- CLHandleType
- CLGetInfoInteger
- CLGetInfoString
- CLContextCreate
- CLContextFree
- CLGetDeviceInfo
- CLProgramCreate
- CLProgramFree
- CLKernelCreate
- CLKernelFree
- CLSetKernelArg
- CLSetKernelArgMem
- CLSetKernelArgMemLocal
- CLBufferCreate
- CLBufferFree
- CLBufferWrite
- CLBufferRead
- CLExecute
- CLExecutionStatus
CLGetInfoString
Returns string value of a property for OpenCL object or device.
|
bool CLGetInfoString(
Parameters
handle
[in] OpenCL object handle or OpenCL device number. The numbering of OpenCL devices starts with zero.
prop
[in] Type of requested property from ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration, the value of which should be obtained.
value
[out] String for receiving the property value.
Return Value
true if successful, otherwise false. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
CL_PLATFORM_PROFILE
|
CL_PLATFORM_PROFILE - OpenCL Profile. Profile name may be one of the following values:
|
CL_PLATFORM_VERSION
|
OpenCL version
|
CL_PLATFORM_VENDOR
|
Platform vendor name
|
CL_PLATFORM_EXTENSIONS
|
List of extensions supported by the platform. Extension names should be supported by all devices related to this platform
|
CL_DEVICE_NAME
|
Device name
|
CL_DEVICE_VENDOR
|
Vendor name
|
CL_DRIVER_VERSION
|
OpenCL driver version in major_number.minor_number format
|
CL_DEVICE_PROFILE
|
OpenCL device profile. Profile name may be one of the following values:
|
CL_DEVICE_VERSION
|
OpenCL version in "OpenCL<space><major_version.minor_version><space><vendor-specific information>" format
|
CL_DEVICE_EXTENSIONS
|
List of extensions supported by the device. The list may contain extensions supported by the vendor, as well as one or more approved names:
cl_khr_int64_base_atomics
cl_khr_int64_extended_atomics
cl_khr_fp16
cl_khr_gl_sharing
cl_khr_gl_event
cl_khr_d3d10_sharing
cl_khr_dx9_media_sharing
cl_khr_d3d11_sharing
|
CL_DEVICE_BUILT_IN_KERNELS
|
The list of supported kernels separated by ";".
|
CL_DEVICE_OPENCL_C_VERSION
|
The maximum version supported by the compiler for this device. Version format:
"OpenCL<space>C<space><major_version.minor_version><space><vendor-specific information> "
|
CL_ERROR_DESCRIPTION
|
Text description of an OpenCL error
Example:
|
void OnStart()