How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 129

New comment
 
Livermore1:

             Hey..how you doing?. I just downloaded the metatrader 5..at first look it's a jungle. Why it's only says Forex everywhere I look?..I want to trade the Dow30(US30). Never played anything else but classic stock market..I'm a Jesse Livermore/Nicolas Darvas disciple. Because of pressure from some not so skilled friends they want me to get into this platform and play the Dow30. So, how can I actually set up this thing so that I can start trading the Dow30?

             Thank you very much,

                                                         Decio. 

I think that most brokers offer the Dow index and (some?) Dow stocks nowadays.

Open some demos with various brokers and see what they offer.

 
Hi frnd am Martyn by name I will like to know more about metatrade 4 and 5
 
Martyn Clement:
Hi frnd am Martyn by name I will like to know more about metatrade 4 and 5

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

3.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

4. MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

MQL as a Markup Tool for the Graphical Interface of MQL Programs. Part 1


Whether MQL-based programs need a graphical window interface? Agreement is lacking about it. On the one hand, the trader's dream is the simplest way of communicating with a trading robot — a button that enables trading and starts "coining money" magically. On the other hand, because it's a dream, it's far from reality, since you usually have to select a whole mess of settings painstakingly and for a long time, before the system starts working; however, even after that, you have to control it and correct it manually, if necessary. I say nothing of allegiants of completely manual trading — in their case, selecting a comfortable intuitive trading panel is half the battle. Generally, it can be said that window interface, in one form or another, would sooner be necessary than not.

MQL as a Markup Tool for the Graphical Interface of MQL Programs. Part 1
MQL as a Markup Tool for the Graphical Interface of MQL Programs. Part 1
  • www.mql5.com
Whether MQL-based programs need a graphical window interface? Agreement is lacking about it. On the one hand, the trader's dream is the simplest way of communicating with a trading robot — a button that enables trading and starts "coining money" magically. On the other hand, because it's a dream, it's far from reality, since you usually have to...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2530: Sorting in Market Watch and advanced operations with optimization results

MetaQuotes, 2020.07.09 16:20

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July the 10th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: A sorting option has been added to the Market Watch window:

    • Click on a column name to sort the list by required data, such as the symbol name, close price, daily change or other variables.
    • Use the new menu with the most popular sorting options. Sorting by the highest growth and fall based on a daily symbol price change can be useful when trading exchange instruments.




  2. Terminal: Redesigned and improved built-in learning system.

    All interactive hints are grouped into various categories for easier navigation. The number of completed and remaining hints is shown for each category.



    Every hint is now provided with a checklist, indicating the key action which the user should execute in order to complete training.

    We have also revised the learning system design and fixed errors in the total progress calculation.

  3. Terminal: Added automated calculation of a symbol's previous session close time and of its current session open time. If the appropriate data is not provided by the broker directly, the terminal will calculate the values based on the first and the last quotes in a session. The relevant information can be displayed in the Market Watch window: enable appropriate columns in the "Symbols" section or navigate to the "Details" section.



  4. Terminal: Optimized and accelerated application of prices to open positions. When new ticks arrive in the terminal, prices, profit and margin requirements are updated faster.
  5. Terminal: Fixed calculation of the built-in Stochastic Oscillator. An error could occur in the case where a limited number of bars was displayed on charts.
  6. MQL5: Optimized and accelerated AccountInfo* function which provides access to trading account properties.
  7. MQL5: Optimized and accelerated access to numerical chart properties via the ChartGetInteger function.
  8. MetaEditor: The following context menu commands have been added to the code editing tabs for efficient operations with the MQL5 Storage:

    • Compare a working copy of a file with the current revision
    • Revert changes
    • View file change history




  9. MetaEditor: Changed the highlighting of matching brackets. Now, highlighting is applied to brackets instead of the background. The highlighting is disabled by default. It can be enabled in editor settings.



  10. MetaEditor: Improved search and replace functions:

    • If you select a text in the file and bring up the search box, the text will be automatically substituted in the "Find" field. If no text is selected, a text from the clipboard will be pasted in the "Find" field. If the clipboard is empty, the focus in the search box will be set to the "Find" field.
    • A similar behavior is implemented for the replace window: the selected text is inserted in the search field, and the cursor is moved to the "Replace with" field. Thus, you can immediately enter the required new text.
    • Search and replace results are now displayed in the log instead of the previously used separate dialog box. If the Toolbox window is enabled, the Journal tab will be automatically selected in it. Thus, you do not need to work with extra windows.

  11. MetaEditor: Fixed search in the file comparison window when working with the MQL5 Storage.
  12. MetaEditor: Added possibility to search and replace data in files connected to the current file via the #include directive.

    The new option enables faster operations with projects consisting of multiple files. For example, to replace a text in all files, you will not need to specify their directories manually. The editor can automatically find them through the #include directives.



  13. Tester: We have revised optimization criteria which include two variables, one of which is the balance. Now, the criteria only take into account the second variable and ignore the balance. The new optimization criteria are easier to analyze.

