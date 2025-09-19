PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 15
This is updated statement for this scalping system: 811 dollars for 3 trading days (incl today):
So ho to trade?? :(
TAL1983,
I understand the situation so I will create something. Do you remember my trading system for MT4 which I created long time ago? It is about estimating the levels for possible sell/buy stop orders in the evening for the next day (and it worked). Because if we are talking about 15 or 20 pips in a day only so it should be in easy going way without watching the screen/chart for whole day and night for example.
But it works in most of the cases - we can see here: scalping for the about 5 pips in profit
The other few pips in profit and for now - traded USDCHF:
The other few pips for EURUSD:
Next trade for EURUSD was closed in few pips profit:
I opened the trade for USDJPY and closed it with profit. I think - that is enough profit for today:150 dollars in profiot just for this morning. Updated statement is attached.
That's correct: latest version of PriceChannel downloaded from this post + AFL winner downloaded from Codebase here + MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF from here (optional; but I am using 2 MaksiGen indicators - one for current timeframe and the other one in MTF settings)
Just to remind that it was PriceChannel AFL scalping system.
