SilverTrend_CrazyChart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
CrazyChart
The SilverTrend_CrazyChart is a signal system similar to ASCTrend. It is drawn as a colored cloud.
The original DS_Stochastic indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 27.10.2006.
Fig.1. SilverTrend_CrazyChart Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7010
