinAPI functions are grouped in separate files by their purpose:
The binding works only with the 64-bit architecture.
Find more information about specifiers in MSDN.
Added the following properties to the ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration:
Added the following functions to the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration:
struct MqlTick
{
datetime time; // Last price update time
double bid; // Current Bid price
double ask; // Current Ask price
double last; // Current price of the Last trade
ulong volume; // Volume for the current Last price
long time_msc; // Last price update time in milliseconds
uint flags; // Tick flags
double volume_real; // Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy
};
Use the SymbolInfoDouble function to get these properties.
If the property is not defined, the default alignment of 1 byte is used — pack(1).
Example of use:
Conclusion:
Find more information about alignment within structures in MSDN.
For the following code:
The compiler displays the warning:
'Main::PRICE_OPEN_' instead of 'ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE::PRICE_CLOSE' will be used
To enable the forced indicator calculation at each tick, add the #property tester_everytick_calculate property for the program.
Indicators compiled using the previous compiler versions are calculated as before — at each tick.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Modeling time series using custom symbols according to specified distribution laws
Contents
The MetaTrader 5 trading terminal allows creating and using custom symbols in work. Traders have the ability to test their own currency pairs and other financial instruments. The article proposes ways of creating and removing custom symbols, generation of ticks and bars according to the specified distribution laws.
It also proposes methods for simulating the trend and various chart patterns. Proposed ready-made scripts for working with custom symbols with minimal settings allow traders who do not have MQL5 programming skills to use the full potential of custom symbols.
How to close the charts (to delete the charts with the indicators/EA attached) if Metatrader is closed -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to remove indicator when MT5 closes?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.28 16:16
I can explain:
1. I open two charts on MT5 -
2. I close MT5.
3. go to data folder - MQL5 folder - Profiles folder - Charts folder - Defauls folder
and delete two profiles (delete two charts) -
and after you open MT5 - I will not have those two charts -
So, if you do not want to load the indicators on some chart (in case MT5 is closed) so - close the chart with indicators.
Just about Metatrader 5 in 2018 - the news -
As many people are continuing asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
EA remote control methods
Contents
MetaQuotes ID in MetaTrader Mobile Terminal
Android and iOS powered devices offer us many features we do not even know about. One of these features is push notifications allowing us to receive personal messages, regardless of our phone number or mobile network operator. MetaTrader mobile terminal already can receive such messages right from your trading robot. You should only know MetaQuotes ID of your device. More than 9 000 000 mobile terminals have already received it.
The world around us is constantly changing. Few people remember paging, though it was extremely popular at the time. GSM phones granted us the ability to send SMS messages to any cellular network user and paging was soon forgotten.
Can we long for more? Yes, we can! We can expand our opportunities even further with push notifications - the new service provided by modern smartphones.
Interesting article was published -
Gap - a profitable strategy or 50/50?
Here we will deal with checking D1 gaps on stock markets. How often does the market continue to move in the direction of a gap? Does the market reverse after a gap? I will try to answer these questions in the article, while custom CGraphic graphs will be used to visualize the results. Symbol files are selected using the system GetOpenFileName DLL function.
When analyzing several securities markets, I saw that after a gap, the probabilities of a continued movement and a reversal are close to 50%, which means trying to catch a gap has the 50/50 success rate. At the same time, there are securities with the probabilities (of both continuation and reversal) considerably higher than 65%. These securities can be used to trade gaps.
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)
Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.
Congrats for the thread. Great one!