newdigital:

Indicator was published in CodeBase here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1423&nbsp;

Thank you very much! Does it repainted?
 
Not. At least - I did not see any repainting on M1 timeframe.
 
So 1M timeframe is the best for use? Also how much stop-loss do you enter?
 
TAL1983:
So 1M timeframe is the best for use? Also how much stop-loss do you enter?

I am using stop loss as 100 or 70 (4 digit pips; or 1000 points or 700 points in 5 digit broker).
But anyway - I am trying to monitor the trades when the trades are open. Because everything is going fast in M1 timeframe.

As to take profit - I like 20 or 25 pips (4 digit pips), but I close the trades earlier sometimes based on the situation on the market.

 

 

as to timeframe - I think - M5 may be the best but I am always using M1 because the situation is changed in very fast/quick way on M1 so we can easy see what is the profitable and what is not.

As my personal trading so I like H4 ... but with other system sorry.
 

 
It is the situation for right now:

 

And please find updated statement for this system:

 

 

whole the statemen is attached. 

Amazing! Is that a real account? Cause I think you found the holy grill! Keep on and С Новым годом (Happy New Year)
 

demo sorry.
I am trading many systems on the same time so it is difficult to make it on real on simultaniousl way.

Happy New Year! 

