PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 8
It is from possible settings #1 for EURUSD, H4 timeframe. As we see - there is not stop loss (or at least - it is not used), and no exit. May be I am wrong but the trades can be closed on the profit onlt with this settings.
I've joined also to cloud! :) and selling some of my CPU to make some money while trading... :)
Why did you choose H4? some particular reason? i thought this was a scalper im try today to start some opt for other timeframe
Thanks for all support!
I started with H4 just to start with something. Because it is easy to start with H4. I will try to get the settings for the other timeframes and pairs especially because this EA is allowing MTF trading: attaching EA to M15 chart using some indicators working on H4 chart for example - we can see it from the settings of this EA. Yes, this is very complex EA: it's allowing us to trade starting from scalping up tp day trading depends on the settings. But it is not easy to find the settings for all the pairs on lower timeframe.
This may be possible settings #2 for EURUSD, H4 timeframe. The settings (set file) is attached.
I think, this settings #2 for EURUSD H4 is more real one than settings #1. Because in case of settings #1 - EA did not have any single loss for 1 year trading! Basicly I am affraid for EA which did not have any loss for 1 year sorry. This settings #2 is real because we can see stop loss and take profit values placed by EA for every trade, and we can see one or few losses during the 1 year.
Just for information.
I made Slow Complete Algorithm every tick optimization using Cloud for EURUSD M15 timeframe. It took 1 hours 09 minutes 34 seconds for 2875 passes and it costs 3.93 credit. I paied 3.93 credits onlly because tester file cache was used 50 times (otherwise I should pay more as I understand).
2013.01.17 11:59:09 Statistics optimization passed in 1 hours 09 minutes 34 seconds
2013.01.17 11:59:09 Tester optimization finished, total passes 2875
2013.01.17 11:59:09 Tester file cache was used 50 times
Credits 3.93
Please fine the results attached (incl excel file to select desirable settings for M15).
Just want to remind that we are trying to find the settings for the EA uploaded to this post. We already found the settings (settings #1 and settings #2) for EURUSD, H4 timeframe. It is the time to find the settings for M15 timeframe.
This is possible settings #1 for EURUSD, M15 timeframe. The settings (set file) is attached. Please find backtesting results:
This is optimization results for GBPUSD M15 using Slow Complete Algorithm every tick wuth Cloud:
And this is possible settings #1 for GBPUSD, M15 timeframe. Set file is attached together with backtesting result.
Seems I need to sort everything out. I will do it later by one post. Just to remind: we are having the settings for EURUSD H4, for EURUSD M15 and GBPUSD m15.
More to follow.
after looking at results doesn't seems that number of entries are very low :(
don't you think?