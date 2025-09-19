PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 15

This is updated statement for this scalping system: 811 dollars for 3 trading days (incl today):

 

TAL1983:
So ho to trade?? :(

TAL1983,

I understand the situation so I will create something. Do you remember my trading system for MT4 which I created long time ago? It is about estimating the levels for possible sell/buy stop orders in the evening for the next day (and it worked). Because if we are talking about 15 or 20 pips in a day only so it should be in easy going way without watching the screen/chart for whole day and night for example. 

 

But it works in most of the cases - we can see here: scalping for the about 5 pips in profit

 

 

 

The other few pips in profit and for now - traded USDCHF:

 

 
Next trade for USDCHF with few pips in profit. Let's make scalping!
 

The other few pips for EURUSD:

 

 

Next trade for EURUSD was closed in few pips profit:

 

 

I opened the trade for USDJPY and closed it with profit. I think - that is enough profit for today:150 dollars in profiot just for this morning. Updated statement is attached.

 

newdigital:

That's correct: latest version of PriceChannel downloaded from this post + AFL winner downloaded from Codebase here + MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF from here (optional; but I am using 2 MaksiGen indicators - one for current timeframe and the other one in MTF settings) 

Just to remind that it was PriceChannel AFL scalping system.

That's all news

 

We are talking about scalping but what is the scalping? What is characteristic for scalping?

  • be on the market as short time as possible - for example: open position and close it within few seconds or few minutes);
  • take profit value as less as possble - for example: take profit as 3 pips, or 5 pips, or 2 pips (4 digit pips); including spread of course;
  • big stop loss value or no stop loss 
