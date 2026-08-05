How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 133
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This is important information (for MT4 and for MT5 as well):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - forum thread with the instruction about HowTo
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor - forum thread with the instruction about HowTo
Hi. I have rented an indicator today for 3 months via MQL5 website but It doesn't show my indicator in my Market/Purchased to install. First I deposit my Mql5 and then rent it from mql5 website. It shows everything under my profile /Payment .I have got 2 confirmation e-mails .First deposit mql5 then purchased confirmation then it show 2 types of installations. Install on the terminal or connect Metatrader VPS and I choosed install on the terminal. So I think everything is ok. The indicator is YuClusters v6.What is the problem? Where should I look for my indicator?please help me.
Use the following procedure provided by the service desk:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 for macOS: ready-made DMG package and CrossOver update
MetaQuotes, 2021.04.09 16:58
We have recently released a DMG package for easy MetaTrader 5 installation on macOS computers. With this package, the platform can be installed similarly to any other application: simply drag the platform icon to Applications and wait for the installation to complete.
The package includes the 64-bit version of MetaTrader 5, which will be regularly updated up to the latest release builds. The platform will be ready to run on macOS immediately after installation, without any additional setup required from you.
MetaTrader 5 reinstallation needed on CrossOver
If you are using CrossOver instead of the DMG file, please reinstall the platform. This method previously installed the old 32-bit platform version. The updated MetaTrader 5 CrossOver package features the fully functional 64-bit version.We strongly recommend upgrading to the more advanced 64-bit MetaTrader 5 version in order to access all the platform features. 32-bit versions are no longer supported or updated. Furthermore, they do not support VPS and Market services.
About Metatrader 5 which is not supported for 32 bit Windows anymore -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 platform build 2875: Improvements and fixes
MetaQuotes , 2021.04.09 17:07
Already fixed, today there will be a beta version.
We are disabling the remnants of support for 32-bit versions of MQL5 programs.
"Open a real account for live trading" is greyed out for me, and not available on mobile. Do I have to call customer service to open something?
You open your real account through a broker's website, they email you the account credentials (account number, password, server) and then you login through your mobile app.
Thank you, is <name removed> legit?
Broker discussion is not allowed in this forum, make your own search online, for example "is <broker name> legitimate?" or "<broker name" reviews".
Summaries :
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MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual