BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
==========
Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
==========
Just for information:
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.19 06:46
Interesting trend signal indicator for MT4 and MT5:
----------------
Two new good BrainTrading indicators were created -
---------------
1. MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 displays information about the current trends, using the colors of the indicator BrainTrend2_V2 with ten different timeframes.
Each indicator corresponds to one of ten lines of the indicator. The colors of lines and color points are uniquely determined by the color of the candles of the initial indicator. Color points on the lines appear at the time of changing the bar of the corresponding timeframe.
2. BrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The BrainTrend2_V2x10 indicator displays the color of the BrainTrend2_V2 indicator candles from ten different timeframes with the bar indicator defined in the input parameters.
SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color.
We know about famous AscTrend indicator/system, and about SilverTrend which is very similar to AscTrend.
And very ineresting EA was created based on the SilverTrend.
------------
EA is based on the SilverTrend cloud: SilverTrend_CrazyChart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The SilverTrend_CrazyChart is a signal system similar to ASCTrend. It is drawn as a colored cloud.
And this is the EA: Exp_SilverTrend_CrazyChart - expert for MetaTrader 5
A trading system based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend_CrazyChart. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator cloud color changes.
About SilverTrend - more to follow -
----------------
This is very interesting EA: Exp_SilverTrend_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5
Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.
