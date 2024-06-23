Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 34
Hi Dear @Sergey Golubev
I think, I read lots of your comments. I amt trying to read from 3 days till now :) Noted a lot of speicific points asc BT BW etc.
But now, I have a one question. In the BrainTrending system we can find different indiactors like,
- BrainTrend1sig -- code/392
- BrainTrend2 -- code/394
- BrainTrend2sig -- code/395
- BrainTrend2stop -- code/396
- BrainTrend1stop ( You said, Edited (25th of March 2017)) -- code/391
And you attached that indiactors list topic a modified BrainTrend2sig which we dont know of the codebase code, or it isnt in the codebase :)
So attached one is same with in the codebase -395 ?
And do we use all of the list or not? If not which of them?
Sorry for my abd english, I hope you can understand what I am talking about.
Thanks and best regards...
...So attached one is same with in the codebase -395 ? ...
Whene was this indicator attached (link to the post)?
395 is https://www.mql5.com/en/code/393 or https://www.mql5.com/en/code/395 ?
---------------
Indicators in CodeBase are having the "high priority" compare with the indicators uploaded to the forum.
They may be slight different indicators, but when you asttach them on the chart - they are doing same job with forum indicators.
Please find 4 indicators with template (attached).
@Sergey Golubev
I think I didnt explain it clearly. My mistake.
These indiactors on the list you send is it enough for it?
What I dont understand, There is a trend1sig, trend1stop, trend2, trend2sig, trend2stop five indicator.
Some of them are 1 and the others 2. But there is no trend1 :)
So I m confused about which one we must use for your experience. Or we must use all of them? Or some of them only updated versions?
I am sorry really, I read lots of comment from 2012-2013 till now. And there is so more link in the link and if I lost any comment, I can not find it again.
Finally I am trying to use this Braintrending system, beacuse really I wonder it. I am prfessional manuel trader, and I didint trust any robotic software, but I saw your articles,
Adn really amazing, you are professional of the using a lot of indicators for trading or using like assistant or filtering.
If you give me more information about this Braintrending system, I will be very happy. ( like attaching indicators which of them must be used, or giving code numbers)
After that I will do it myself and I ll share my experience about this system if you want.
King regards...
Whene was this indicator attached (link to the post)?
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
I am starting explanation about this system. Just to start about - where to download BrainTrending indicators:
And please find some initial template file just to start about (template is attached).
I modified BrainTrend2Sig a little for allows instead of dots (because it is not good when 2 indicators are having the dots as the signals) so please find modified version attached.
Edited (25th of March 2017): This is the last indicator for BrainTred system: BrainTrend1Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Post Link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10741/page15#comment_457443
What I was doing here on the thread is the following:
I finished with Btraintrading systen for MT4 (it was already developed, tested, traded and so on), and I was trying to make it for Metatrader 5.
Yes, those indicators are enough for trading.
Example - valid signals (to buy or to sell): dot and arrow are on the same bar:
Some more -
----------------
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
There are few variations (versions) of this system, but this is the classical BrainTrading on the way as it was created long time ago -
@Sergey Golubev
Thank you for polite answers Dear Sergey.
What I am Understand this Brain indicators package.
When the Braintrend2stop and Braintrend1stop are started somewhere at the same time this is the signal for us.
Braintrend2 is only changing the color of the candles at the same time with braintrend2stop, but when we move mouse on the candle it writes braintrend1.
Braindtrendsig1 and Braintrendsig2 are have dots and changing at the same time parallel with stop indicators.
Finally ;
- I can not find any arrow in the chart. Only dots I see.
- Your example charts dont include other Braintrendstop line.
- When I add the indicators and after that adding I am adding your Template and I dont see anything change on the chart, only it delete all the indicators, and I have to add all the indicators to charts again.
- If I dont understand wrongly, we can use only 2indicators, Braintrendstop1 and 2, And when they started draw line at the same point, this is signal for us.
--You can see the my chart.
--I downloaded this links from this comment. -- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10741/page15#comment_457443
https://charts.mql5.com/19/879/eurusd-d1-international-capital-markets.png
I must add this experience for me.
If I dont understand wrongly, we can only use for example braintrend2stop and braintrendsig1.
When the line started some point adn at the same time if we see a big dot at the same point this is the signal...
Ok, ıf ı understand true, So why do you develop other indicators? For simplicity while manuel trading or other thing?
Thanks and best regards...
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
BTCUSD, M1, 2018.12.12
International Capital Markets Pty Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo
I see an error about braintrend2stop. I has only drawing dots as you like see on the chart.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
BTCUSD, M1, 2018.12.12
International Capital Markets Pty Ltd., MetaTrader 5, Demo