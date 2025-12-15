How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 125
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.10.17 09:40
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October the 18th, 2019. The update provides improvements and fixes implemented based on the feedback that we received after the previous MetaTrader 5 build 2170 major update:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
Hi, I’m a new member and I don’t know how to switch from demo to real account because it needs a broker.
You can't switch, you need to open a real account with a forex broker.
MQL5.com is not a broker and does not offer real trading accounts as its clearly visible in the down right corner of this website.
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.
I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)
Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.
how do I upgrade my preliminary account to a real account
how do I upgrade my preliminary account to a real account
You can't upgrade a demo account to a real one.
Open a new real account.
Calculator of the Signals was updated:
We can use the script (one script is for MT4, and the other one is for MT5) to check the limitation concerning "no symbol found" error (look at the item 13 of the FAQ here).
Besides, this script is checking the trade restrictions for symbol incl the resiriction for no-forex mode.
Look at the post #8 to read and to download.
Support for 32-bit versions ends with the next MetaTrader 5 update
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.11.01 15:07
MetaTrader 5 build 2190 is the last release that supports the 32-bit version. The next official release of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be available only in the 64-bit version. The 64-bit version of Windows XP was released 14 years ago. Support for 32-bit versions currently impedes the development of any project.
Discontinuation of support for 32-bit versions will affect Market as well. After the next official update of the MetaTrader 5 platform, access to the Market will be disabled for the 32-bit version of the terminal. Users will be able to purchase and launch new MetaTrader 5 products from the 64-bit terminal only. All products previously purchased in the 32-bit MetaTrader 5 terminal will continue to work, but it will not be possible to upgrade them to a new version.
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.06 20:14
The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2201 has been released.
Update is available through Help -> Check for Updates.
And I want to remind about this thread - for the users who are learning MQL5 programming language (or want to learn):
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.07 17:07
A new 2202 build was released with a number of improvements in the tester and faster (up to 20%) due to the transition from Visual Studio 2019 C ++ to LLVM 9.
Please join the test by downloading the update through Help -> Check for Updates.
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
fxsaber , 2019/11/07 18:04
Comparison of the performance of the Tester for the mind.
2201
2202
Speed increased by 21%!
I decided to check the script in the Terminal, which unzips ~ 426 MB of ZIP into memory and parses from the text ticks - 74 million ticks.
The tester is cool! The script is already too much. Is it really just a change of compiler?
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
fxsaber , 2019/11/08 05:55
Stably fast. Even the speed of writing ticks to custom (and bars) has increased significantly.