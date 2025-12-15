How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 145
Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.04 07:00
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 20): Putting in order the conveyor of automatic project optimization stages (I)
Period Converter Mod - script for MetaTrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.28 08:49
Getting Started with MQL5 Algo Forge
The new MQL5 Algo Forge is more than just a list of your projects – it's a full-fledged social network for developers. You can easily track changes, maintain project history, connect with like-minded professionals, and discover new ideas. Here, you can follow interesting authors, form teams, and collaborate on algorithmic trading projects.
MQL5 Algo Forge is built on Git, the modern version control system. It equips every developer with a powerful toolset for tracking project history, branching, experimenting, and working in teams. But how does it all work? In this article, we'll explain how to get started with MQL5 Algo Forge.
Rashid Umarov , 2025.09.01 09:20
A special Welcome page has been created in the MetaEditor editor itself.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.01 09:41
More information about where to start to:
MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → How to Create an Expert Advisor or an Indicator
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5260: Enhancements in Algo Forge, extended OpenBLAS support, and new inheritance rules in MQL5
MetaQuotes, 2025.09.04 15:56
On Friday, September 5, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.
In this build, we continue expanding the OpenBLAS linear algebra library in MQL5 with a new set of functions. These methods provide developers with a complete transformation cycle, from preliminary matrix preparation to precise and stable spectrum computation.
In addition, MQL5 now enforces stricter control over inheritance and method overloading in classes and structures. The new inheritance behavior and compiler constraints help prevent potential errors in application logic.
We have also improved file handling in Algo Forge projects, accelerating hash calculations and eliminating false detections of file modifications.
On the service website, we have published comprehensive MQL5 Algo Forge documentation. It clearly demonstrates all the features and advantages of using the Git system for algorithmic traders: how to explore projects, follow interesting publications, collaborate, and clone repositories.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
The methods are based on LAPACK algorithms (GEBAL, GEBAK, GEHRD, ORGHR, HSEQR), ensuring high performance and reliability:
Previously, if a derived class or structure defined a method with the same name as in the base class, overloading was performed: all versions (from both the parent and child) were available in the derived class. Now, methods with the same name in a derived class hide base class methods (method hiding).
To call a hidden base class method, you must explicitly specify its scope when calling it: For some time, the MQL5 compiler will issue a warning if a hidden base method is a better match for the call parameters than the available derived method. Example for the above code d.Print(10):
see declaration of function 'Derived::Print'
see declaration of function 'Base::Print'
implicit conversion from 'number' to 'string'
To control the new behavior, MQL5 introduces the 'using' operator. It allows you to "pull" all overloads of a method from the base type into the scope of a class or structure:
If 'using Base::Print;' is removed, then calls to d.Print(42) and d.Print(3.14) will be unavailable; only Derived::Print(string) will remain.
Additionally, in this example, you can see that protected methods from the base class become accessible in the derived class (their visibility changes from protected to public).
This gives developers more flexible and predictable control over class hierarchies, allowing them to precisely define which base class method overloads should remain accessible in derived types.
Cloning Another Developer's Project
Open the project you want to clone on forge.mql5.io and click Fork. Enter a name and description for the fork and save.
In MetaEditor, using the same MQL5 account, run the Refresh command in the Navigator. Your fork will appear in the Shared Projects folder. Download it from Algo Forge using Git Clone. You'll receive not only the project files but also its full commit history and all branches. This means you can continue working on the fork while still having the entire history of the cloned project.
Web Terminal
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.11 05:52
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository
At the time this article is being written, the new repository is already available for use, but MetaEditor integration has not yet been completed. Thus, while MetaEditor remains the main development environment, developers are still limited to MQL Storage based on SVN.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.12 05:08
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 2): Working with Multiple Repositories
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.16 06:19
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 21): Preparing for an important experiment and optimizing the code
Sergey Golubev, 2025.09.24 03:00
Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 3): Using External Repositories in Your Own Projects
In the second part of our transition to MQL5 Algo Forge, we focused on solving one of the important challenges –working with multiple repositories. Using the combination of the Adwizard library project and the Simple Candles Expert Advisor, we encountered and successfully resolved issues mostly related to file inclusion paths and branch merging. We also tried to use MetaEditor tools (where possible) throughout the entire workflow, from creating a separate branch for fixes to merging it via a Pull Request. However, where MetaEditor functionality was not enough, we switched to the MQL5 Algo Forge web interface, an external Git client in Visual Studio Code, or Git console commands. This clearly demonstrated how even in individual development, you can apply Git best practices to maintain order and a clear history of changes within your project.In this article, we finally turn to this promising, yet more complex, task: how to practically connect and use libraries from third-party repositories within MQL5 Algo Forge. And not "someday in the future" but right now, without waiting for further development of MetaEditor's repository tools.