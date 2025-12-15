How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 125

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.10.17 09:40

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October the 18th, 2019. The update provides improvements and fixes implemented based on the feedback that we received after the previous MetaTrader 5 build 2170 major update:

  1. Terminal: Fixed the display order of MQL5 programs in the Navigator.
  2. MQL5: Fixed compilation errors connected with the use of local static variables in programs having input group declarations.
  3. VPS: Fixed requesting of Hosting journals.
  4. Tester: Improved display of three-dimensional optimization charts.
  5. Tester: Fixed reception of frames during forward optimization. Now, all frames from the main and forward optimizations are available in the OnTesterDeinit function.
  6. Tester: Fixed formation of a tree of symbols in Strategy Tester settings.
  7. Added user interface translation into Punjabi (India).
  8. Documentation has been updated.
  9. Fixes based on crash logs.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.


 
Hi, I’m a new member and I don’t know how to switch from demo to real account because it needs a broker.
Please help me get in
 
Khoki:
Hi, I’m a new member and I don’t know how to switch from demo to real account because it needs a broker.
Please help me get in

You can't switch, you need to open a real account with a forex broker.

MQL5.com is not a broker and does not offer real trading accounts as its clearly visible in the down right corner of this website.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5.

I am experienced in MT4 and in forex in general (i hope : ) but we traders really need to collect all the information about it in one place.
I will make some posts about 'how I am starting with MT5'. :)

Please make your any question about Metatrader 5 and I will try to answer them,
or we will reply all together.



 

how do I upgrade my preliminary account to a real account

 
Chulumanco Poto:

how do I upgrade my preliminary account to a real account

You can't upgrade a demo account to a real one.

Open a new real account.

 

Calculator of the Signals was updated:

We can use the script (one script is for MT4, and the other one is for MT5) to check the limitation concerning "no symbol found" error (look at the item 13 of the FAQ here).
Besides, this script is checking the trade restrictions for symbol incl the resiriction for no-forex mode.
Look at the post #8 to read and to download.

 

Support for 32-bit versions ends with the next MetaTrader 5 update

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.11.01 15:07

MetaTrader 5 build 2190 is the last release that supports the 32-bit version. The next official release of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be available only in the 64-bit version. The 64-bit version of Windows XP was released 14 years ago. Support for 32-bit versions currently impedes the development of any project.

Discontinuation of support for 32-bit versions will affect Market as well. After the next official update of the MetaTrader 5 platform, access to the Market will be disabled for the 32-bit version of the terminal. Users will be able to purchase and launch new MetaTrader 5 products from the 64-bit terminal only. All products previously purchased in the 32-bit MetaTrader 5 terminal will continue to work, but it will not be possible to upgrade them to a new version.

The 32-bit version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 will be available for download and installation for another 6 months

 

New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform

MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.06 20:14

The beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 2201 has been released.

Update is available through Help -> Check for Updates.


 

And I want to remind about this thread - for the users who are learning MQL5 programming language (or want to learn):

New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform

Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.07 17:07

A new 2202 build was released with a number of improvements in the tester and faster (up to 20%) due to the transition from Visual Studio 2019 C ++ to LLVM 9.

Please join the test by downloading the update through Help -> Check for Updates.



New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform

fxsaber , 2019/11/07 18:04

Comparison of the performance of the Tester for the mind.


2201 

Tester  optimization finished, total passes 11
Statistics      optimization done in 1 minutes 28 seconds
Statistics      shortest pass 0 : 00 : 06.913 , longest pass 0 : 00 : 10.244 , average pass 0 : 00 : 07.954


2202 

Tester  optimization finished, total passes 11
Statistics      optimization done in 1 minutes 09 seconds
Statistics      shortest pass 0 : 00 : 05.454 , longest pass 0 : 00 : 08.992 , average pass 0 : 00 : 06.209


Speed increased by 21%!


I decided to check the script in the Terminal, which unzips ~ 426 MB of ZIP into memory and parses from the text ticks - 74 million ticks.

2201 2202 Difference
55 seconds 23 seconds + 139%


The tester is cool! The script is already too much. Is it really just a change of compiler?


New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform

fxsaber , 2019/11/08 05:55

Stably fast. Even the speed of writing ticks to custom (and bars) has increased significantly.


