Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And it may be good to improve ot for new MT4 for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system
newdigital, 2011.04.28 04:50
Introdution. History of the development
EA was created for well-known BrainTrading system for M30 timeframe. Public section about this system is here Brain Systems - Forex-TSD and there are 2 threads with indicators, explanations and the discussions (in public section):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173139
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173181
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172908
Most updated indicators were posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173139 as public versions. Elite section versions are uploaded on this post.
1. EA, indicators and template.
Please find attached EA, indicators and template.
Use Winrar to open archive: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173397/page11
2. How to install.
- Name of EA is BT_manual_v1.1.
Place this EA in experts folder of your Metatrader's directory. For example: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader - Alpari UK_1\experts
- Place 7 indicators from archive in indicators folder of Metatrader's directory; for example: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader - Alpari UK_1\experts\indicators
- Place template file (bt7_m30.tpl) in template folder; for example: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader - Alpari_1\templates
- Open Metatrader, compile 7 indicators and 1 EA in MetaEditor (open MetaEditor, find indicators and EAs by name and press 'Compile').
You can also find 2 scripts (attached to this post): AllBuyOrders and AllSellOrders. Place those scripts in scriots folder and compile. Those small scripts can help to open the trade. I know that many people do not need it but just in case: if you like to open the trade by script so you can do it.
3. How it works.
- Open Metatrader, open M30 chart (for example - EURUSD M30), right mouse click on the chart - Templates - find our template and click on that. Results: indicators will be loaded on the chart.
- Attach EA to the chart.
- open the trade manually or using the scripts. You should open the trade according to M30 system rule: BT dot should be on the same closed/previous bar with BT arrow with colored conformation of I-XO indicator and Parabolic SAR:
EA will process your trade! EA will process your trades according to BrainTrading system rules in very accurate way. I call it "open trades and go to sleep" And please - do not close your Metatrader as EAs will not process your open trades if you will close Metatrader
It means: you can open the trades manually in the morning and EA will do the rest: will move stop loss by trailing stop, will place take profit values and so on. You can open many M30 charts for many pairs and attach EA to every chart - and open the trade for every pair. And EAs will process all open trades!
Limitations:
- EA should be attached to every chart;
- 1 EA per chart and 1 chart per pair;
- 1 trade per pair.
Example: you can open 4 charts (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF M30 timeframe), load template for all, attach EA to all 4 charts, and open 1 trade per pair.
And EAs will process your trades opened manually and it will be stricly according to BT system rules for M30 timeframe.
------------
Updated on 11 of February 2010:
bt_m30.zip file was updated with attachment for 1 more template: bt7_m30.tpl
It is Stochastics template which is more flexible for the trades confirmation. See this post for more explanation: https://www.forex-tsd.com/forum/exclusive/11818-braintrading-semi-manual-ea-for-m30-timeframe-system/page2#comment_452749
----------
Updates on 17 of February 2010:
alert BTSignal_v1 indcator for this BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system was uploaded to this post: https://www.forex-tsd.com/forum/exclusive/11818-braintrading-semi-manual-ea-for-m30-timeframe-system/page3#comment_453726
This BTSignal_v1 indicator is giving alert and/or email when BrainTrend1_all_in_one1, BrainTrend2_all_in_one1 and I_XO_A_H_5d will all agree on same closed bar with dot/arrow.
Updated on 08th of November 2010:
New BrainTrend1 indicators (4 indicators) were improved here for this BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA's system. It was made a code cleanup and added a jurik mod idea.
Updated on 28th of April 2011.
Advanced Elite section update.
TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system (advanced elite section) is on this post. It is improvement of BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system located in elite section.
About Metatrader 4 - look at this post (some EAs and indicators).
Example:
But I think, some EAs and indicators for MT4 should be improved for new versions of MT4 (for 600+ versions) in Freelance service sorry.
And, seems, updated/fixed versions for MT4 are in the end of the thread here.
AscTrend
The beginning
After
Signal Systems
The beginning
After
Systems is important with every traders. I think we need
+ Good strategy
+ Good management capital
+ Good plan for every suitable
If we have enough 3 thing above we'll have a perfect system.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2013.03.25 10:43
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:
And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).
I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached.
This is the last indicator for BrainTred system: BrainTrend1Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Some question about Signals
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 20:14
Just some information about the Signal Service:
This is the information about where to start to.
Experimenting Brainswashing System with other filter, such as ColorSchaffTrixTrendCycle indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13436
Some example chart setup :
Experimenting Brainswashing System with other filter, such as ColorSchaffTrixTrendCycle indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13436
Some example chart setup :
This is very interesting. So, we can replace iTrend indicator to this ColorSchaffTrixTrendCycle.
And this is the example when good movement during NFP on Friday was catching by this setup: