SilverTrend_CrazyChart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The SilverTrend_CrazyChart is a signal system similar to ASCTrend. It is drawn as a colored cloud.

The original DS_Stochastic indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 27.10.2006.

Fig.1. SilverTrend_CrazyChart Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7010

SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF

The SilverTrend_CrazyChart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI i-SpectrAnalysis_CCI

The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the CCI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.

DS_Stochastic_HTF DS_Stochastic_HTF

The DS_Stochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ang_AZad_C_HTF ang_AZad_C_HTF

The ang_AZad_C indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.