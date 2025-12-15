How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 121
Hi
Iam a beginner want to follow cut and paste strategy. How do l start . I need step by step approach
please
Where Do I start from?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Some question about Signals
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 20:14
Just some information about the Signal Service:
This is the information about where to start to.
From the rules -
The subject of Kohonen neural networks was approached to in some articles on the mql5.com website, such as Using Self-Organizing Feature Maps (Kohonen Maps) in MetaTrader 5 and Self-Organizing Feature Maps (Kohonen Maps) - Revisiting the Subject. They introduced readers to the general principles of building neural networks of this type and visually analyzing the economic numbers of markets using such maps.
However, in practical terms, using Kohonen networks just for algorithmic trading has been confined with only one approach, namely the same visual analysis of topology maps built for the EA optimization results. In this case, one's value judgment, or rather one's vision and ability to draw reasonable conclusions from a picture turns out to be, perhaps, the crucial factor, sidelining the network properties regarding representing data in terms of nuts-and-bolts matters.
In other words, the features of neural network algorithms were not used to the full, i.e., they were used without automatically extracting knowledge or supporting decision making with specific recommendations. In this paper, we consider the problem of defining the optimal sets of robots' parameters in a more formalized manner. Moreover, we are going to apply Kohonen network to forecasting economic ranges. However, before proceeding to these applied problems, we should revise the existing source codes, get something fixed, and make some improvements.
It is highly recommended to read the above articles first, if you are not familiar with the terms such as 'network', 'layer', 'neuron' ('node'), 'link', 'weight', 'learning rate', 'learning range', and other notions related to Kohonen networks. Then we will have to saturate ourselves in this matter, so re-teaching the basic notions would lengthen this publication significantly.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2005: Economic Calendar, MQL5 applications as services and R language API
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.02.20 17:20
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on February 21, 2019. The new version features the following changes:
The Economic Calendar is our proprietary solution. Therein you will find over 600 financial news and indicators related to the 13 largest global economies: USA, European Union, Japan, UK, Canada, Australia, China among others. Relevant data is collected from open sources in real time.
The new version features updated contents and advanced event filters: by time, priority, currencies and countries.
The calendar data can now be accessed from MQL5 programs. Please see below for details.
Unlike Expert Advisors, indicators and scripts, services are not linked to a specific chart. Such applications run in the background and are launched automatically when the terminal is started (unless such an app was forcibly stopped).
Services can be managed from a new section within the Navigator window:
How to create services
To create a service template, use the corresponding MQL5 Wizard option. Services have one OnStart entry point, similar to scripts. At this point, you can implement an endless data receiving and handling cycle using network functions.
How to launch services
To run multiple Expert Advisor or indicator copies with different parameters, you should launch them on different charts. In this case different program instances are created, which then operate independently. Services are not linked to charts, therefore a special mechanism has been implemented for the creation of service instances.
Select a service from the Navigator and click "Add service" in its context menu. This will open a standard MQL5 program dialog, in which you can enable/disable trading and access to signal settings, as well as set various parameters.
A service instance can be launched and stopped using the appropriate instance menu. To manage all instances, use the service menu.
The new feature will help beginners in learning how to interact with the platform. We have added over 100 interactive tips concerning the main platform features.
We have prepared a special MetaTrader package. It contains DLL for interactions between R and the MetaTrader 5 terminal, documentation and auxiliary r files. We are completing the package registration in the CRAN repository, after which it will be available for download and installation.
The package can be installed using a special command:
The following commands related to data request are available:
The list of supported commands will be further expanded.
New functions
CalendarCountryById — gets country description by identifier.
CalendarEventById — gets event description by identifier.
CalendarValueById — gets event value description by identifier.
CalendarEventByCountry — gets the array of available events for the country.
CalendarEventByCurrency — gets the array of available events for the affected currency.
CalendarValueHistoryByEvent — gets the array of values for the specified time period, by event identifier.
CalendarValueHistory — gets the array of values for the specified time period for all events, filtered by country and/or currency.
CalendarValueLastByEvent — gets an array of last event values by identifier. This function enables the request of the values which have appeared since the previous request. The in/out parameter "change_id" is additionally used for this operation.
Every time the calendar database changes, the "change_id" property (the last change identifier) is updated. During data request, you specify "change_id" and the terminal returns events which appeared after that time, as well as the current "change_id" value, which can be used for the next request. During the first function call, specify the zero "change_id": the function will not return any events, but will return the current "change_id" for further requests.
CalendarValueLast — gets the array of last values for all events, filtered by country and/or currency. This function enables the request of the values which have appeared since the previous request. Similarly to CalendarValueLastByEvent, the "change_id" property is used for the request.
New structures
MqlCalendarCountry — country description.
MqlCalendarEvent — event description.
MqlCalendarValue — event value description.
New enumerations
New error codes
CharArrayToStruct copies a uchar array to a POD structure.
StructToCharArray copies a POD structure to a uchar array.
New error codes have been added for operations with network functions:
StringReserve reserves for a string the memory buffer of the specified size.
StringSetLength sets the specified string length in characters.
ArrayRemove removes from an array the specified number of elements starting with the specified index.
ArrayInsert inserts to a receiver array the specified number of elements from the source array, starting with the specified index.
ArrayReverse reverses in an array the specified number of elements starting with the specified index.
The name of the symbol, from which the properties of for the custom symbol should be copied, is specified in the "symbol_origin" parameter.
Testing completed using this function is considered successful. After the function call, the trading history obtained during testing and all trade statistics are passed to the terminal.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader R package - the summary
Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.22 06:47
The Main Study
The Articles
The Forum
more to follow ..
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.05 12:33
Multi-Currency Expert Advisors in MT5 - backtesting and optimization
The threads/posts
The articles
Interesting results can also be obtained by running a multi-currency EA in the strategy tester. As an example, the free Multicurrency Expert from the CodeBase was used. In addition, the "#include <DistributionOfProfits.mqh>" file was specified and the "CDistributionOfProfits ExtDistribution" variable was declared in the header of the EA, and the "OnTester()" function was added at the end of the code. After a single run, the following statistics had been received: "TestAnalysis.htm".
optimization it over all symbols selected in Market Watch
Documentation
..and this is the example of the code from CodeBase -
Multicurrency iMA Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5
The multi-symbol adviser uses the MA Trend 2 adviser as the base advisor, while the advisor itself is rewritten as a class.
This adviser is in the form of a class the first version, so, for now, the symbols ("EURUSD", "USDCAD", "USDJPY") are specified in the code hard. Also, all input parameters are the same for each of the three symbols (Stop Loss, Take Profit, and so on ...).
Good article was published -
Practical application of correlations in trading
Correlation is a statistical relationship between two or more random variables (or quantities which can be considered random with some acceptable degree of accuracy). Changes in one ore more variables lead to systematic changes of other related variables. The mathematical measure of the correlation of two random variables is the correlation coefficient. If a change in one random variable does not lead to a regular change in the other random variable but leads to a change in another statistical characteristic of this random variable, such a relation is not considered correlation, although it is statistical.
Table of contents
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.20 15:43
Use tips - the instruction about HowTo
There is one thread on the forum -
Possibilities of Canvas.
It is very useful thread.
And this is one very interesting tool which is fully related to this thread -
System of linear algebraic equations on each bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This work has 3 goals: