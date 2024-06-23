Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 31

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM/ASCTREND SYSTEM

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM 

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA.

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template.
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow 

 

Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.19 06:46

Interesting trend signal indicator for MT4 and MT5:

----------------




 

Two new good BrainTrading indicators were created - 

---------------

1. MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator MultiBrainTrend2_V2_x10 displays information about the current trends, using the colors of the indicator BrainTrend2_V2 with ten different timeframes.

Each indicator corresponds to one of ten lines of the indicator. The colors of lines and color points are uniquely determined by the color of the candles of the initial indicator. Color points on the lines appear at the time of changing the bar of the corresponding timeframe.

 

2. BrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

BrainTrend2_V2_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The BrainTrend2_V2x10 indicator displays the color of the BrainTrend2_V2 indicator candles from ten different timeframes with the bar indicator defined in the input parameters.

 

SilverTrend_NRTR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5 




Indicator SilverTrend_NRTR with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters, alerting and sending e-mails and push-messages when the indicator changes its color.

 

We know about famous AscTrend indicator/system, and about SilverTrend which is very similar to AscTrend.
And very ineresting EA was created based on the SilverTrend.

------------

EA is based on the SilverTrend cloud: SilverTrend_CrazyChart - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

SilverTrend cloud by Metatrader 5

The SilverTrend_CrazyChart is a signal system similar to ASCTrend. It is drawn as a colored cloud.

 

And this is the EA: Exp_SilverTrend_CrazyChart - expert for MetaTrader 5

SilverTrend cloud EA by Metatrader 5

A trading system based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend_CrazyChart. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if the indicator cloud color changes.

 

About SilverTrend - more to follow -

----------------

This is very interesting EA: Exp_SilverTrend_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5 

SilverTrend EA by Metatrader 5

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator SilverTrend, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. Those having names starting with L are input parameters to manage long positions;
  2. Those starting with S are input parameters to manage short positions.
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA for long trades   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
magic numberinput uint    L_Magic=777;          //L magic number
input double  L_MM=0.1;             //L share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;      //L lot setting mode
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA for short trades  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    S_Magic=555;          //S magic number
input double  S_MM=0.1;             //S share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;      //S lot setting mode

These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system, having disabled the second one using relevant switches.

 

 PriceChannel Parabolic system

The beginning - Channel systems

  1. Channel trading system - the key thread 
  2. SHI Indicators thread 
  3. Price_Channel_v6-ea thread 
  4. Price Channel thread 
===========

After 

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white backgroundhow to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post 

PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition

  • indicators and template to download for black/white background - look at this post.

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

 
Hello New digital,
I found your Brain Trading System very interesting. You said, “if dot and arrow are on the same close bar it is a valid signal”. I tried in many ways to get the arrows on my chart but failed. But I uploaded all of your indicators. Am I still missing something? Thank you for your help.
Regards,
Salim.

My MT4 Chart look like this


