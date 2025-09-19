PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 7
I do not have this error. Anyway - I uploaded correct version of this EA by editing the post of Igorad here so please download this version once again. Please note: name of EA is PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1 (not PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1__1 (1) ). Do not forget about indicators - EA is using 3 indicators which were uploaded to this thread: pricechannel_signal, Color Parabolic and UltraRSI.
I am optimizing the settings for this EA for now using Cloud with every tick for 1 years data, and I will upload all the settimng to this thread tomorrow or the day after that tomorrow. And after that - we can use this EA.
Hello!
I would like to test this EA, but i got one error, :(
'Smooth_Method' - declaration without type PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1__1 (1).mq5 82 7
Can you help?
Thanks
Hi,
you got this error because of absence of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh(used with UltraRSI) in the ..Mql5\Include folder.
So, please place this file to the mentioned folder and re-compile the EA.
Regards,
Igor
Hi,
Hello Igor, thanks for the help! its solved! ;)
I do not have this error. Anyway - I uploaded correct version of this EA by editing the post of Igorad here so please download this version once again. Please note: name of EA is PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1 (not PriceChannel_Parabolic_system_v1__1 (1) ). Do not forget about indicators - EA is using 3 indicators which were uploaded to this thread: pricechannel_signal, Color Parabolic and UltraRSI.
I am optimizing the settings for this EA for now using Cloud with every tick for 1 years data, and I will upload all the settimng to this thread tomorrow or the day after that tomorrow. And after that - we can use this EA.
Hi Newdigital!
What were your settings for the charts and results you posted ?
I tried to Simulate in the tester and cant get profit... :(
I made optimiation of this EA using Cloud. First of all I made fast generic optimization (using Cloud). It xosts me less than 0.1 credit but I stopped on 191 pass. Because it already took 3 hours 16 minutes for 191 passes with totall passes 19200. It is from my log file:
2013.01.15 18:03:02 Statistics optimization passed in 3 hours 16 minutes 13 seconds
2013.01.15 18:03:02 Tester genetic optimization finished on pass 191 (of 19200)
Credits 0.01
After that - I decided to make Slow Complete Algorithm (in every ticks of course). I did it during 4 hours 27 minutes 09 seconds with total passes of 5183 spending 20.22 credit for Cloud. See log file here:
2013.01.15 23:32:52 Statistics optimization passed in 4 hours 27 minutes 09 seconds
2013.01.15 23:32:52 Tester optimization finished, total passes 5183
Credits 20.22
So, I just finished this optimization
And please find optimization results in attached file (zip archive). There is excel file inside this attachment so you can select some setting for backtesting using this excel file, and backtest it just to be sure that this settings are working for example.
And what I am doing now is just making backtesting with pre-selected settings (the settings were pre-selected during optimization). For example, it is one of the possible settings for EURUSD H4 timeframe.
The settings (set file) is attached. It may be possible settings #1 for EURUSD, H4 timeframe.
And what I am doing now is just making backtesting with pre-selected settings (the settings were pre-selected during optimization). For example, it is one of the possible settings for EURUSD H4 timeframe.
The settings (set file) is attached. It may be possible settings for EURUSD, H4 timeframe.
I've joined also to cloud! :) and selling some of my CPU to make some money while trading... :)
Why did you choose H4? some particular reason? i thought this was a scalper im try today to start some opt for other timeframe
Thanks for all support!
Just for information.