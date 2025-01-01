CLGetInfoString

Returns string value of a property for OpenCL object or device.

bool CLGetInfoString(

int handle,

ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_STRING prop,

string& value

);

Parameters

handle

[in] OpenCL object handle or OpenCL device number. The numbering of OpenCL devices starts with zero.

prop

[in] Type of requested property from ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration, the value of which should be obtained.

value

[out] String for receiving the property value.

Return Value

true if successful, otherwise false. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.

ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_STRING

Identifier Description CL_PLATFORM_PROFILE CL_PLATFORM_PROFILE - OpenCL Profile. Profile name may be one of the following values: FULL_PROFILE - implementation supports OpenCL (functionality is defined as the part of the kernel specification without requiring additional extensions for OpenCL support);

EMBEDDED_PROFILE - implementation supports OpenCL as a supplement. Amended profile is defined as a subset for each OpenCL version. CL_PLATFORM_VERSION OpenCL version CL_PLATFORM_VENDOR Platform vendor name CL_PLATFORM_EXTENSIONS List of extensions supported by the platform. Extension names should be supported by all devices related to this platform CL_DEVICE_NAME Device name CL_DEVICE_VENDOR Vendor name CL_DRIVER_VERSION OpenCL driver version in major_number.minor_number format CL_DEVICE_PROFILE OpenCL device profile. Profile name may be one of the following values: FULL_PROFILE - implementation supports OpenCL (functionality is defined as the part of the kernel specification without requiring additional extensions for OpenCL support);

EMBEDDED_PROFILE - implementation supports OpenCL as a supplement. Amended profile is defined as a subset for each OpenCL version. CL_DEVICE_VERSION OpenCL version in "OpenCL<space><major_version.minor_version><space><vendor-specific information>" format CL_DEVICE_EXTENSIONS List of extensions supported by the device. The list may contain extensions supported by the vendor, as well as one or more approved names: cl_khr_int64_base_atomics cl_khr_int64_extended_atomics cl_khr_fp16 cl_khr_gl_sharing cl_khr_gl_event cl_khr_d3d10_sharing cl_khr_dx9_media_sharing cl_khr_d3d11_sharing CL_DEVICE_BUILT_IN_KERNELS The list of supported kernels separated by ";". CL_DEVICE_OPENCL_C_VERSION The maximum version supported by the compiler for this device. Version format: "OpenCL<space>C<space><major_version.minor_version><space><vendor-specific information> " CL_ERROR_DESCRIPTION Text description of an OpenCL error

Example: