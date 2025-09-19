PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 3
Indicator was published in CodeBase here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1423
So 1M timeframe is the best for use? Also how much stop-loss do you enter?
I am using stop loss as 100 or 70 (4 digit pips; or 1000 points or 700 points in 5 digit broker).
But anyway - I am trying to monitor the trades when the trades are open. Because everything is going fast in M1 timeframe.
As to take profit - I like 20 or 25 pips (4 digit pips), but I close the trades earlier sometimes based on the situation on the market.
as to timeframe - I think - M5 may be the best but I am always using M1 because the situation is changed in very fast/quick way on M1 so we can easy see what is the profitable and what is not.
As my personal trading so I like H4 ... but with other system sorry.
And please find updated statement for this system:
whole the statemen is attached.
demo sorry.
I am trading many systems on the same time so it is difficult to make it on real on simultaniousl way.
Happy New Year!