    • Balance + Maximum Profitability -> Maximum Profitability
    • Balance + Maximum Expected Payoff -> Maximum Expected Payoff
    • Balance + Minimum Drawdown -> Minimum Drawdown
    • Balance + Maximum Recovery Factor -> Maximum Recovery Factor
    • Balance + Maximum Sharpe Ratio -> Maximum Sharpe Ratio




  14. Tester: New quick commands in the "Optimization parameters" submenu, allow showing or hiding, of all input columns in the table with optimization results:



  15. Tester: Added coloring for the optimization results table and graph, for a more convenient visual analysis.

    The graph is colored with a green-to-red gradient, depending on the value of the optimization criterion. The following colors are used for the table:

    • Balance: values above the initial deposit are colored in blue, and those below the initial deposit are shown in red.
    • Profit: blue is used for values greater than zero, and red is used for values less than zero.
    • Expected Payoff: blue is used for values greater than zero, and red is used for values less than zero.
    • Drawdown: from green (0-5%) to red (greater than 30%).
    • Sharpe Ratio: from green (greater than 2) to red (less than 0).
    • Recovery Factor: from green (greater than 2) to red (less than 1).



  16. Tester: Filters have been added in the optimization results table. Use the filters to hide unsuccessful passes from the list:

    • Passes without trades
    • Loss-making passes
    • Passes with the drawdown greater than 50%
    • Passes with the Recovery Factor less than 1
    • Passes with the Sharpe Ratio less than 0.5



  17. Tester: Optimized work of the MQL5 Cloud Network. Now, when an optimization is launched for the same Expert Advisor, the network tries to use the same testing agents which were used during the previous optimization pass. This is because the required market environment, including the trading history, is already available for such agents.
  18. Updated documentation.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 

Multicurrency monitoring of trading signals (Part 4): Enhancing functionality and improving the signal search system 

In the third part, we have created a basic system for searching signals, which however was based on a small set of indicators and a simple set of search rules. Also, I received suggestions for usability improvements which could be made in the visual part of the trade monitor. This is what we are going to implement in this part.

Contents 

----------------

  1. Multicurrency monitoring of trading signals (Part 1): Developing the application structure
  2. Multicurrency monitoring of trading signals (Part 2): Implementation of the visual part of the application
  3. Multicurrency monitoring of trading signals (Part 3): Introducing search algorithms
Multicurrency monitoring of trading signals (Part 4): Enhancing functionality and improving the signal search system
Multicurrency monitoring of trading signals (Part 4): Enhancing functionality and improving the signal search system
  • www.mql5.com
In the third part, we have created a basic system for searching signals, which however was based on a small set of indicators and a simple set of search rules. Also, I received suggestions for usability improvements which could be made in the visual part of the trade monitor. This is what we are going to implement in this part. Custom indicator...
 

Interesting improvement on the build 2538 - look at the top right corner (and click on that) -


 

Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:

Widgets of Trading Signals - copy trading for MetaTrader
Widgets of Trading Signals - copy trading for MetaTrader
  • www.mql5.com
Add a widget to your website — Signal, Top Signals or Signal Showcase by a broker name
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2560: Built-in learning system improvements

MetaQuotes, 2020.07.23 14:34

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July the 24th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: In the previous platform update, we have presented a completely revised learning system. Further improvements have been implemented in the latest version:

    • The progress bar icon has become more visible
    • The text of some hints has been revised
    • Learning progress calculation has been fixed

    Complete all lessons to start using the platform capabilities to the maximum.



  2. Terminal: Optimized and significantly accelerated processing of large tick streams (with more than tens of thousands of ticks per minute).
  3. Terminal: Fixed errors in the calculation of price changes relative to the previous session close price. To view this variable, enable the "Daily Change" column in the Market Watch context menu.
  4. MQL5: Optimized and accelerated access to numerical chart properties via the ChartGetInteger function.
  5. MQL5: Fixed custom indicator search, when such an indicator is requested from an MQL5 program via the iCustom function.
  6. MetaEditor: Added compilation of C/C++ programs in projects.
  7. Tester: Significantly optimized work of the MQL5 Cloud Network. Now, the Network can distribute tasks and return calculation results faster due to the improved agent search efficiency.
  8. Updated documentation.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Use Achievements to get the most out of MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes, 2020.07.24 13:18

We have revised the Achievements so that newcomers can get the hang of the platform and start trading faster, while experienced traders are able to find some additional ways to earn money. Now Achievements represent a full-fledged platform tutorial allowing you to track your progress.

Use Achievements to get the most out of MetaTrader 5

The tips have been divided thematically: from the simplest operations with an account up to algorithmic trading. When you follow any tip, the tick mark on its page turns green, and the general progress bar is slightly filled. Every tip has its own "value" so the bar is filled unevenly.

The tips have been divided thematically

Update MetaTrader 5 and visit the Achievements even if you know the platform well — you can study only the sections you are interested in. However, if you want to ensure that you get the most out of MetaTrader 5, fill the progress bar all the way through.

Download MetaTrader 5


1...122123124125126127128129130131132133134135136...146
New comment