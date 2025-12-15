How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 127
Exploring Seasonal Patterns of Financial Time Series with Boxplot
This article features a description of the proposed statistical method for detecting seasonal patterns in financial time series. The market may have monthly season cycles, as well as intraday cycles depending on the month. The hourly analysis has shown that with a certain smoothing period (for example, a moving average), you can find certain cycles both inside sessions and when moving from one trading session to another.
One of the advantages of the approach is the possibility to work with specific market patterns and the absence of over optimization (parameter overfitting), and thus the trading system can be highly stable.
As for the disadvantages, the seasonal pattern mining process is not easy and involves operations with various combinations and cycles.
The analysis was performed for the EURUSD currency pair, with the 10-year time interval. Python source codes are attached at the end of the article in .ipynb format (Jupyter notebook). You can perform the same study for any desired financial instrument, using the attached library, and apply the obtained results to create your own trading system or to improve an existing one.
We have improved the MetaTrader VPS infrastructure and expanded the network of data centers
MetaQuotes, 2020.02.26 11:09
Over the past year, the user base of the MetaTrader platform virtual hosting has grown significantly. In this regard, we have significantly invested in the development of the entire service infrastructure and considerably expanded the network of data centers.
The new hosting point in São Paulo has become the latest addition to the points pool, supplementing those in Frankfurt, London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, Moscow and Amsterdam. We have deployed it in the same data center which hosts the B3 stock exchange (formerly BM&F Bovespa) and the largest Brazilian brokers. The close physical proximity to global financial centers allows traders to rent a virtual copy of the platform with the smallest ping to brokerage servers anywhere in the world.
The side effect of upgrading the service is the necessity to increase VPS prices. Currently the minimum price of renting a server for 1 month starts at USD 15. At this price, traders receive up to 3 GB of RAM, up to 16 GB of disk space, several CPU cores and the minimum network latency to a broker.
USD
per month, USD
The native VPS service from MetaQuotes differs from common VPS solutions, since it has been specifically tailored to host trading terminals and is therefore available directly in MetaTrader platforms. Tens of thousands of traders are already using the MetaTrader virtual hosting without worrying about Internet connection speeds, PC malfunctions or power supply failures.
New users receive 24 hours of free service — test the VPS right now.
New MetaTrader 5 build 2360: Extension of SQLite integration
MetaQuotes, 2020.03.05 16:30
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March the 6th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:
The new MetaTrader 5 version will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
Neural Networks Made Easy - MT5
Multicurrency monitoring of trading signals (Part 1): Developing the application structure
As the Meta Trader 5 platform develops further, more and more opportunities emerge along with the appearance of new tools for working with foreign exchange markets, stock exchanges, etc. One of the actively developing aspects is algo trading: newly created automated trading systems accurately implement various sophisticated trading ideas. Nevertheless, part of market participants still prefer manual trading. They create trading systems based on signals which follow specific rules and algorithms and in which the final market entry decision is performed by human. This approach has a disadvantage as compared to an automated trading system: even with strictly and clearly defined rules, there is a factor of human subjectivity. Although, many manual trading systems show positive results.
Dual Candle-stick Strategy thread
The strategy is related to Bollinger Bands Fills and RSI Fills indicators with template file.
It is going to be converted to the EA I hope.
for information.
Dual Candle-stick Strategy
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.04.19 07:42
I published a Strategy Advisor: Dual Candlestick Strategy EA:
In the description, I marked some points with gray color - these are the nuances that I noticed during testing, but have not yet included in version 1. Before starting the adviser, I recommend that you FULLY read the entire description (use the built-in translator: )
How to create 3D graphics using DirectX in MetaTrader 5
Three-dimensional computer graphics provide the impressions of three-dimensional objects on a flat display. Such objects, as well as the position of the viewer can change over time. Accordingly, the two-dimensional picture should also change to create the illusion of the image depth, i.e. it should support rotation, zooming, changes in lighting and so on. MQL5 allows creating and managing computer graphics directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal using DirectX functions. Please note that your video card should support DX 11 and Shader Model 5.0 for the functions to work.
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)
Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.
****** I hope this is the correct way to post a reply to your post. One more problem with Metatrader 5 and I just got started. First, I don't know what type of account I have - all I get is some sort of demo, but I want a regular account. No instructions on how to do that, so I am stuck. Are there different limitations between demo and real? If demo is paper trading or just a lifeless demo? I would like to trade many products but all I see if FOREX. How do I change Metatrader 5 to show stock and options, futures, and so on? No instructions I can find. How do I add indicators like Person Pivots? I don't see how that can be done. Basically, this seems to be an extremely popular platform, but to me it is a waste of space and computing power. ANY infromation appreciated, since I can't find any on this website. Chupo
