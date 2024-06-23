Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 12

New comment
 
newdigital:
I restarted Metatrader 5 - same error. :(
Is a simple backtest working ?
 
yes, working.
 

On optimization with Cloud: 

2013.03.12 23:15:33 MQL5 Cloud Europe 3 pass 1243 tested with error "critical runtime error 520 in global initialization function (cannot load expert because of DES crypto error)" in 125 ms (PR 107)

I will continue tomorrow. May be - some Cloud error ...
 
newdigital:

On optimization with Cloud: 

2013.03.12 23:15:33 MQL5 Cloud Europe 3 pass 1243 tested with error "critical runtime error 520 in global initialization function (cannot load expert because of DES crypto error)" in 125 ms (PR 107)

I will continue tomorrow. May be - some Cloud error ...
Ask to Service Desk, that help them to work faster to correct the problem  ;-)
 
I am trying to optimize now - will see.
 
I wrote the message to service desk but it is optimized for now (it works). So, we will get the results for the settings with this EA anyway.
 

This is optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max.

 

 

My comments:

  • I wrote to service desk and they replied that they are trying to repeat/understand those issues (read my posts above on this thread). 
  • This optimization was a little more expensive than for the first version of EA - it took 10.16 credit. Anyway - I am going to continue to find good settings for the other pairs.
  • I will backtest for now with the settings for EURUSD M15. 


Files:
eurusdm15.zip  267 kb
eurusdm15.set  2 kb
 
newdigital:

This is optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max.

 

 

My comments:

  • I wrote to service desk and they replied that they are trying to repeat/understand those issues (read my posts above on this thread). 
  • This optimization was a little more expensive than for the first version of EA - it took 10.16 credit. Anyway - I am going to continue to find good settings for the other pairs.
  • I will backtest for now with the settings for EURUSD M15. 


Waooh, it cost much money.
 
angevoyageur:
Waooh, it cost much money.

I will "optimize" this optimization by parameters for small money so not a problem at all. You know - some strange with terms:

  • when i am making slow complete optimization - it is going very fast with more costs by money and with all cloud agents used
  • when I am making optimization as fast algorithm so it is going veery slowly with very little cost (just for few cents) with 1 agents of cloud using

So, in case of using Cloud: fast optimization is really slow one, and slow optimization is very fast but costs some money sorry. Some people are asking: why my optimization is very slow? Reply may be the following: "because you are making it in fast mod. Change the mode to slow and it will be really fast". And that is true. 

 
newdigital:

I will "optimize" this optimization by parameters for small money so not a problem at all. You know - some strange with terms:

  • when i am making slow complete optimization - it is going very fast with more costs by money and with all cloud agents used
  • when I am making optimization as fast algorithm so it is going veery slowly with very little cost (just for few cents) with 1 agents of cloud using

So, in case of using Cloud: fast optimization is really slow one, and slow optimization is very fast but costs some money sorry. Some people are asking: why my optimization is very slow? Reply may be the following: "because you are making it in fast mod. Change the mode to slow and it will be really fast". And that is true. 

Very interesting. I'll dive deeper and to keep you informed.
1...5678910111213141516171819...45
New comment