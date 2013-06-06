It is the updated version of my Trendsignal indicator placed on codebase here http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10238.

This version draws lines with respect to signals on chart so as to see the potential pips can be covered on chart, rest all things are same as previous version.

Following on 1H - 4H chart can easily grab upto 50-100 pips with possible low risk/reward ratio, works on all currency pairs also on commodities.