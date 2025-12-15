How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 129
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey..how you doing?. I just downloaded the metatrader 5..at first look it's a jungle. Why it's only says Forex everywhere I look?..I want to trade the Dow30(US30). Never played anything else but classic stock market..I'm a Jesse Livermore/Nicolas Darvas disciple. Because of pressure from some not so skilled friends they want me to get into this platform and play the Dow30. So, how can I actually set up this thing so that I can start trading the Dow30?
Thank you very much,
Decio.
I think that most brokers offer the Dow index and (some?) Dow stocks nowadays.
Open some demos with various brokers and see what they offer.
Hi frnd am Martyn by name I will like to know more about metatrade 4 and 5
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4. MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
MQL as a Markup Tool for the Graphical Interface of MQL Programs. Part 1
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2530: Sorting in Market Watch and advanced operations with optimization results
MetaQuotes, 2020.07.09 16:20
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July the 10th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:
All interactive hints are grouped into various categories for easier navigation. The number of completed and remaining hints is shown for each category.
Every hint is now provided with a checklist, indicating the key action which the user should execute in order to complete training.
We have also revised the learning system design and fixed errors in the total progress calculation.
The new option enables faster operations with projects consisting of multiple files. For example, to replace a text in all files, you will not need to specify their directories manually. The editor can automatically find them through the #include directives.
Tester: We have revised optimization criteria which include two variables, one of which is the balance. Now, the criteria only take into account the second variable and ignore the balance. The new optimization criteria are easier to analyze.
The graph is colored with a green-to-red gradient, depending on the value of the optimization criterion. The following colors are used for the table:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Multicurrency monitoring of trading signals (Part 4): Enhancing functionality and improving the signal search system
Contents
----------------
Interesting improvement on the build 2538 - look at the top right corner (and click on that) -
Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2560: Built-in learning system improvements
MetaQuotes, 2020.07.23 14:34
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July the 24th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:
Complete all lessons to start using the platform capabilities to the maximum.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Use Achievements to get the most out of MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes, 2020.07.24 13:18
We have revised the Achievements so that newcomers can get the hang of the platform and start trading faster, while experienced traders are able to find some additional ways to earn money. Now Achievements represent a full-fledged platform tutorial allowing you to track your progress.
The tips have been divided thematically: from the simplest operations with an account up to algorithmic trading. When you follow any tip, the tick mark on its page turns green, and the general progress bar is slightly filled. Every tip has its own "value" so the bar is filled unevenly.
Update MetaTrader 5 and visit the Achievements even if you know the platform well — you can study only the sections you are interested in. However, if you want to ensure that you get the most out of MetaTrader 5, fill the progress bar all the way through.
Download MetaTrader 5