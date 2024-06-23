Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 12
I restarted Metatrader 5 - same error. :(
On optimization with Cloud:
2013.03.12 23:15:33 MQL5 Cloud Europe 3 pass 1243 tested with error "critical runtime error 520 in global initialization function (cannot load expert because of DES crypto error)" in 125 ms (PR 107)I will continue tomorrow. May be - some Cloud error ...
This is optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max.
My comments:
Waooh, it cost much money.
I will "optimize" this optimization by parameters for small money so not a problem at all. You know - some strange with terms:
So, in case of using Cloud: fast optimization is really slow one, and slow optimization is very fast but costs some money sorry. Some people are asking: why my optimization is very slow? Reply may be the following: "because you are making it in fast mod. Change the mode to slow and it will be really fast". And that is true.
